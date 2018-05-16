Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Cheese
Cheese Snacks & Spreads
Cheese Snack Packs
Cheese Snack Packs
Showing
1-24
of
42 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(5)
1 Category
Filter by
Cheese Snack
Packs
(42)
15 Brands
Filter by
Dairylea
(12)
Filter by
Cathedral City
(6)
Filter by
Babybel
(4)
Filter by
Golden Vale
(3)
Filter by
Cheese Strings
(2)
Filter by
Cheestrings
(2)
Filter by
Ilchester
(2)
Filter by
Mini Babybel
(2)
Filter by
Philadelphia
(2)
Filter by
Tesco
(2)
Filter by
Bel
(1)
Filter by
Fridge Raiders
(1)
Filter by
Marmite
(1)
Filter by
President
(1)
Filter by
The Laughing
Cow
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Pescetarian
(37)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(37)
Filter by
No egg
(32)
Filter by
Low sugar
(30)
Filter by
No soya
(29)
Filter by
Halal
(28)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(14)
Filter by
Sugar free
(14)
Filter by
No gluten
(13)
Filter by
No lactose
(6)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(42)
Fridge Raiders Combos Honey Bbq 3X40g
Write a review
£
2.50
£
2.09
/100g
Add Fridge Raiders Combos Honey Bbq 3X40g
Add
add Fridge Raiders Combos Honey Bbq 3X40g to basket
Dairylea Dunkers Ritz 6X46g
Write a review
£
3.30
£
11.96
/kg
Add Dairylea Dunkers Ritz 6X46g
Add
add Dairylea Dunkers Ritz 6X46g to basket
Ilchester Mini Cheese Selection 230 G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
13.05
/kg
Add Ilchester Mini Cheese Selection 230 G
Add
add Ilchester Mini Cheese Selection 230 G to basket
Cheestrings Twisted Cheese Snacks 8Pk 160G
Write a review
£
2.75
£
17.19
/kg
Add Cheestrings Twisted Cheese Snacks 8Pk 160G
Add
add Cheestrings Twisted Cheese Snacks 8Pk 160G to basket
Dairylea Dunkers Jumbo 6 X 45G
Write a review
£
3.30
£
12.23
/kg
Add Dairylea Dunkers Jumbo 6 X 45G
Add
add Dairylea Dunkers Jumbo 6 X 45G to basket
Cheestrings Original 8Pk Cheese Snacks 160G
Write a review
£
2.75
£
17.19
/kg
Add Cheestrings Original 8Pk Cheese Snacks 160G
Add
add Cheestrings Original 8Pk Cheese Snacks 160G to basket
Cheestrings Original Cheese Snacks 12 Pack, 240 G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
12.50
/kg
Add Cheestrings Original Cheese Snacks 12 Pack, 240 G
Add
add Cheestrings Original Cheese Snacks 12 Pack, 240 G to basket
Cathedral City Nibbles Cheese 5X16g
Write a review
£
1.75
£
21.88
/kg
Add Cathedral City Nibbles Cheese 5X16g
Add
add Cathedral City Nibbles Cheese 5X16g to basket
Mini Babybel Cheddar 120G
Write a review
£
1.95
£
16.25
/kg
Add Mini Babybel Cheddar 120G
Add
add Mini Babybel Cheddar 120G to basket
Cathedral City Mini Mature Lighter Cheese 6 X 20G
Write a review
£
1.75
£
14.59
/kg
Add Cathedral City Mini Mature Lighter Cheese 6 X 20G
Add
add Cathedral City Mini Mature Lighter Cheese 6 X 20G to basket
Cathedral City Mini Mature Cheddar Cheese 6 Pk, 120 G
Write a review
£
1.75
£
14.59
/kg
Add Cathedral City Mini Mature Cheddar Cheese 6 Pk, 120 G
Add
add Cathedral City Mini Mature Cheddar Cheese 6 Pk, 120 G to basket
Mini Babybel Variety Cheese 9 Pack, 180 G
Write a review
£
2.50
£
13.89
/kg
Add Mini Babybel Variety Cheese 9 Pack, 180 G
Add
add Mini Babybel Variety Cheese 9 Pack, 180 G to basket
Ilchester Light Cheese Snacking 160G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
12.50
/kg
Add Ilchester Light Cheese Snacking 160G
Add
add Ilchester Light Cheese Snacking 160G to basket
Cheestrings Twisted Cheese Snacks 4 Pk, 80 G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
18.75
/kg
Add Cheestrings Twisted Cheese Snacks 4 Pk, 80 G
Add
add Cheestrings Twisted Cheese Snacks 4 Pk, 80 G to basket
Dairylea Lunchables Ham & Cheese Crackers 83.4G
Write a review
£
1.55
£
18.59
/kg
Add Dairylea Lunchables Ham & Cheese Crackers 83.4G
Add
add Dairylea Lunchables Ham & Cheese Crackers 83.4G to basket
Dairylea Lunchables Chicken & Cheese 76.8G
Write a review
£
1.55
£
20.19
/kg
Add Dairylea Lunchables Chicken & Cheese 76.8G
Add
add Dairylea Lunchables Chicken & Cheese 76.8G to basket
Dairylea Dunkers Cheesy Cones 4 Pack 160G
Write a review
£
2.25
£
14.07
/kg
Add Dairylea Dunkers Cheesy Cones 4 Pack 160G
Add
add Dairylea Dunkers Cheesy Cones 4 Pack 160G to basket
The Laughing Cow Cheese Dip & Crunch Spead 140 G
Write a review
£
1.45
£
10.36
/kg
Add The Laughing Cow Cheese Dip & Crunch Spead 140 G
Add
add The Laughing Cow Cheese Dip & Crunch Spead 140 G to basket
Dairylea Snacker Mini Oreo 76.8G
Write a review
£
1.55
£
20.19
/kg
Add Dairylea Snacker Mini Oreo 76.8G
Add
add Dairylea Snacker Mini Oreo 76.8G to basket
Dairylea Dunkers Nachos 4 X 45G
Write a review
£
2.25
£
12.50
/kg
Add Dairylea Dunkers Nachos 4 X 45G
Add
add Dairylea Dunkers Nachos 4 X 45G to basket
Dairylea Snacker Cheese & Cookies 70.7G
Write a review
£
1.55
£
2.20
/100g
Add Dairylea Snacker Cheese & Cookies 70.7G
Add
add Dairylea Snacker Cheese & Cookies 70.7G to basket
Mini Babybel Original Cheese 12 Pack, 240 G
Write a review
£
2.85
£
11.88
/kg
Add Mini Babybel Original Cheese 12 Pack, 240 G
Add
add Mini Babybel Original Cheese 12 Pack, 240 G to basket
Dairylea Snacker Cheese Cracker & Buttons 72.8G
Write a review
£
1.55
£
21.30
/kg
Add Dairylea Snacker Cheese Cracker & Buttons 72.8G
Add
add Dairylea Snacker Cheese Cracker & Buttons 72.8G to basket
Mini Babybel Light Cheese 12 Pack, 240G
Write a review
£
2.85
£
11.88
/kg
Add Mini Babybel Light Cheese 12 Pack, 240G
Add
add Mini Babybel Light Cheese 12 Pack, 240G to basket
Showing
1-24
of
42 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 18 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(5)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Fresh Food
(42)
Cheese
(42)
Cheese Snacks & Spreads
(42)
Cheese Snack Packs
(42)
Filter by
BRAND
Dairylea
(12)
Cathedral City
(6)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Pescetarian
(37)
Vegetarian
(37)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close