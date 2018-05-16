Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Christmas Fresh Food
Christmas Vegetarian
Christmas Vegetarian
Showing
1-5
of
5 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(3)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Christmas
Vegetarian
(5)
2 Brands
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(3)
Filter by
Tesco
(2)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
No egg
(5)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(5)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(5)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(4)
Filter by
No lactose
(4)
Filter by
No milk
(4)
Filter by
No soya
(4)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(4)
Filter by
Vegan
(4)
Filter by
Halal
(2)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(2)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(2)
Filter by
High fibre
(1)
Filter by
Low fat
(1)
Filter by
Low sugar
(1)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(5)
Tesco Finest Four Carrot Tarte Tatins 1kg Serves 4
Write a review
Rest of
Vegetarian
shelf
Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order
£
10.00
£
1.00
/100g
Add
add Tesco Finest Four Carrot Tarte Tatins 1kg Serves 4 to basket
Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order
New
Tesco Finest Sweet Potato and Red Cabbage Christmas Log 850g Serves 4
Write a review
Rest of
Vegetarian
shelf
Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order
£
10.00
£
1.18
/100g
Add
add Tesco Finest Sweet Potato and Red Cabbage Christmas Log 850g Serves 4 to basket
Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order
New
Tesco Finest Four Brie and Cranberry Parcels 800g Serves 4
Write a review
Rest of
Vegetarian
shelf
Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order
£
10.00
£
1.25
/100g
Add
add Tesco Finest Four Brie and Cranberry Parcels 800g Serves 4 to basket
Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order
Tesco Finest Stuffed Half Butternut Squash 650g Serves 2-4
Write a review
Rest of
Vegetarian
shelf
Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order
£
9.00
£
1.39
/100g
Add
add Tesco Finest Stuffed Half Butternut Squash 650g Serves 2-4 to basket
Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order
Tesco Finest Butternut, Mushroom and Chestnut Wreath 400g Serves 2
Write a review
Rest of
Vegetarian
shelf
Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order
£
4.50
£
1.13
/100g
Add
add Tesco Finest Butternut, Mushroom and Chestnut Wreath 400g Serves 2 to basket
Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order
New
Showing
1-5
of
5 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(3)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Fresh Food
(5)
Christmas Fresh Food
(5)
Christmas Vegetarian
(5)
Christmas Vegetarian
(5)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco Finest
(3)
Tesco
(2)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
No egg
(5)
Pescetarian
(5)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close