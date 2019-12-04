Search
Crumbles, Pies & Hot Puddings
Tesco Hot Chocolate Fudge Cake 700G
£
5.50
£
0.79
/100g
Tesco Apple Lattice Pie 500G
£
2.80
£
0.56
/100g
Wicked Kitchen Red Velvet Brownie 390G
£
4.00
£
1.03
/100g
Tesco Apple & Blackberry Lattice Pie 500G
£
2.80
£
0.56
/100g
Tesco Rhubarb Crumble 545G
£
2.80
£
0.51
/100g
Gu Belgian Chocolate Brownie 2 X 78G
Save £1.00 Was £3.00 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
£
2.00
£
1.29
/100g
Tesco Apple Crumble 540G
£
2.80
£
0.52
/100g
Rachel's Organic Divine Rice 2 X150g
£
1.60
£
0.53
/100g
Gu Sticky Hot Toffee Puddings 2X85g
Save £1.00 Was £3.00 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
£
2.00
£
1.18
/100g
Gu Chocolate Melting Middles 2 X100g
Save £1.00 Was £3.00 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
£
2.00
£
1.00
/100g
Tesco Finest Apple Flapjack Crumble 500G
£
3.50
£
0.70
/100g
Tesco 2 Creamy Rice Puddings 2 X 173G
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 13/02/2019 until 11/02/2020
£
2.00
£
0.58
/100g
Tesco Tiramisu 2X85g
£
1.60
£
0.94
/100g
Tesco Raspberry Jam Roly Poly 460G
£
2.80
£
0.61
/100g
Tesco Lemon Meringue Pie 520 G
£
2.80
£
0.54
/100g
Ms Molly's Apple Crumble 462G
£
2.00
£
0.43
/100g
Tesco Bread & Butter Pudding 500G
£
2.80
£
0.56
/100g
T
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 13/02/2019 until 11/02/2020
£
2.00
£
0.95
/100g
Tesco Syrup Sponge Puddings 2 X 110G
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 13/02/2019 until 11/02/2020
£
2.00
£
0.91
/100g
Tesco 2 Apple & Blackberry Puddings 220G
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 13/02/2019 until 11/02/2020
£
2.00
£
0.91
/100g
Tesco 2 Apple Crumbles 270G
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 13/02/2019 until 11/02/2020
£
2.00
£
0.74
/100g
Tesco 2 Sticky Toffee Puddings 235G
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 13/02/2019 until 11/02/2020
£
2.00
£
0.85
/100g
Tesco 2 Jam Sponge Puddings 220G
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 13/02/2019 until 11/02/2020
£
2.00
£
0.91
/100g
Tesco Bread & Butter Puddings 2 X 120G
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 13/02/2019 until 11/02/2020
£
2.00
£
0.83
/100g
