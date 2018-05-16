We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Mother's Day
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Chilled Soup, Sandwiches & Salad Pots
Lunch Meal Deals
£3.90 Meal Deal Mains
Back to Lunch Meal Deals
£3.90 Meal Deal Mains
Showing
1 to 24
of
71 items
sorted by Relevance
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(3)
Filter by
Special Offers
(71)
1 Category
Filter by
£3.90 Meal Deal
Mains
(71)
5 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(64)
Filter by
Tesco Beautifully
Balanced
(3)
Filter by
Tesco Plant
Chef
(2)
Filter by
Babybel
(1)
Filter by
Rustlers
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
No lupin
(71)
Filter by
No celery
(69)
Filter by
No shellfish
(69)
Filter by
No nuts or
peanuts
(65)
Filter by
No fish
(63)
Filter by
Low sugar
(60)
Filter by
No soya
(57)
Filter by
No sesame
(56)
Filter by
No pulses, beans
or peas
(47)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(36)
Filter by
No lactose
(36)
Filter by
No milk
(35)
Filter by
No egg
(25)
Filter by
No sulphites
(25)
Filter by
No mustard
(22)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(19)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(71)
Tesco Tuna & Sweetcorn Pasta 300G
Write a review