Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Fresh Meat Alternatives
Fresh Vegetarian Meat Balls
Fresh Vegetarian Meat Balls
Fresh Vegetarian Meat Balls
Showing
1-4
of
4 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
1 Category
Filter by
Fresh Vegetarian
Meat Balls
(4)
3 Brands
Filter by
Quorn
(2)
Filter by
Cauldron
(1)
Filter by
Linda
Mccartney
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(4)
Filter by
Low sugar
(4)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(4)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(4)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(4)
Filter by
High fibre
(3)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(3)
Filter by
No lactose
(3)
Filter by
No milk
(3)
Filter by
No soya
(3)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(3)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(2)
Filter by
No egg
(2)
Filter by
Vegan
(2)
Filter by
Low fat
(1)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(4)
Linda Mccartneys Vegetarian Stuffing Balls 300G
Save 75p Was £2.75 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Write a review
£
2.00
£
6.67
/kg
Add Linda Mccartneys Vegetarian Stuffing Balls 300G
Add
add Linda Mccartneys Vegetarian Stuffing Balls 300G to basket
Save 75p Was £2.75 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Quorn Meat Free Deli Turkey 170G
Any 3 for £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Write a review
£
2.50
£
1.48
/100g
Add Quorn Meat Free Deli Turkey 170G
Add
add Quorn Meat Free Deli Turkey 170G to basket
Any 3 for £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Cauldron Foods Falafel 200G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
7.50
/kg
Add Cauldron Foods Falafel 200G
Add
add Cauldron Foods Falafel 200G to basket
Quorn Meat Free Picnic Egg 180G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
8.34
/kg
Add Quorn Meat Free Picnic Egg 180G
Add
add Quorn Meat Free Picnic Egg 180G to basket
Showing
1-4
of
4 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Fresh Food
(4)
Fresh Meat Alternatives
(4)
Fresh Vegetarian Meat Balls
(4)
Fresh Vegetarian Meat Balls
(4)
Filter by
BRAND
Quorn
(2)
Cauldron
(1)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(4)
Low sugar
(4)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close