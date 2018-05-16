Salami

Showing 1-4 of 4 items
Filter by:
    Sort and filter (4)

    • Tesco The Deli Bastides Saucisson 200 G

      Write a review
      £ 2.50
      £1.25/100g

    • Counter German Salami

      Write a review

      On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

      £ 2.55
      £8.50/kg

      On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

    • Counter Italian Milano Salami

      Write a review

      On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

      £ 3.60
      £12.00/kg

      On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

    • Counter German Black Pepper Salami

      Write a review

      On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

      £ 2.55
      £8.50/kg

      On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

    Showing 1-4 of 4 items
    Back to top

    Sort and filter

    Sort by

    Clear filters

    Filter by

    New (0)
    Special Offers (0)

    CATEGORY

    BRAND

    Lifestyle & Dietary

    Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.

    All Lifestyle & DietaryLow sugar (1) No egg (1) More Lifestyle & Dietary
    Cancel
    Done
    Checkout
    Products you add to your basket will appear here