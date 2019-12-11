Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Christmas Meat, Poultry & Fish
Christmas Fresh Beef, Lamb & Venison
Fresh Lamb
Fresh Lamb
Showing
1-5
of
5 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
1 Category
Filter by
Fresh Lamb
(5)
2 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(4)
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(5)
Tesco Lamb Carvery Shoulder
Write a review
1kg/£10.00
1.3kg/£13.00
1.6kg/£16.00
1.9kg/£19.00
2.2kg/£22.00
Update
£
16.00
£
10.00
/kg
Add Tesco Lamb Carvery Shoulder
Add
add Tesco Lamb Carvery Shoulder to basket
Tesco Lamb Half Leg Joint
Half Price Was £11.50 Per KG Now £5.75 Per KG
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 31/12/2019
Write a review
0.5kg/£2.87
0.75kg/£4.31
1kg/£5.75
1.25kg/£7.18
1.5kg/£8.62
Update
£
5.75
£
5.75
/kg
Add Tesco Lamb Half Leg Joint
Add
add Tesco Lamb Half Leg Joint to basket
Half Price Was £11.50 Per KG Now £5.75 Per KG
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 31/12/2019
Offer
Tesco Easy Carve Lamb Shoulder with Wild Garlic 1kg-2.4kg Serves 5-13
Write a review
Rest of
Fresh Beef, Lamb & Venison
shelf
Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order
£
33.60
£
14.00
/kg
Add
add Tesco Easy Carve Lamb Shoulder with Wild Garlic 1kg-2.4kg Serves 5-13 to basket
Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order
Tesco Finest British Lamb Guard of Honour with Herb Crust and Red Wine Jus 0.933kg-1.155kg Serves 4
Write a review
Rest of
Fresh Beef, Lamb & Venison
shelf
Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order
£
28.92
£
25.00
/kg
Add
add Tesco Finest British Lamb Guard of Honour with Herb Crust and Red Wine Jus 0.933kg-1.155kg Serves 4 to basket
Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order
Tesco Lamb Whole Leg Joint
Half Price Was £11.00 Per KG Now £5.50 Per KG
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 31/12/2019
Write a review
1kg/£5.50
1.5kg/£8.25
2kg/£11.00
2.5kg/£13.75
3kg/£16.50
Update
£
11.00
£
5.50
/kg
Add Tesco Lamb Whole Leg Joint
Add
add Tesco Lamb Whole Leg Joint to basket
Half Price Was £11.00 Per KG Now £5.50 Per KG
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 31/12/2019
Offer
Showing
1-5
of
5 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Fresh Food
(5)
Christmas Meat, Poultry & Fish
(5)
Christmas Fresh Beef, Lamb & Venison
(5)
Fresh Lamb
(5)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(4)
Tesco Finest
(1)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close