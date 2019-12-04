Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Chilled Fruit Juice & Smoothies
Chilled Smoothies
Chilled Smoothies
Showing
1-24
of
36 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(25)
3 Categories
Filter by
Fruit
Smoothies
(32)
Filter by
Lunchbox
Smoothies
(5)
Filter by
Fruit and Veg
Smoothies
(4)
5 Brands
Filter by
Innocent
(20)
Filter by
Tesco
(7)
Filter by
Naked
(5)
Filter by
Innocent Kids
(2)
Filter by
Tropicana
(2)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(36)
Filter by
Low fat
(36)
Filter by
Low salt
(36)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(36)
Filter by
No egg
(36)
Filter by
No lactose
(36)
Filter by
No milk
(36)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(36)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(36)
Filter by
Vegan
(36)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(36)
Filter by
Halal
(35)
Filter by
No soya
(35)
Filter by
No gluten
(33)
Filter by
1 of 5 a day
(23)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(36)
Innocent Kids Strawberries Raspberry Smoothie 8X180ml
Save £1.00 Was £5.50 Now £4.50
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Berry Kids & Lunchbox Cartons
shelf
£
4.50
£
0.31
/100ml
Add Innocent Kids Strawberries Raspberry Smoothie 8X180ml
Add
add Innocent Kids Strawberries Raspberry Smoothie 8X180ml to basket
Save £1.00 Was £5.50 Now £4.50
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Naked Mango Juice Smoothie 750Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit Smoothies
shelf
£
3.79
£
0.51
/100ml
Add Naked Mango Juice Smoothie 750Ml
Add
add Naked Mango Juice Smoothie 750Ml to basket
Innocent Kids Orange & Pineapple Smoothie 8X180ml
Save £1.00 Was £5.50 Now £4.50
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Kids Smoothies
shelf
£
4.50
£
0.31
/100ml
Add Innocent Kids Orange & Pineapple Smoothie 8X180ml
Add
add Innocent Kids Orange & Pineapple Smoothie 8X180ml to basket
Save £1.00 Was £5.50 Now £4.50
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Naked Green Machine Apple Banana Smoothie 750 Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit and Veg Smoothies
shelf
£
3.79
£
0.51
/100ml
Add Naked Green Machine Apple Banana Smoothie 750 Ml
Add
add Naked Green Machine Apple Banana Smoothie 750 Ml to basket
Naked Red Machine Strawberry Smoothie 750 Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit Smoothies
shelf
£
3.79
£
0.51
/100ml
Add Naked Red Machine Strawberry Smoothie 750 Ml
Add
add Naked Red Machine Strawberry Smoothie 750 Ml to basket
Naked Blue Machine Blueberry Smoothie 750 Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit Smoothies
shelf
£
3.79
£
0.51
/100ml
Add Naked Blue Machine Blueberry Smoothie 750 Ml
Add
add Naked Blue Machine Blueberry Smoothie 750 Ml to basket
Innocent Invigorate Super Smoothie 750 Ml
Any 2 for £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit Smoothies
shelf
£
3.49
£
0.47
/100ml
Add Innocent Invigorate Super Smoothie 750 Ml
Add
add Innocent Invigorate Super Smoothie 750 Ml to basket
Any 2 for £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Innocent Invigorate Super Smoothie 360 Ml
£3 Sandwich Meal Deal - 1 Sandwich, Sub, Pasty or Salad + 1 Snack + 1 Drink For £3
Offer valid for delivery from 28/10/2019 until 05/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Lunchbox Smoothies
shelf
£
1.99
£
0.55
/100ml
Add Innocent Invigorate Super Smoothie 360 Ml
Add
add Innocent Invigorate Super Smoothie 360 Ml to basket
£3 Sandwich Meal Deal - 1 Sandwich, Sub, Pasty or Salad + 1 Snack + 1 Drink For £3
Offer valid for delivery from 28/10/2019 until 05/01/2020
Offer
Innocent Recharge Super Smoothie 750 Ml
Any 2 for £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit Smoothies
shelf
£
3.49
£
0.47
/100ml
Add Innocent Recharge Super Smoothie 750 Ml
Add
add Innocent Recharge Super Smoothie 750 Ml to basket
Any 2 for £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Innocent Protein Super Smoothie Berry 750Ml
Any 2 for £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit Smoothies
shelf
£
3.69
£
0.49
/100ml
Add Innocent Protein Super Smoothie Berry 750Ml
Add
add Innocent Protein Super Smoothie Berry 750Ml to basket
Any 2 for £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Naked Lean Peach & Ginger Smoothie 750Ml
Any 2 for £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Large Smoothies
shelf
£
3.79
£
0.51
/100ml
Add Naked Lean Peach & Ginger Smoothie 750Ml
Add
add Naked Lean Peach & Ginger Smoothie 750Ml to basket
Any 2 for £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Innocent Uplift Super Smoothie 750 Ml
Any 2 for £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Large Smoothies
shelf
£
3.49
£
0.47
/100ml
Add Innocent Uplift Super Smoothie 750 Ml
Add
add Innocent Uplift Super Smoothie 750 Ml to basket
Any 2 for £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Innocent Energise Super Smoothie 750 Ml
Any 2 for £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit Smoothies
shelf
£
3.49
£
0.47
/100ml
Add Innocent Energise Super Smoothie 750 Ml
Add
add Innocent Energise Super Smoothie 750 Ml to basket
Any 2 for £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Innocent Energise Super Smoothie 360 Ml
£3 Sandwich Meal Deal - 1 Sandwich, Sub, Pasty or Salad + 1 Snack + 1 Drink For £3
Offer valid for delivery from 28/10/2019 until 05/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Lunchbox Smoothies
shelf
£
1.99
£
0.55
/100ml
Add Innocent Energise Super Smoothie 360 Ml
Add
add Innocent Energise Super Smoothie 360 Ml to basket
£3 Sandwich Meal Deal - 1 Sandwich, Sub, Pasty or Salad + 1 Snack + 1 Drink For £3
Offer valid for delivery from 28/10/2019 until 05/01/2020
Offer
Naked Lean Kiwi & Cucumber Smoothie 750Ml
Any 2 for £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Large Smoothies
shelf
£
3.79
£
0.51
/100ml
Add Naked Lean Kiwi & Cucumber Smoothie 750Ml
Add
add Naked Lean Kiwi & Cucumber Smoothie 750Ml to basket
Any 2 for £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Tesco Tropical Smoothie 4 X 180 Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit Smoothies
shelf
£
2.25
£
0.31
/100ml
Add Tesco Tropical Smoothie 4 X 180 Ml
Add
add Tesco Tropical Smoothie 4 X 180 Ml to basket
Innocent Strawberry & Banana Smoothie 250 Ml
£3 Sandwich Meal Deal - 1 Sandwich, Sub, Pasty or Salad + 1 Snack + 1 Drink For £3
Offer valid for delivery from 28/10/2019 until 05/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Lunchbox Smoothies
shelf
£
1.79
£
0.72
/100ml
Add Innocent Strawberry & Banana Smoothie 250 Ml
Add
add Innocent Strawberry & Banana Smoothie 250 Ml to basket
£3 Sandwich Meal Deal - 1 Sandwich, Sub, Pasty or Salad + 1 Snack + 1 Drink For £3
Offer valid for delivery from 28/10/2019 until 05/01/2020
Offer
Tesco Strawberry Banana Blueberry Smoothie 4X180ml
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit Smoothies
shelf
£
2.25
£
0.31
/100ml
Add Tesco Strawberry Banana Blueberry Smoothie 4X180ml
Add
add Tesco Strawberry Banana Blueberry Smoothie 4X180ml to basket
Tropicana Orange Juice Smooth 300 Ml
£3 Sandwich Meal Deal - 1 Sandwich, Sub, Pasty or Salad + 1 Snack + 1 Drink For £3
Offer valid for delivery from 28/10/2019 until 05/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Lunchbox Smoothies
shelf
£
1.40
£
0.47
/100ml
Add Tropicana Orange Juice Smooth 300 Ml
Add
add Tropicana Orange Juice Smooth 300 Ml to basket
£3 Sandwich Meal Deal - 1 Sandwich, Sub, Pasty or Salad + 1 Snack + 1 Drink For £3
Offer valid for delivery from 28/10/2019 until 05/01/2020
Offer
Innocent Mango & Passion Fruit Smoothie 250 Ml
£3 Sandwich Meal Deal - 1 Sandwich, Sub, Pasty or Salad + 1 Snack + 1 Drink For £3
Offer valid for delivery from 28/10/2019 until 05/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Lunchbox Smoothies
shelf
£
1.79
£
0.72
/100ml
Add Innocent Mango & Passion Fruit Smoothie 250 Ml
Add
add Innocent Mango & Passion Fruit Smoothie 250 Ml to basket
£3 Sandwich Meal Deal - 1 Sandwich, Sub, Pasty or Salad + 1 Snack + 1 Drink For £3
Offer valid for delivery from 28/10/2019 until 05/01/2020
Offer
Innocent Pineapple Apple & Carrot Smoothie 4 X 180 Ml
Any 2 for £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Kids Smoothies
shelf
£
3.20
£
0.44
/100ml
Add Innocent Pineapple Apple & Carrot Smoothie 4 X 180 Ml
Add
add Innocent Pineapple Apple & Carrot Smoothie 4 X 180 Ml to basket
Any 2 for £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Innocent Spark Super Smoothie 750Ml
Any 2 for £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit Smoothies
shelf
£
3.49
£
0.47
/100ml
Add Innocent Spark Super Smoothie 750Ml
Add
add Innocent Spark Super Smoothie 750Ml to basket
Any 2 for £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Innocent Strawberry Apple & Beetroot Smoothie 4 X 180 Ml
Any 2 for £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Kids Smoothies
shelf
£
3.20
£
0.44
/100ml
Add Innocent Strawberry Apple & Beetroot Smoothie 4 X 180 Ml
Add
add Innocent Strawberry Apple & Beetroot Smoothie 4 X 180 Ml to basket
Any 2 for £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Innocent Cacao & Cherry Super Smoothie 750Ml
Any 2 for £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Large Smoothies
shelf
£
3.49
£
0.47
/100ml
Add Innocent Cacao & Cherry Super Smoothie 750Ml
Add
add Innocent Cacao & Cherry Super Smoothie 750Ml to basket
Any 2 for £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Showing
1-24
of
36 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 12 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(25)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Fresh Food
(41)
Chilled Fruit Juice & Smoothies
(41)
Chilled Smoothies
(41)
Fruit Smoothies
(32)
Lunchbox Smoothies
(5)
Fruit and Veg Smoothies
(4)
Filter by
BRAND
Innocent
(20)
Tesco
(7)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Lacto-vegetarian
(36)
Low fat
(36)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close