We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Valentine's Day
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Dairy Free & Dairy Alternatives
Dairy Free & Alternative Cream & Custard
Dairy Free & Alternative Cream & Custard
Dairy Free & Alternative Cream & Custard
Showing
1-9
of
9 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Dairy Free &
Alternative Cream & Custard
(9)
5 Brands
Filter by
Oatly
(3)
Filter by
Alpro
(2)
Filter by
Elmlea
(2)
Filter by
Food Heaven
(1)
Filter by
Provamel
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Low salt
(9)
Filter by
No egg
(9)
Filter by
No lactose
(9)
Filter by
Halal
(8)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(8)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(8)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(8)
Filter by
Vegan
(8)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(8)
Filter by
No milk
(7)
Filter by
Low sugar
(6)
Filter by
No gluten
(6)
Filter by
No soya
(6)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(2)
Filter by
Kosher
(1)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(9)
Elmlea Plant Double Cream 270Ml
Write a review
Aldi Price Match
£
0.89
£
0.33
/100ml
Add Elmlea Plant Double Cream 270Ml
Add
add Elmlea Plant Double Cream 270Ml to basket
Aldi Price Match
Alpro Vanilla Soya Custard 525G
Write a review
£
0.95
£
0.18
/100g
Add Alpro Vanilla Soya Custard 525G
Add
add Alpro Vanilla Soya Custard 525G to basket
Food Heaven Whipped Spray Cream Vegan 200Ml
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.00
/100ml
Add Food Heaven Whipped Spray Cream Vegan 200Ml
Add
add Food Heaven Whipped Spray Cream Vegan 200Ml to basket
Alpro Single Soya Uht Soya Alternative To Cream 250 Ml
Write a review
£
0.85
£
0.34
/100ml
Add Alpro Single Soya Uht Soya Alternative To Cream 250 Ml
Add
add Alpro Single Soya Uht Soya Alternative To Cream 250 Ml to basket
Oatly Whippable Creamy Oat 250Ml
Write a review
£
1.20
£
0.48
/100ml
Add Oatly Whippable Creamy Oat 250Ml
Add
add Oatly Whippable Creamy Oat 250Ml to basket
New
Oatly Creamy Oat Fraiche 200Ml
Write a review
£
1.55
£
0.78
/100ml
Add Oatly Creamy Oat Fraiche 200Ml
Add
add Oatly Creamy Oat Fraiche 200Ml to basket
Alpro Soya Single Chilled Soya Alternative To Cream 250Ml
Write a review
£
1.05
£
0.42
/100ml
Add Alpro Soya Single Chilled Soya Alternative To Cream 250Ml
Add
add Alpro Soya Single Chilled Soya Alternative To Cream 250Ml to basket
Oatly Vanilla Custard 250Ml
Write a review
£
1.20
£
0.48
/100ml
Add Oatly Vanilla Custard 250Ml
Add
add Oatly Vanilla Custard 250Ml to basket
Elmlea Plant Cream Single 270Ml
Write a review
£
0.95
£
0.35
/100ml
Add Elmlea Plant Cream Single 270Ml
Add
add Elmlea Plant Cream Single 270Ml to basket
Showing
1-9
of
9 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Fresh Food
(9)
Dairy Free & Dairy Alternatives
(9)
Dairy Free & Alternative Cream & Custard
(9)
Dairy Free & Alternative Cream & Custard
(9)
Filter by
BRAND
Oatly
(3)
Alpro
(2)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Low salt
(9)
No egg
(9)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Valentine's Day
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close