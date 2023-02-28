We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Mother's Day
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Mother's Day - 19th March
Afternoon Tea
Fresh Berries
Back to Afternoon Tea
Fresh Berries
Showing
1 to 2
of
2 items
sorted by Relevance
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
1 Category
Filter by
Fresh Berries
(2)
1 Brand
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(2)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
1 of 5 a day
(2)
Filter by
Halal
(2)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(2)
Filter by
No celery
(2)
Filter by
No egg
(2)
Filter by
No fish
(2)
Filter by
No gluten
(2)
Filter by
No lactose
(2)
Filter by
No lupin
(2)
Filter by
No milk
(2)
Filter by
No mustard
(2)
Filter by
No nuts or
peanuts
(2)
Filter by
No pulses, beans
or peas
(2)
Filter by
No seeds
(2)
Filter by
No sesame
(2)
Filter by
No shellfish
(2)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(2)
Tesco Finest Raspberries 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Raspberries
shelf
£2.50
£16.67/kg
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Finest Raspberries 150G
Add
Finest Strawberries 227G
Write a review
Rest of
Strawberries
shelf
Clubcard Price
£2.20 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 28/02/2023 until 10/04/2023
£2.75
£12.12/kg
Quantity controls
Quantity of Finest Strawberries 227G
Add
Clubcard Price
£2.20 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 28/02/2023 until 10/04/2023
Showing
1 to 2
of
2 items
sorted by Relevance
1
Back to top
Basket
£0.00 Guide price
£0.00
Guide price
Checkout
Empty Basket
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Mother's Day
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close