Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
World Foods
Polish Foods
Polish Crisps & Snacks
Polish Crisps & Snacks
Showing
1-9
of
9 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
1 Category
Filter by
Polish Crisps &
Snacks
(9)
5 Brands
Filter by
Lajkonik
(3)
Filter by
7 Days
(2)
Filter by
Other
(2)
Filter by
Cheetos
(1)
Filter by
Tiger
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
No egg
(8)
Filter by
Halal
(7)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(7)
Filter by
Low sugar
(7)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(7)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(7)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(7)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(6)
Filter by
No soya
(5)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(4)
Filter by
No gluten
(2)
Filter by
No lactose
(2)
Filter by
No milk
(2)
Filter by
Vegan
(2)
Filter by
Low fat
(1)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(9)
Lorenz Crunchips Paprika 140G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.43
/100g
Add Lorenz Crunchips Paprika 140G
Add
add Lorenz Crunchips Paprika 140G to basket
Lajkonik Paluszki Salted Sticks 300G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.33
/100g
Add Lajkonik Paluszki Salted Sticks 300G
Add
add Lajkonik Paluszki Salted Sticks 300G to basket
Wiejskie Ziemniaczki Butter With Salt 130G
Write a review
£
1.39
£
1.07
/100g
Add Wiejskie Ziemniaczki Butter With Salt 130G
Add
add Wiejskie Ziemniaczki Butter With Salt 130G to basket
Tygryski Corn Puffs 50G
Write a review
£
0.80
£
1.60
/100g
Add Tygryski Corn Puffs 50G
Add
add Tygryski Corn Puffs 50G to basket
Lajkonik Crunchy Salty Pretzels 130G
Write a review
£
0.75
£
0.58
/100g
Add Lajkonik Crunchy Salty Pretzels 130G
Add
add Lajkonik Crunchy Salty Pretzels 130G to basket
7Days Bake Rolls Pizza 160G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.63
/100g
Add 7Days Bake Rolls Pizza 160G
Add
add 7Days Bake Rolls Pizza 160G to basket
7Days Bake Rolls Garlic 160G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.63
/100g
Add 7Days Bake Rolls Garlic 160G
Add
add 7Days Bake Rolls Garlic 160G to basket
Lajkonik Junior Vanilla Stick 180G
Write a review
£
0.90
£
0.50
/100g
Add Lajkonik Junior Vanilla Stick 180G
Add
add Lajkonik Junior Vanilla Stick 180G to basket
Cheetos Cheese Corn Snacks 85G
Any 2 for £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.40
£
0.17
/10g
Add Cheetos Cheese Corn Snacks 85G
Add
add Cheetos Cheese Corn Snacks 85G to basket
Any 2 for £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Showing
1-9
of
9 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(9)
World Foods
(9)
Polish Foods
(9)
Polish Crisps & Snacks
(9)
Filter by
BRAND
Lajkonik
(3)
7 Days
(2)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
No egg
(8)
Halal
(7)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close