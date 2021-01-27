Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Valentine's Day
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Cheese
Dairy Free Cheese
Dairy Free Cheese
Showing
1-24
of
24 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(3)
Filter by
Special Offers
(8)
1 Category
Filter by
Dairy Free
Cheese
(24)
7 Brands
Filter by
Free From
(8)
Filter by
Violife
(6)
Filter by
Oatly
(3)
Filter by
Followyour
Heart
(2)
Filter by
Green Vie
(2)
Filter by
Vitalite
(2)
Filter by
Applewood
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Low sugar
(24)
Filter by
No egg
(24)
Filter by
No lactose
(23)
Filter by
No milk
(23)
Filter by
Halal
(22)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(22)
Filter by
No soya
(22)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(22)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(22)
Filter by
Vegan
(22)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(22)
Filter by
No gluten
(21)
Filter by
Sugar free
(17)
Filter by
Kosher
(8)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(5)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(24)
Free From Violife Sliced Cheese Alternative 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Grated Cheese & Cheese Slices
shelf
£
2.50
£
12.50
/kg
Add Free From Violife Sliced Cheese Alternative 200G
Add
add Free From Violife Sliced Cheese Alternative 200G to basket
Violife Original Flavour Grated 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Grated Cheese & Cheese Slices
shelf
£
2.50
£
12.50
/kg
Add Violife Original Flavour Grated 200G
Add
add Violife Original Flavour Grated 200G to basket
Applewood Vegan Smoky Cheese Alternative 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Block Cheese
shelf
£
2.30
£
1.15
/100g
Add Applewood Vegan Smoky Cheese Alternative 200G
Add
add Applewood Vegan Smoky Cheese Alternative 200G to basket
Free From Violife Block Cheese Alternative 200G
£1.80 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 27/01/2021 until 16/02/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Block Cheese
shelf
£
2.30
£
11.50
/kg
Add Free From Violife Block Cheese Alternative 200G
Add
add Free From Violife Block Cheese Alternative 200G to basket
£1.80 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 27/01/2021 until 16/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Free From Violife Cream Cheese Alternative 200G
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 27/01/2021 until 16/02/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Soft & Cream Cheese
shelf
£
2.50
£
1.25
/100g
Add Free From Violife Cream Cheese Alternative 200G
Add
add Free From Violife Cream Cheese Alternative 200G to basket
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 27/01/2021 until 16/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Violife Vegan Epic Mature Cheddar Flavoured Block 200G
£2.10 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 27/01/2021 until 16/02/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Block Cheese
shelf
£
2.60
£
NaN
/null
Add Violife Vegan Epic Mature Cheddar Flavoured Block 200G
Add
add Violife Vegan Epic Mature Cheddar Flavoured Block 200G to basket
£2.10 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 27/01/2021 until 16/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Grated Mozzarella 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Grated Cheese & Cheese Slices
shelf
£
2.50
£
12.50
/kg
Add Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Grated Mozzarella 200G
Add
add Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Grated Mozzarella 200G to basket
Oatly Creamy Oat Spread Plain 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Soft & Cream Cheese
shelf
£
1.80
£
12.00
/kg
Add Oatly Creamy Oat Spread Plain 150G
Add
add Oatly Creamy Oat Spread Plain 150G to basket
New
Oatly Creamy Oat Spread Tomato & Basil 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Soft & Cream Cheese
shelf
£
1.80
£
12.00
/kg
Add Oatly Creamy Oat Spread Tomato & Basil 150G
Add
add Oatly Creamy Oat Spread Tomato & Basil 150G to basket
New
Oatly Creamy Oat Spread Garl & Cucumber 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Soft & Cream Cheese
shelf
£
1.80
£
12.00
/kg
Add Oatly Creamy Oat Spread Garl & Cucumber 150G
Add
add Oatly Creamy Oat Spread Garl & Cucumber 150G to basket
New
Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Mature Cheddar 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Block Cheese
shelf
£
2.00
£
10.00
/kg
Add Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Mature Cheddar 200G
Add
add Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Mature Cheddar 200G to basket
Tesco Free From Soft Cheese With Garlic & Herbs 170G
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Soft & Cream Cheese
shelf
£
1.80
£
10.59
/kg
Add Tesco Free From Soft Cheese With Garlic & Herbs 170G
Add
add Tesco Free From Soft Cheese With Garlic & Herbs 170G to basket
Violife Vegan Greek White Block 230G
£2.20 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 27/01/2021 until 16/02/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Speciality Cheese
shelf
£
2.70
£
11.74
/kg
Add Violife Vegan Greek White Block 230G
Add
add Violife Vegan Greek White Block 230G to basket
£2.20 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 27/01/2021 until 16/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Soft Cheese 170G
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Soft & Cream Cheese
shelf
£
1.80
£
10.59
/kg
Add Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Soft Cheese 170G
Add
add Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Soft Cheese 170G to basket
Vitalite Dairy Free Block Cheese 200G
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 27/01/2021 until 16/02/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Block Cheese
shelf
£
2.30
£
11.50
/kg
Add Vitalite Dairy Free Block Cheese 200G
Add
add Vitalite Dairy Free Block Cheese 200G to basket
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 27/01/2021 until 16/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Follow Your Heart Dairy Free 10 Smoked Gouda Slice 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Grated Cheese & Cheese Slices
shelf
£
3.30
£
16.50
/kg
Add Follow Your Heart Dairy Free 10 Smoked Gouda Slice 200G
Add
add Follow Your Heart Dairy Free 10 Smoked Gouda Slice 200G to basket
Vitalite Dairy Free Cheese Slices 200G
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 27/01/2021 until 16/02/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Grated Cheese & Cheese Slices
shelf
£
2.50
£
12.50
/kg
Add Vitalite Dairy Free Cheese Slices 200G
Add
add Vitalite Dairy Free Cheese Slices 200G to basket
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 27/01/2021 until 16/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Italian Hard Cheese 60G
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Grated Cheese & Cheese Slices
shelf
£
2.00
£
33.34
/kg
Add Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Italian Hard Cheese 60G
Add
add Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Italian Hard Cheese 60G to basket
Green Vie Vegan Mozzarella Flavour Block 250G
£2.20 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 27/01/2021 until 16/02/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Block Cheese
shelf
£
2.50
£
10.00
/kg
Add Green Vie Vegan Mozzarella Flavour Block 250G
Add
add Green Vie Vegan Mozzarella Flavour Block 250G to basket
£2.20 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 27/01/2021 until 16/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Jalapeno & Chilli Cheddar 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Block Cheese
shelf
£
2.25
£
11.25
/kg
Add Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Jalapeno & Chilli Cheddar 200G
Add
add Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Jalapeno & Chilli Cheddar 200G to basket
Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Chili Cheese Slices 180G
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Grated Cheese & Cheese Slices
shelf
£
2.25
£
12.50
/kg
Add Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Chili Cheese Slices 180G
Add
add Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Chili Cheese Slices 180G to basket
Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Halloumi 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Speciality Cheese
shelf
£
2.30
£
11.50
/kg
Add Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Halloumi 200G
Add
add Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Halloumi 200G to basket
Green Vie Vegan Mozzarella Flavour Slices 180G
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 27/01/2021 until 16/02/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Grated Cheese & Cheese Slices
shelf
£
2.50
£
13.89
/kg
Add Green Vie Vegan Mozzarella Flavour Slices 180G
Add
add Green Vie Vegan Mozzarella Flavour Slices 180G to basket
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 27/01/2021 until 16/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Follow Your Heart Medium 10 Cheddar Style Slice 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Grated Cheese & Cheese Slices
shelf
£
3.30
£
16.50
/kg
Add Follow Your Heart Medium 10 Cheddar Style Slice 200G
Add
add Follow Your Heart Medium 10 Cheddar Style Slice 200G to basket
Showing
1-24
of
24 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(3)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(8)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Fresh Food
(24)
Cheese
(24)
Dairy Free Cheese
(24)
Dairy Free Cheese
(24)
Filter by
BRAND
Free From
(8)
Violife
(6)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Low sugar
(24)
No egg
(24)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Valentine's Day
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close