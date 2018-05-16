Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Pies, Quiches & Party Food
Deli Counter Pies & Savoury Snacks
Counter Pies
Counter Pies
Showing
1-10
of
10 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Counter Pies
(10)
2 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(9)
Filter by
Local
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
No lactose
(6)
Filter by
No milk
(6)
Filter by
No soya
(6)
Filter by
Low sugar
(5)
Filter by
No egg
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(10)
Counter Tesco Pork & Chicken Pie By Weight
Write a review
On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm
0.2kg/£2.00
0.4kg/£4.00
0.6kg/£6.00
0.8kg/£8.00
1kg/£10.00
Update
£
6.00
£
10.00
/kg
Add Counter Tesco Pork & Chicken Pie By Weight
Add
add Counter Tesco Pork & Chicken Pie By Weight to basket
On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm
Counter Henry Walker Farmhouse Pork Pie
Write a review
On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm
0.2kg/£1.80
0.4kg/£3.60
0.6kg/£5.40
0.8kg/£7.20
1kg/£9.00
Update
£
5.40
£
9.00
/kg
Add Counter Henry Walker Farmhouse Pork Pie
Add
add Counter Henry Walker Farmhouse Pork Pie to basket
On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm
Counter Tesco New York Deli Pie
Write a review
On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm
0.1kg/£1.00
0.2kg/£2.00
0.3kg/£3.00
0.4kg/£4.00
0.5kg/£5.00
Update
£
3.00
£
10.00
/kg
Add Counter Tesco New York Deli Pie
Add
add Counter Tesco New York Deli Pie to basket
On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm
Tesco Counter Gala Pork Pie With Egg
Write a review
On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm
0.2kg/£1.40
0.4kg/£2.80
0.6kg/£4.20
0.8kg/£5.60
1kg/£7.00
Update
£
4.20
£
7.00
/kg
Add Tesco Counter Gala Pork Pie With Egg
Add
add Tesco Counter Gala Pork Pie With Egg to basket
On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm
Tesco Ultimate Pork Pie
Write a review
On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm
£
3.50
£
3.50
/each
Add Tesco Ultimate Pork Pie
Add
add Tesco Ultimate Pork Pie to basket
On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm
Counter Walkers Fluted Pork Pie
Write a review
On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm
£
2.75
£
2.75
/each
Add Counter Walkers Fluted Pork Pie
Add
add Counter Walkers Fluted Pork Pie to basket
On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm
Tesco Counter Individual Pork Pie
Write a review
On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm
£
1.50
£
1.50
/each
Add Tesco Counter Individual Pork Pie
Add
add Tesco Counter Individual Pork Pie to basket
On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm
Counter Tesco Ale Topped Snack Pork Pie
Write a review
On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm
£
1.50
£
1.50
/each
Add Counter Tesco Ale Topped Snack Pork Pie
Add
add Counter Tesco Ale Topped Snack Pork Pie to basket
On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm
Counter Tesco Mini Pork & Chilli Pie
Write a review
On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm
£
0.50
£
0.50
/each
Add Counter Tesco Mini Pork & Chilli Pie
Add
add Counter Tesco Mini Pork & Chilli Pie to basket
On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm
Counter Tesco Mini Melton Pork Pie
Write a review
On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm
£
0.50
£
0.50
/each
Add Counter Tesco Mini Melton Pork Pie
Add
add Counter Tesco Mini Melton Pork Pie to basket
On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm
Showing
1-10
of
10 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Fresh Food
(10)
Pies, Quiches & Party Food
(10)
Deli Counter Pies & Savoury Snacks
(10)
Counter Pies
(10)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(9)
Local
(1)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
No lactose
(6)
No milk
(6)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close