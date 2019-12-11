Polish Soups & Ready Meals

Search
Pamapol Beans With Sausages In Tomato Sauce 500G
Write a review
£
1.59
£
3.18
/kg
Add Pamapol Beans With Sausages In Tomato Sauce 500G
Add
add Pamapol Beans With Sausages In Tomato Sauce 500G to basket
Pamapol Golabki W Sosie Pomidorowym 500G
Write a review
£
1.59
£
3.18
/kg
Add Pamapol Golabki W Sosie Pomidorowym 500G
Add
add Pamapol Golabki W Sosie Pomidorowym 500G to basket
Vifon Golden Chicken Instant Noodles 70G
Write a review
£
0.50
£
0.71
/100g
Add Vifon Golden Chicken Instant Noodles 70G
Add
add Vifon Golden Chicken Instant Noodles 70G to basket
Vifon Chicken Curry Instant Noodles 70G
Write a review
£
0.50
£
0.71
/100g
Add Vifon Chicken Curry Instant Noodles 70G
Add
add Vifon Chicken Curry Instant Noodles 70G to basket
Vifon Chicken Instant Noodle Soup Mild 70G
Write a review
£
0.50
£
0.07
/10g
Add Vifon Chicken Instant Noodle Soup Mild 70G
Add
add Vifon Chicken Instant Noodle Soup Mild 70G to basket
Lowicz Spaghetti Sauce 300G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
0.50
/100g
Add Lowicz Spaghetti Sauce 300G
Add
add Lowicz Spaghetti Sauce 300G to basket
Pamapol Flaczki W Rosole 500G
Write a review
£
1.99
£
0.40
/100g
Add Pamapol Flaczki W Rosole 500G
Add
add Pamapol Flaczki W Rosole 500G to basket
Pamapol Gulasz Wieprzowy 500G
Write a review
£
1.99
£
3.98
/kg
Add Pamapol Gulasz Wieprzowy 500G
Add
add Pamapol Gulasz Wieprzowy 500G to basket
Pamapol Turkey Meatballs In Tomato Sauce 500G
Write a review
£
1.59
£
0.32
/100g
Add Pamapol Turkey Meatballs In Tomato Sauce 500G
Add
add Pamapol Turkey Meatballs In Tomato Sauce 500G to basket
Lubella Egg Pasta 250G
Write a review
£
0.80
£
0.32
/100g
Add Lubella Egg Pasta 250G
Add
add Lubella Egg Pasta 250G to basket
Lubella Pasta 400G
Write a review
£
1.05
£
0.26
/100g
Add Lubella Pasta 400G
Add
add Lubella Pasta 400G to basket
Pamapol Bigos Domowy 500G
2 for £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.59
£
3.18
/kg
Add Pamapol Bigos Domowy 500G
Add
add Pamapol Bigos Domowy 500G to basket
2 for £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Winiary Instant Red Borsch 170G
Save 49p Was £1.49 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 20/11/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.59
/100g
Add Winiary Instant Red Borsch 170G
Add
add Winiary Instant Red Borsch 170G to basket
Save 49p Was £1.49 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 20/11/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
