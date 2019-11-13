Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Chilled Desserts
Fresh Cream Cakes & Custard Tarts
Fresh Profiteroles
Fresh Profiteroles
Showing
1-5
of
5 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
1 Category
Filter by
Fresh
Profiteroles
(5)
2 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(3)
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(2)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(5)
Filter by
Low salt
(5)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(5)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(5)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(5)
Tesco Chocolate Profiteroles 18 Pack
Write a review
£
4.00
£
0.22
/each
Add Tesco Chocolate Profiteroles 18 Pack
Add
add Tesco Chocolate Profiteroles 18 Pack to basket
Tesco Chocolate Profiterole 12 Stack
Write a review
£
2.50
£
0.21
/each
Add Tesco Chocolate Profiterole 12 Stack
Add
add Tesco Chocolate Profiterole 12 Stack to basket
Tesco Profiterole Stack 32 Pack
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
£
5.00
£
0.16
/each
Add Tesco Profiterole Stack 32 Pack
Add
add Tesco Profiterole Stack 32 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
Tesco Finest 8 Swiss Chocolate Profiteroles 161 G
FINEST MEAL DEAL: 1 SIDE + 1 MAIN +1 DESSERT + 1 DRINK FOR £10
Offer valid for delivery from 13/11/2019 until 01/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Profiteroles
shelf
£
3.00
£
1.87
/100g
Add Tesco Finest 8 Swiss Chocolate Profiteroles 161 G
Add
add Tesco Finest 8 Swiss Chocolate Profiteroles 161 G to basket
FINEST MEAL DEAL: 1 SIDE + 1 MAIN +1 DESSERT + 1 DRINK FOR £10
Offer valid for delivery from 13/11/2019 until 01/01/2020
Offer
Tesco Finest Salted Caramel & Chocolate Profiteroles 160G
Write a review
£
2.50
£
1.57
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Salted Caramel & Chocolate Profiteroles 160G
Add
add Tesco Finest Salted Caramel & Chocolate Profiteroles 160G to basket
Showing
1-5
of
5 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Fresh Food
(5)
Chilled Desserts
(5)
Fresh Cream Cakes & Custard Tarts
(5)
Fresh Profiteroles
(5)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(3)
Tesco Finest
(2)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(5)
Low salt
(5)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close