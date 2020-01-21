Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Plant based
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Valentine's Day Chocolates
Valentine's Day Boxed Chocolates
Valentine's Day Boxed Chocolates
Showing
1-24
of
37 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by
Special Offers
(21)
1 Category
Filter by
Valentine's Day
Boxed Chocolates
(37)
17 Brands
Filter by
Lindt
(9)
Filter by
Ferrero
(5)
Filter by
Cadbury
(4)
Filter by
Maltesers
(4)
Filter by
Guylian
(2)
Filter by
Thorntons
(2)
Filter by
Celebrations
(1)
Filter by
Galaxy
(1)
Filter by
Green &
Black's
(1)
Filter by
Lily O'briens
(1)
Filter by
Lindor
(1)
Filter by
Mars
(1)
Filter by
Mcvitie's
(1)
Filter by
Nestle
(1)
Filter by
Quality Street
(1)
Filter by
Terrys
(1)
More brands
Fewer brands
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(36)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(35)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(35)
Filter by
No egg
(29)
Filter by
Low salt
(26)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(20)
Filter by
No gluten
(9)
Filter by
Kosher
(7)
Filter by
No soya
(3)
Filter by
High fibre
(1)
Filter by
Organic
(1)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(37)
Terry's Chocolate Orange Milk Chocolate Box 157G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Gifts Under £5
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.28
/100g
Add Terry's Chocolate Orange Milk Chocolate Box 157G
Add
add Terry's Chocolate Orange Milk Chocolate Box 157G to basket
Maltesers Standard Box 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Boxes
shelf
£
1.50
£
1.50
/100g
Add Maltesers Standard Box 100G
Add
add Maltesers Standard Box 100G to basket
Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Bar 360G
Save £1.00 Was £3.50 Now £2.50
Offer valid for delivery from 21/01/2020 until 26/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Single Chocolate Bars
shelf
£
2.50
£
0.69
/100g
Add Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Bar 360G
Add
add Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Bar 360G to basket
Save £1.00 Was £3.50 Now £2.50
Offer valid for delivery from 21/01/2020 until 26/01/2020
Offer
Cadbury Heroes 290G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Boxes
shelf
£
3.00
£
1.04
/100g
Add Cadbury Heroes 290G
Add
add Cadbury Heroes 290G to basket
Maltesers Gift Box 310G
Save 50p Was £3.50 Now £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 21/01/2020 until 26/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Boxes
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.97
/100g
Add Maltesers Gift Box 310G
Add
add Maltesers Gift Box 310G to basket
Save 50p Was £3.50 Now £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 21/01/2020 until 26/01/2020
Offer
Quality Street Carton 240G
Save £1.00 Was £3.00 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 21/01/2020 until 26/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Boxes
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.86
/100g
Add Quality Street Carton 240G
Add
add Quality Street Carton 240G to basket
Save £1.00 Was £3.00 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 21/01/2020 until 26/01/2020
Offer
Celebrations Chocolate 240G
Save £1.00 Was £3.00 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 21/01/2020 until 26/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Every Day Boxed Chocolate
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.83
/100g
Add Celebrations Chocolate 240G
Add
add Celebrations Chocolate 240G to basket
Save £1.00 Was £3.00 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 21/01/2020 until 26/01/2020
Offer
Cadbury Roses 290G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Boxes
shelf
£
3.00
£
1.04
/100g
Add Cadbury Roses 290G
Add
add Cadbury Roses 290G to basket
Ferrero Rocher 16 Pieces Boxed Chocolates 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Boxes
shelf
£
5.00
£
2.50
/100g
Add Ferrero Rocher 16 Pieces Boxed Chocolates 200G
Add
add Ferrero Rocher 16 Pieces Boxed Chocolates 200G to basket
Celebrations Chocolate 320G
Save 50p Was £3.50 Now £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 21/01/2020 until 26/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Gifts Under £5
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.94
/100g
Add Celebrations Chocolate 320G
Add
add Celebrations Chocolate 320G to basket
Save 50p Was £3.50 Now £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 21/01/2020 until 26/01/2020
Offer
Ferrero Rocher 24 Pieces Boxed Chocolates 300G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Gifts £5-£10
shelf
£
8.00
£
2.67
/100g
Add Ferrero Rocher 24 Pieces Boxed Chocolates 300G
Add
add Ferrero Rocher 24 Pieces Boxed Chocolates 300G to basket
Toblerone Milk Chocolate Block 360G
Save £1.00 Was £4.50 Now £3.50
Offer valid for delivery from 21/01/2020 until 26/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Milk Block Chocolate Bar
shelf
£
3.50
£
0.97
/100g
Add Toblerone Milk Chocolate Block 360G
Add
add Toblerone Milk Chocolate Block 360G to basket
Save £1.00 Was £4.50 Now £3.50
Offer valid for delivery from 21/01/2020 until 26/01/2020
Offer
Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles Carton 200G
Save £1.50 Was £5.00 Now £3.50
Offer valid for delivery from 21/01/2020 until 26/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Gifts Under £5
shelf
£
3.50
£
1.75
/100g
Add Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles Carton 200G
Add
add Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles Carton 200G to basket
Save £1.50 Was £5.00 Now £3.50
Offer valid for delivery from 21/01/2020 until 26/01/2020
Offer
Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Truffles 200G
Save £1.50 Was £5.00 Now £3.50
Offer valid for delivery from 21/01/2020 until 26/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Gifts Under £5
shelf
£
3.50
£
1.75
/100g
Add Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Truffles 200G
Add
add Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Truffles 200G to basket
Save £1.50 Was £5.00 Now £3.50
Offer valid for delivery from 21/01/2020 until 26/01/2020
Offer
Ferrero Collection 15 Pieces Boxed Chocolates 172G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Boxes
shelf
£
5.00
£
2.91
/100g
Add Ferrero Collection 15 Pieces Boxed Chocolates 172G
Add
add Ferrero Collection 15 Pieces Boxed Chocolates 172G to basket
Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles Carton 337G
Save £1.90 Was £7.40 Now £5.50
Offer valid for delivery from 21/01/2020 until 26/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Gifts £5-£10
shelf
£
5.50
£
1.64
/100g
Add Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles Carton 337G
Add
add Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles Carton 337G to basket
Save £1.90 Was £7.40 Now £5.50
Offer valid for delivery from 21/01/2020 until 26/01/2020
Offer
Lindt Lindor 60% Dark Chocolate Truffles Carton 200G
Save £1.50 Was £5.00 Now £3.50
Offer valid for delivery from 21/01/2020 until 26/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Boxes
shelf
£
3.50
£
1.75
/100g
Add Lindt Lindor 60% Dark Chocolate Truffles Carton 200G
Add
add Lindt Lindor 60% Dark Chocolate Truffles Carton 200G to basket
Save £1.50 Was £5.00 Now £3.50
Offer valid for delivery from 21/01/2020 until 26/01/2020
Offer
Guylian Seashells Boxed Chocolates 250G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Gifts Under £5
shelf
£
5.00
£
2.00
/100g
Add Guylian Seashells Boxed Chocolates 250G
Add
add Guylian Seashells Boxed Chocolates 250G to basket
Teasers Gift Box 275G
Save 50p Was £3.50 Now £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 21/01/2020 until 26/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Boxes
shelf
£
3.00
£
1.10
/100g
Add Teasers Gift Box 275G
Add
add Teasers Gift Box 275G to basket
Save 50p Was £3.50 Now £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 21/01/2020 until 26/01/2020
Offer
Cadbury Milk Tray Boxed Chocolates 360G
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Chocolate Gifts
shelf
£
6.00
£
1.67
/100g
Add Cadbury Milk Tray Boxed Chocolates 360G
Add
add Cadbury Milk Tray Boxed Chocolates 360G to basket
Ferrero Raffaello 24 Pc Boxed Chocolates 240G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Gifts Under £5
shelf
£
6.00
£
2.50
/100g
Add Ferrero Raffaello 24 Pc Boxed Chocolates 240G
Add
add Ferrero Raffaello 24 Pc Boxed Chocolates 240G to basket
Lindt Lindor White Chocolate Truffles Carton 200G
Save £1.50 Was £5.00 Now £3.50
Offer valid for delivery from 21/01/2020 until 26/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Gifts Under £5
shelf
£
3.50
£
1.75
/100g
Add Lindt Lindor White Chocolate Truffles Carton 200G
Add
add Lindt Lindor White Chocolate Truffles Carton 200G to basket
Save £1.50 Was £5.00 Now £3.50
Offer valid for delivery from 21/01/2020 until 26/01/2020
Offer
Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Truffle Carton 337G
Save £1.90 Was £7.40 Now £5.50
Offer valid for delivery from 21/01/2020 until 26/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Gifts £5-£10
shelf
£
5.50
£
1.64
/100g
Add Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Truffle Carton 337G
Add
add Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Truffle Carton 337G to basket
Save £1.90 Was £7.40 Now £5.50
Offer valid for delivery from 21/01/2020 until 26/01/2020
Offer
Maltesers Truffle Medium Gift Box 200G
Save £1.50 Was £5.00 Now £3.50
Offer valid for delivery from 21/01/2020 until 26/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Boxes
shelf
£
3.50
£
1.75
/100g
Add Maltesers Truffle Medium Gift Box 200G
Add
add Maltesers Truffle Medium Gift Box 200G to basket
Save £1.50 Was £5.00 Now £3.50
Offer valid for delivery from 21/01/2020 until 26/01/2020
Offer
Showing
1-24
of
37 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 13 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(21)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(37)
Valentine's Day Chocolates
(37)
Valentine's Day Boxed Chocolates
(37)
Valentine's Day Boxed Chocolates
(37)
Filter by
BRAND
Lindt
(9)
Ferrero
(5)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(36)
Pescetarian
(35)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Plant based
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close