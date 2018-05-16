Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Fresh Meat & Poultry
Fresh Lamb
Casserole Lamb
Casserole Lamb
Showing
1-7
of
7 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Casserole Lamb
(7)
1 Brand
Filter by
Tesco
(7)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Low sugar
(4)
Filter by
No egg
(4)
Filter by
No gluten
(4)
Filter by
No lactose
(4)
Filter by
No milk
(4)
Filter by
No soya
(4)
Filter by
Low salt
(3)
Filter by
Paleo
(3)
Filter by
Sugar free
(3)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(7)
Tesco Lamb Diced Leg 300G
Write a review
£
4.00
£
13.34
/kg
Add Tesco Lamb Diced Leg 300G
Add
add Tesco Lamb Diced Leg 300G to basket
Tesco 18% Fat Lamb Mince With Vegetable 500G
Write a review
£
4.00
£
8.00
/kg
Add Tesco 18% Fat Lamb Mince With Vegetable 500G
Add
add Tesco 18% Fat Lamb Mince With Vegetable 500G to basket
Tesco Diced Lamb Shoulder 300G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
1.00
/100g
Add Tesco Diced Lamb Shoulder 300G
Add
add Tesco Diced Lamb Shoulder 300G to basket
Counter Tesco British Lamb Shanks
Write a review
Rest of
Counter - Lamb
shelf
0.35kg/£3.50
0.4kg/£4.00
0.45kg/£4.50
0.5kg/£5.00
Update
£
4.00
£
10.00
/kg
Add Counter Tesco British Lamb Shanks
Add
add Counter Tesco British Lamb Shanks to basket
Counter Tesco British Lamb Neck Fillet
Write a review
Rest of
Counter - Lamb
shelf
0.18kg/£2.79
0.28kg/£4.34
0.38kg/£5.89
0.48kg/£7.44
0.5kg/£7.75
Update
£
5.89
£
15.50
/kg
Add Counter Tesco British Lamb Neck Fillet
Add
add Counter Tesco British Lamb Neck Fillet to basket
Tesco British Lamb Mince 10% Fat 250G
Write a review
£
3.10
£
12.40
/kg
Add Tesco British Lamb Mince 10% Fat 250G
Add
add Tesco British Lamb Mince 10% Fat 250G to basket
Tesco British Lamb Neck Fillets
Write a review
0.3kg/£5.40
0.325kg/£5.85
0.35kg/£6.30
Update
£
5.85
£
18.00
/kg
Add Tesco British Lamb Neck Fillets
Add
add Tesco British Lamb Neck Fillets to basket
Showing
1-7
of
7 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Fresh Food
(7)
Fresh Meat & Poultry
(7)
Fresh Lamb
(7)
Casserole Lamb
(7)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(7)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Low sugar
(4)
No egg
(4)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close