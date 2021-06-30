We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Get match-ready
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
World Foods
Polish
Polish Kids Snacks & Juice
Polish Kids Snacks & Juice
Showing
1-12
of
12 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(2)
Filter by
Special Offers
(4)
1 Category
Filter by
Polish Kids Snacks
& Juice
(12)
5 Brands
Filter by
Kubus
(7)
Filter by
Cheetos
(2)
Filter by
Ferrero
(1)
Filter by
Kinder
(1)
Filter by
Tymbark
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
No egg
(10)
Filter by
Low salt
(9)
Filter by
No gluten
(9)
Filter by
Low fat
(8)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(8)
Filter by
No lactose
(8)
Filter by
No milk
(8)
Filter by
No soya
(8)
Filter by
Halal
(7)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(7)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(7)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(7)
Filter by
Vegan
(7)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(7)
Filter by
1 of 5 a day
(6)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(12)
Kubus Apple Banana Carrot & Strawberry Mousse 100G
Write a review
£
0.60
£
0.60
/100g
Add Kubus Apple Banana Carrot & Strawberry Mousse 100G
Add
add Kubus Apple Banana Carrot & Strawberry Mousse 100G to basket
Kubus Banana & Apple & Peach Carrot Juice 850Ml
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
£
1.20
£
0.14
/100ml
Add Kubus Banana & Apple & Peach Carrot Juice 850Ml
Add
add Kubus Banana & Apple & Peach Carrot Juice 850Ml to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Kubus Carrot Raspberry & Apple Juice 850Ml
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
£
1.20
£
0.14
/100ml
Add Kubus Carrot Raspberry & Apple Juice 850Ml
Add
add Kubus Carrot Raspberry & Apple Juice 850Ml to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Kubus 100% Juice Apple, Carrot & Banana 850Ml
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
£
1.20
£
0.14
/100ml
Add Kubus 100% Juice Apple, Carrot & Banana 850Ml
Add
add Kubus 100% Juice Apple, Carrot & Banana 850Ml to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Kubus Apple & Banana Mousse 100G
Write a review
£
0.60
£
0.60
/100g
Add Kubus Apple & Banana Mousse 100G
Add
add Kubus Apple & Banana Mousse 100G to basket
Kubus Water Strawberry Drink 500Ml
Write a review
£
0.80
£
0.16
/100ml
Add Kubus Water Strawberry Drink 500Ml
Add
add Kubus Water Strawberry Drink 500Ml to basket
Kubus 100% Multivitamin Juice 300Ml
48p Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
£
0.60
£
0.20
/100ml
Add Kubus 100% Multivitamin Juice 300Ml
Add
add Kubus 100% Multivitamin Juice 300Ml to basket
48p Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Cheetos Cheese Corn Snacks 85G
Write a review
£
1.40
£
0.16
/10g
Add Cheetos Cheese Corn Snacks 85G
Add
add Cheetos Cheese Corn Snacks 85G to basket
Cheetos Ketchup Corn Snacks 85G
Write a review
£
1.40
£
0.16
/10g
Add Cheetos Ketchup Corn Snacks 85G
Add
add Cheetos Ketchup Corn Snacks 85G to basket
Ferrero Kinder Milk Slice 28G
Write a review
Low Everyday Price
£
0.70
£
2.50
/100g
Add Ferrero Kinder Milk Slice 28G
Add
add Ferrero Kinder Milk Slice 28G to basket
Low Everyday Price
Kinder Pingui Coconut 30G
Write a review
Low Everyday Price
£
0.75
£
2.50
/100g
Add Kinder Pingui Coconut 30G
Add
add Kinder Pingui Coconut 30G to basket
Low Everyday Price
Tymbark Apple Peach Strawberry Drink 200Ml
Write a review
Low Everyday Price
£
0.35
£
0.18
/100ml
Add Tymbark Apple Peach Strawberry Drink 200Ml
Add
add Tymbark Apple Peach Strawberry Drink 200Ml to basket
Low Everyday Price
Showing
1-12
of
12 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(2)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(4)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(12)
World Foods
(12)
Polish
(12)
Polish Kids Snacks & Juice
(12)
Filter by
BRAND
Kubus
(7)
Cheetos
(2)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
No egg
(10)
Low salt
(9)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Get match-ready
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close