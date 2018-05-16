We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Get match-ready
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
World Foods
Chinese & South East Asian
Sushi Ingredients
Sushi Ingredients
Showing
1-13
of
13 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Sushi
Ingredients
(13)
9 Brands
Filter by
Yutaka
(3)
Filter by
Kikkoman
(2)
Filter by
Tao Kae Noi
(2)
Filter by
Hapi
(1)
Filter by
House
(1)
Filter by
Jfc
(1)
Filter by
Nagai
(1)
Filter by
New Kenji
(1)
Filter by
Other
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(13)
Filter by
No lactose
(13)
Filter by
No milk
(13)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(11)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(11)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(11)
Filter by
Vegan
(11)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(11)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(10)
Filter by
No egg
(10)
Filter by
No gluten
(9)
Filter by
Low sugar
(8)
Filter by
Low fat
(7)
Filter by
No soya
(7)
Filter by
Sugar free
(5)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(13)
Ocean's Halo Sushi Nori 28G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
10.72
/100g
Add Ocean's Halo Sushi Nori 28G
Add
add Ocean's Halo Sushi Nori 28G to basket
Yutaka Sushi Rice 500G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.40
/100g
Add Yutaka Sushi Rice 500G
Add
add Yutaka Sushi Rice 500G to basket
Yutaka Japanese Wasabi Paste 43G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
4.66
/100g
Add Yutaka Japanese Wasabi Paste 43G
Add
add Yutaka Japanese Wasabi Paste 43G to basket
Yutaka Natural Sushi Ginger 120G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.67
/100g
Add Yutaka Natural Sushi Ginger 120G
Add
add Yutaka Natural Sushi Ginger 120G to basket
Hapi Dry Roasted Edamame With Sea Salt Beans 100G
Write a review
£
1.40
£
1.40
/100g
Add Hapi Dry Roasted Edamame With Sea Salt Beans 100G
Add
add Hapi Dry Roasted Edamame With Sea Salt Beans 100G to basket
Tao Kae Noi Tempura Seaweed Spicy Flavoured 40G
Write a review
£
1.80
£
4.50
/100g
Add Tao Kae Noi Tempura Seaweed Spicy Flavoured 40G
Add
add Tao Kae Noi Tempura Seaweed Spicy Flavoured 40G to basket
Tao Kae Noi Tempura Seaweed Original 40G
Write a review
£
1.80
£
4.50
/100g
Add Tao Kae Noi Tempura Seaweed Original 40G
Add
add Tao Kae Noi Tempura Seaweed Original 40G to basket
Korean Seaweed Snack 4G
Write a review
£
0.70
£
1.75
/10g
Add Korean Seaweed Snack 4G
Add
add Korean Seaweed Snack 4G to basket
New Kenji Sushi Rice 400G
Write a review
£
3.25
£
0.81
/100g
Add New Kenji Sushi Rice 400G
Add
add New Kenji Sushi Rice 400G to basket
House Wasabi Paste 43G
Write a review
£
1.60
£
0.37
/10g
Add House Wasabi Paste 43G
Add
add House Wasabi Paste 43G to basket
Kikkoman Sushi & Sashimi Soy Sauce 250Ml
Write a review
£
2.60
£
1.04
/100ml
Add Kikkoman Sushi & Sashimi Soy Sauce 250Ml
Add
add Kikkoman Sushi & Sashimi Soy Sauce 250Ml to basket
Kikkoman Seasoning For Sushi 300Ml
Write a review
£
3.20
£
1.07
/100ml
Add Kikkoman Seasoning For Sushi 300Ml
Add
add Kikkoman Seasoning For Sushi 300Ml to basket
Nagai Roasted Seaweed Sushi Nori 28G
Write a review
£
1.60
£
0.57
/10g
Add Nagai Roasted Seaweed Sushi Nori 28G
Add
add Nagai Roasted Seaweed Sushi Nori 28G to basket
Showing
1-13
of
13 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(13)
World Foods
(13)
Chinese & South East Asian
(13)
Sushi Ingredients
(13)
Filter by
BRAND
Yutaka
(3)
Kikkoman
(2)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(13)
No lactose
(13)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Get match-ready
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close