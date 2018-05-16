We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Counters
Sharing Plates
Sharing Plates Accompaniments
Sharing Plates Accompaniments
Showing
1 to 8
of
8 items
sorted by Relevance
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Sharing Plates
Accompaniments
(8)
1 Brand
Filter by
Tesco
(8)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
No egg
(7)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(7)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(7)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(6)
Filter by
Low sugar
(6)
Filter by
No lactose
(6)
Filter by
No milk
(6)
Filter by
No soya
(6)
Filter by
Halal
(5)
Filter by
No gluten
(5)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(5)
Filter by
Vegan
(5)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(4)
Filter by
Sugar free
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(8)
Tesco Greek Olives In Garlic & Herbs 115G
Write a review
Rest of
Olives
shelf
£2.00
£17.40/kg
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Greek Olives In Garlic & Herbs 115G
Add
Tesco Paprika Spiced Chickpea Houmous 180G
Write a review
Rest of
Houmous
shelf
£2.00
£11.12/kg
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Paprika Spiced Chickpea Houmous 180G
Add
Tesco Mini Salamis 85G 85G
Write a review
Rest of
Antipasti & Tortilla
shelf
£2.00
£23.53/kg
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Mini Salamis 85G 85G
Add
Tesco Artichoke Crush 130G
Write a review
Rest of
Antipasti & Tortilla
shelf
£2.00
£15.39/kg
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Artichoke Crush 130G
Add
Tesco Crostini Crackers With Rosemary 180G
Write a review
Rest of
Antipasti & Tortilla
shelf
£2.00
£11.12/kg
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Crostini Crackers With Rosemary 180G
Add
Tesco Garlic Ciabatta 135G
Write a review
Rest of
Antipasti & Tortilla
shelf
£2.00
£1.49/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Garlic Ciabatta 135G
Add
Tesco Sundried Tomato & Red Pepper Crush 130G
Write a review
Rest of
Antipasti & Tortilla
shelf
£2.00
£15.39/kg
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Sundried Tomato & Red Pepper Crush 130G
Add
Tesco Olive Oil Grissini 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Antipasti & Tortilla
shelf
£2.00
£13.34/kg
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Olive Oil Grissini 150G
Add
Showing
1 to 8
of
8 items
sorted by Relevance
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Fresh Food
(8)
Counters
(8)
Sharing Plates
(8)
Sharing Plates Accompaniments
(8)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(8)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
No egg
(7)
Pescetarian
(7)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
£0.00 Guide price
£0.00
Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close