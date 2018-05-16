Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Kids activities
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Counters
Counters - Olives & Antipasti
Antipasti
Antipasti
Showing
1-11
of
11 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Antipasti
(11)
1 Brand
Filter by
Tesco
(11)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
No egg
(11)
Filter by
No gluten
(11)
Filter by
No soya
(11)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(11)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(10)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(10)
Filter by
Low sugar
(8)
Filter by
Halal
(7)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(7)
Filter by
Sugar free
(7)
Filter by
No lactose
(6)
Filter by
No milk
(6)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(5)
Filter by
Vegan
(5)
Filter by
High fibre
(2)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(11)
Tesco Olives With Greek Feta 230G
Write a review
£
4.50
£
1.96
/100g
Add Tesco Olives With Greek Feta 230G
Add
add Tesco Olives With Greek Feta 230G to basket
Tesco Vine Tomatoes With Pesto Mozzarella 210G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
1.43
/100g
Add Tesco Vine Tomatoes With Pesto Mozzarella 210G
Add
add Tesco Vine Tomatoes With Pesto Mozzarella 210G to basket
Tesco Slow Roasted Vine Tomatoes 175G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
1.72
/100g
Add Tesco Slow Roasted Vine Tomatoes 175G
Add
add Tesco Slow Roasted Vine Tomatoes 175G to basket
Tesco White Anchovy Fillets 170G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
1.77
/100g
Add Tesco White Anchovy Fillets 170G
Add
add Tesco White Anchovy Fillets 170G to basket
Tesco Mixed Feta Stuffed Peppers 150G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
20.00
/kg
Add Tesco Mixed Feta Stuffed Peppers 150G
Add
add Tesco Mixed Feta Stuffed Peppers 150G to basket
Tesco Chimmichurri Olives 150G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
2.00
/100g
Add Tesco Chimmichurri Olives 150G
Add
add Tesco Chimmichurri Olives 150G to basket
Tesco Chilli Spanish Olives With Cheese 250G
Write a review
£
4.50
£
1.80
/100g
Add Tesco Chilli Spanish Olives With Cheese 250G
Add
add Tesco Chilli Spanish Olives With Cheese 250G to basket
Tesco Olive & Vegetable Antipasti 175G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
1.72
/100g
Add Tesco Olive & Vegetable Antipasti 175G
Add
add Tesco Olive & Vegetable Antipasti 175G to basket
Tesco Gordal Olives With Lemon & Garlic 215G
Write a review
£
4.50
£
2.10
/100g
Add Tesco Gordal Olives With Lemon & Garlic 215G
Add
add Tesco Gordal Olives With Lemon & Garlic 215G to basket
Tesco Indian Spiced Olives 150G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
2.00
/100g
Add Tesco Indian Spiced Olives 150G
Add
add Tesco Indian Spiced Olives 150G to basket
Tesco Chilli & Lime Olives 160G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
1.88
/100g
Add Tesco Chilli & Lime Olives 160G
Add
add Tesco Chilli & Lime Olives 160G to basket
Showing
1-11
of
11 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Fresh Food
(11)
Counters
(11)
Counters - Olives & Antipasti
(11)
Antipasti
(11)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(11)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
No egg
(11)
No gluten
(11)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Kids activities
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close