We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Brand Savers
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Chilled Vegetarian & Vegan
Vegan & Vegetarian Escalopes & Nuggets
Vegan Nuggets & Goujons & Vegetarian Nuggets & Goujons
Vegan Nuggets & Goujons & Vegetarian Nuggets & Goujons
Showing
1-5
of
5 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
1 Category
Filter by
Vegan Nuggets &
Goujons & Vegetarian Nuggets & Goujons
(5)
4 Brands
Filter by
Tesco Plant
Chef
(2)
Filter by
Linda
Mccartney
(1)
Filter by
Quorn
(1)
Filter by
This Isn't
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(5)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(5)
Filter by
Low sugar
(5)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(5)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(5)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(4)
Filter by
Vegan
(3)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(2)
Filter by
No egg
(2)
Filter by
No lactose
(2)
Filter by
No milk
(2)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(2)
Filter by
High fibre
(1)
Filter by
No soya
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(5)
Tesco Plant Chef Breaded Goujons 190G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
7.90
/kg
Add Tesco Plant Chef Breaded Goujons 190G
Add
add Tesco Plant Chef Breaded Goujons 190G to basket
Quorn Sweet Chipotle Goujons 180G
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/02/2021 until 09/03/2021
Write a review
£
2.50
£
1.39
/100g
Add Quorn Sweet Chipotle Goujons 180G
Add
add Quorn Sweet Chipotle Goujons 180G to basket
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/02/2021 until 09/03/2021
Clubcard Price
Linda Mccartneys Vegetarian Chicken Bucket 390G
£4.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/02/2021 until 09/03/2021
Write a review
£
5.00
£
12.83
/kg
Add Linda Mccartneys Vegetarian Chicken Bucket 390G
Add
add Linda Mccartneys Vegetarian Chicken Bucket 390G to basket
£4.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/02/2021 until 09/03/2021
Clubcard Price
Tesco Plant Chef Breaded Meat Free Nuggets 180G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
8.34
/kg
Add Tesco Plant Chef Breaded Meat Free Nuggets 180G
Add
add Tesco Plant Chef Breaded Meat Free Nuggets 180G to basket
This Isn't Chicken Plant Based Nuggets 230G
Write a review
£
3.50
£
1.53
/100g
Add This Isn't Chicken Plant Based Nuggets 230G
Add
add This Isn't Chicken Plant Based Nuggets 230G to basket
Showing
1-5
of
5 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Fresh Food
(5)
Chilled Vegetarian & Vegan
(5)
Vegan & Vegetarian Escalopes & Nuggets
(5)
Vegan Nuggets & Goujons & Vegetarian Nuggets & Goujons
(5)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco Plant Chef
(2)
Linda Mccartney
(1)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(5)
Low saturated fat
(5)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Brand Savers
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close