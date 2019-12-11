Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
World Foods
American Groceries
Chocolate & Sweets
Chocolate & Sweets
Showing
1-24
of
25 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(2)
Filter by
Special Offers
(4)
1 Category
Filter by
Chocolate &
Sweets
(25)
12 Brands
Filter by
Reese's
(5)
Filter by
Hersheys
(4)
Filter by
Other
(3)
Filter by
Jelly Belly
(2)
Filter by
Mike & Ike
(2)
Filter by
Warninks
(2)
Filter by
Wonka
(2)
Filter by
Arizona
(1)
Filter by
Ice Breakers
(1)
Filter by
Jolly Rancher
(1)
Filter by
Nestle
(1)
Filter by
Red
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
No egg
(19)
Filter by
No gluten
(16)
Filter by
Low salt
(13)
Filter by
Low fat
(12)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(12)
Filter by
No lactose
(11)
Filter by
No milk
(11)
Filter by
No soya
(8)
Filter by
Halal
(3)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(3)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(3)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(3)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(3)
Filter by
Kosher
(2)
Filter by
Low sugar
(2)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(25)
Hersheys Chocolate Syrup 680G
Write a review
Rest of
Dessert Syrup
shelf
£
3.75
£
0.55
/100g
Add Hersheys Chocolate Syrup 680G
Add
add Hersheys Chocolate Syrup 680G to basket
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Minis Pouch 226G
Write a review
£
3.75
£
1.66
/100g
Add Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Minis Pouch 226G
Add
add Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Minis Pouch 226G to basket
Epic Snax Giant Marshmallow 600G
Save £1.00 Was £3.99 Now £2.99
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
2.99
£
0.50
/100g
Add Epic Snax Giant Marshmallow 600G
Add
add Epic Snax Giant Marshmallow 600G to basket
Save £1.00 Was £3.99 Now £2.99
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Wonka Rainbow Nerds Theatre Box 141.7G
Write a review
£
2.50
£
1.77
/100g
Add Wonka Rainbow Nerds Theatre Box 141.7G
Add
add Wonka Rainbow Nerds Theatre Box 141.7G to basket
Hershey's Cookies & Creme Giant Bar 184G
Write a review
£
2.70
£
1.47
/100g
Add Hershey's Cookies & Creme Giant Bar 184G
Add
add Hershey's Cookies & Creme Giant Bar 184G to basket
Red Vines Original Red Twists 141G
Write a review
£
2.50
£
1.78
/100g
Add Red Vines Original Red Twists 141G
Add
add Red Vines Original Red Twists 141G to basket
Mike & Ike Tropical Typhoon Candies 141G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.42
/100g
Add Mike & Ike Tropical Typhoon Candies 141G
Add
add Mike & Ike Tropical Typhoon Candies 141G to basket
Mike & Ike Mega Mix Fruit Candies 10 Flavours 141G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.42
/100g
Add Mike & Ike Mega Mix Fruit Candies 10 Flavours 141G
Add
add Mike & Ike Mega Mix Fruit Candies 10 Flavours 141G to basket
Warheads Sour Jelly Beans Assorted Flavours 113G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.77
/100g
Add Warheads Sour Jelly Beans Assorted Flavours 113G
Add
add Warheads Sour Jelly Beans Assorted Flavours 113G to basket
Arizona Green Tea With Honey 500Ml
Any 2 for £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.25
£
0.25
/100ml
Add Arizona Green Tea With Honey 500Ml
Add
add Arizona Green Tea With Honey 500Ml to basket
Any 2 for £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Jolly Rancher Fruit Chews 58G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
3.45
/100g
Add Jolly Rancher Fruit Chews 58G
Add
add Jolly Rancher Fruit Chews 58G to basket
Warheads Sour Chewy Cubes Assorted Flavours 113G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.77
/100g
Add Warheads Sour Chewy Cubes Assorted Flavours 113G
Add
add Warheads Sour Chewy Cubes Assorted Flavours 113G to basket
Reeses Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups Minis 70G
Save 34p Was £1.60 Now £1.26
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.26
£
1.80
/100g
Add Reeses Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups Minis 70G
Add
add Reeses Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups Minis 70G to basket
Save 34p Was £1.60 Now £1.26
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Ice Breakers Mixed Berry Sours 42G
Write a review
£
1.60
£
3.81
/100g
Add Ice Breakers Mixed Berry Sours 42G
Add
add Ice Breakers Mixed Berry Sours 42G to basket
New
Jelly Belly Bean Boozled Jelly Beans 45G
Write a review
£
2.10
£
4.67
/100g
Add Jelly Belly Bean Boozled Jelly Beans 45G
Add
add Jelly Belly Bean Boozled Jelly Beans 45G to basket
Hersheys Cookies & Creme Drops 59G
Save 34p Was £1.60 Now £1.26
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.26
£
2.14
/100g
Add Hersheys Cookies & Creme Drops 59G
Add
add Hersheys Cookies & Creme Drops 59G to basket
Save 34p Was £1.60 Now £1.26
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Reese's White 2 Peanut Butter Cups 39G
Write a review
£
1.30
£
3.34
/100g
Add Reese's White 2 Peanut Butter Cups 39G
Add
add Reese's White 2 Peanut Butter Cups 39G to basket
Wonka Nerds Strawberry & Grape 46.7G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
2.15
/100g
Add Wonka Nerds Strawberry & Grape 46.7G
Add
add Wonka Nerds Strawberry & Grape 46.7G to basket
Toxic Waste Sour Candy Drum 42G
Write a review
£
1.25
£
2.98
/100g
Add Toxic Waste Sour Candy Drum 42G
Add
add Toxic Waste Sour Candy Drum 42G to basket
Jellybelly 10 Assorted Flavoured 70G Bag
Write a review
£
1.50
£
2.15
/100g
Add Jellybelly 10 Assorted Flavoured 70G Bag
Add
add Jellybelly 10 Assorted Flavoured 70G Bag to basket
United Tastes Of America Mixed Candy Cup 200G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.00
/100g
Add United Tastes Of America Mixed Candy Cup 200G
Add
add United Tastes Of America Mixed Candy Cup 200G to basket
Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar 40G
Write a review
£
0.75
£
1.88
/100g
Add Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar 40G
Add
add Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar 40G to basket
New
Reeses Sticks Peanut Butter Wafers 42G
Write a review
£
0.75
£
1.79
/100g
Add Reeses Sticks Peanut Butter Wafers 42G
Add
add Reeses Sticks Peanut Butter Wafers 42G to basket
Reese's Pieces Peanut Butter King Size 79G
Write a review
£
1.30
£
0.17
/10g
Add Reese's Pieces Peanut Butter King Size 79G
Add
add Reese's Pieces Peanut Butter King Size 79G to basket
Showing
1-24
of
25 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 1 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(2)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(4)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(25)
World Foods
(25)
American Groceries
(25)
Chocolate & Sweets
(25)
Filter by
BRAND
Reese's
(5)
Hersheys
(4)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
No egg
(19)
No gluten
(16)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close