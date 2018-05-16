Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Beat the chill
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
World Foods
Asian Groceries
Asian Dates & Dried Fruit
Asian Dates & Dried Fruit
Showing
1-3
of
3 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Asian Dates &
Dried Fruit
(3)
1 Brand
Filter by
Tomoor
(3)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(3)
Safawy Dates 450G ..
Write a review
£
2.50
£
5.56
/kg
Add Safawy Dates 450G ..
Add
add Safawy Dates 450G .. to basket
Ajwa Dates 200G ..
Write a review
£
2.50
£
12.50
/kg
Add Ajwa Dates 200G ..
Add
add Ajwa Dates 200G .. to basket
Tomoor Khudary Premium Dates 900G Tray
Write a review
£
2.50
£
2.78
/kg
Add Tomoor Khudary Premium Dates 900G Tray
Add
add Tomoor Khudary Premium Dates 900G Tray to basket
Showing
1-3
of
3 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(3)
World Foods
(3)
Asian Groceries
(3)
Asian Dates & Dried Fruit
(3)
Filter by
BRAND
Tomoor
(3)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Beat the chill
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close