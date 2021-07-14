We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Summer
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Cooked Meats, Antipasti & Dips
Ham Slices
Cooked Ham
Cooked Ham
Showing
1-19
of
19 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(4)
1 Category
Filter by
Cooked Ham
(19)
4 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(12)
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(4)
Filter by
Eastmans
(2)
Filter by
Mattessons
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Low sugar
(19)
Filter by
No egg
(19)
Filter by
No gluten
(19)
Filter by
No lactose
(19)
Filter by
No milk
(19)
Filter by
No soya
(19)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(13)
Filter by
Low fat
(10)
Filter by
Sugar free
(5)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(19)
Tesco Roast Ham On The Bone 4 Slices
Write a review
Rest of
Ham
shelf
This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack
£
4.14
£
18.50
/kg
Add Tesco Roast Ham On The Bone 4 Slices
Add
add Tesco Roast Ham On The Bone 4 Slices to basket
This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack
Tesco Finest Mortadella 140G
Write a review
Rest of
Bresaola, Mortadella & Speciality Meats
shelf
£
2.35
£
1.68
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Mortadella 140G
Add
add Tesco Finest Mortadella 140G to basket
Tesco Cooked Ham 18 Slices 380G
£3.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 14/07/2021 until 24/08/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Ham
shelf
£
4.00
£
10.53
/kg
Add Tesco Cooked Ham 18 Slices 380G
Add
add Tesco Cooked Ham 18 Slices 380G to basket
£3.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 14/07/2021 until 24/08/2021
Clubcard Price
Tesco Ham From Yorkshire Pork 10 Slices 350G
Write a review
Rest of
Ham
shelf
£
4.00
£
1.15
/100g
Add Tesco Ham From Yorkshire Pork 10 Slices 350G
Add
add Tesco Ham From Yorkshire Pork 10 Slices 350G to basket
Tesco British Cooked Ham 125G
Any 2 for £3 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Meat Products 100g - 130g
Offer valid for delivery from 28/03/2021 until 31/01/2022
Write a review
£
1.75
£
1.40
/100g
Add Tesco British Cooked Ham 125G
Add
add Tesco British Cooked Ham 125G to basket
Any 2 for £3 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Meat Products 100g - 130g
Offer valid for delivery from 28/03/2021 until 31/01/2022
Clubcard Price
Tesco British Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 125G
Any 2 for £3 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Meat Products 100g - 130g
Offer valid for delivery from 28/03/2021 until 31/01/2022
Write a review
£
1.75
£
1.40
/100g
Add Tesco British Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 125G
Add
add Tesco British Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 125G to basket
Any 2 for £3 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Meat Products 100g - 130g
Offer valid for delivery from 28/03/2021 until 31/01/2022
Clubcard Price
Tesco Roast Ham Joint 500G
Write a review
£
5.00
£
1.00
/100g
Add Tesco Roast Ham Joint 500G
Add
add Tesco Roast Ham Joint 500G to basket
Tesco Finest 2 Thick Whole Slices Roast Ham 125G
Write a review
£
2.50
£
2.00
/100g
Add Tesco Finest 2 Thick Whole Slices Roast Ham 125G
Add
add Tesco Finest 2 Thick Whole Slices Roast Ham 125G to basket
Tesco Finest Prosciutto Cotto With Herbs 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Parma Ham, Prosciutto & Serrano Ham
shelf
£
2.35
£
2.35
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Prosciutto Cotto With Herbs 100G
Add
add Tesco Finest Prosciutto Cotto With Herbs 100G to basket
Tesco Wafer Thin Brunswick Ham 125G
Write a review
Rest of
German Ham & German Sausage
shelf
£
1.70
£
1.36
/100g
Add Tesco Wafer Thin Brunswick Ham 125G
Add
add Tesco Wafer Thin Brunswick Ham 125G to basket
Tesco Prime Cuts Lean Ham On The Bone 125G
Any 2 for £3 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Meat Products 100g - 130g
Offer valid for delivery from 28/03/2021 until 31/01/2022
Write a review
£
1.75
£
1.40
/100g
Add Tesco Prime Cuts Lean Ham On The Bone 125G
Add
add Tesco Prime Cuts Lean Ham On The Bone 125G to basket
Any 2 for £3 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Meat Products 100g - 130g
Offer valid for delivery from 28/03/2021 until 31/01/2022
Clubcard Price
Tesco German Smoked Ham 130G
Write a review
Rest of
German Ham & German Sausage
shelf
£
1.70
£
1.31
/100g
Add Tesco German Smoked Ham 130G
Add
add Tesco German Smoked Ham 130G to basket
Tesco Prosciutto Cotto 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Parma Ham, Prosciutto & Serrano Ham
shelf
£
1.70
£
1.70
/100g
Add Tesco Prosciutto Cotto 100G
Add
add Tesco Prosciutto Cotto 100G to basket
Mattessons Oven Baked Ham 100G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
1.50
/100g
Add Mattessons Oven Baked Ham 100G
Add
add Mattessons Oven Baked Ham 100G to basket
Tesco Finest Porchetta 120G
Write a review
Rest of
Bresaola, Mortadella & Speciality Meats
shelf
£
2.35
£
1.96
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Porchetta 120G
Add
add Tesco Finest Porchetta 120G to basket
Eastman's Cooked Ham 125G
Write a review
Aldi Price Match
£
0.86
£
0.69
/100g
Add Eastman's Cooked Ham 125G
Add
add Eastman's Cooked Ham 125G to basket
Aldi Price Match
Tesco Cooked Ham 4 Slices 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Ham
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.00
/100g
Add Tesco Cooked Ham 4 Slices 100G
Add
add Tesco Cooked Ham 4 Slices 100G to basket
Tesco Ham From Yorkshire Pork 4 Slices
Write a review
Rest of
Ham
shelf
This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack
£
3.39
£
16.00
/kg
Add Tesco Ham From Yorkshire Pork 4 Slices
Add
add Tesco Ham From Yorkshire Pork 4 Slices to basket
This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack
Eastman's Cooked Ham 30 Slices 400G
Write a review
£
1.59
£
0.40
/100g
Add Eastman's Cooked Ham 30 Slices 400G
Add
add Eastman's Cooked Ham 30 Slices 400G to basket
Showing
1-19
of
19 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(4)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Fresh Food
(19)
Cooked Meats, Antipasti & Dips
(19)
Ham Slices
(19)
Cooked Ham
(19)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(12)
Tesco Finest
(4)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Low sugar
(19)
No egg
(19)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Summer
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close