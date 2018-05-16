We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Valentine's Day
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Dairy Free & Dairy Alternatives
Dairy Free & Alternative Drink
Barista Drink
Barista Drink
Showing
1-5
of
5 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Barista Drink
(5)
3 Brands
Filter by
Alpro
(3)
Filter by
Califia Farms
(1)
Filter by
Oatly
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(5)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(5)
Filter by
Low salt
(5)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(5)
Filter by
No egg
(5)
Filter by
No lactose
(5)
Filter by
No milk
(5)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(5)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(5)
Filter by
Vegan
(5)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(5)
Filter by
Low fat
(3)
Filter by
No soya
(3)
Filter by
Low sugar
(2)
Filter by
No gluten
(2)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(5)
Oatly Oat Drink Barista Edition 1 Litre
Write a review
Rest of
Oat Drink
shelf
£
1.80
£
1.80
/litre
Add Oatly Oat Drink Barista Edition 1 Litre
Add
add Oatly Oat Drink Barista Edition 1 Litre to basket
Califia Farms Oat Barista Blend 1Ltr
Write a review
Rest of
Oat Drink
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.00
/litre
Add Califia Farms Oat Barista Blend 1Ltr
Add
add Califia Farms Oat Barista Blend 1Ltr to basket
New
Alpro Barista Oat 1Litre
Write a review
Rest of
Oat Drink
shelf
£
1.80
£
1.80
/litre
Add Alpro Barista Oat 1Litre
Add
add Alpro Barista Oat 1Litre to basket
Alpro Barista Almond 1 Litre
Write a review
Rest of
Almond Drink
shelf
£
1.80
£
1.80
/litre
Add Alpro Barista Almond 1 Litre
Add
add Alpro Barista Almond 1 Litre to basket
Alpro Barista Coconut Drink 1L
Write a review
Rest of
Coconut Drink
shelf
£
1.80
£
1.80
/litre
Add Alpro Barista Coconut Drink 1L
Add
add Alpro Barista Coconut Drink 1L to basket
Showing
1-5
of
5 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Fresh Food
(5)
Dairy Free & Dairy Alternatives
(5)
Dairy Free & Alternative Drink
(5)
Barista Drink
(5)
Filter by
BRAND
Alpro
(3)
Califia Farms
(1)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(5)
Lacto-vegetarian
(5)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Valentine's Day
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close