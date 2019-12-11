Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Tins, Cans & Packets
Packet & Pot Ready Meals
Microwave Casserole & Pasta Pots
Microwave Casserole & Pasta Pots
Showing
1-11
of
11 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(3)
1 Category
Filter by
Microwave
Casserole & Pasta Pots
(11)
3 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(5)
Filter by
Batchelors
(3)
Filter by
Dolmio
(3)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Low sugar
(11)
Filter by
Low fat
(10)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(10)
Filter by
No soya
(8)
Filter by
No lactose
(7)
Filter by
No milk
(7)
Filter by
No egg
(5)
Filter by
Halal
(3)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(3)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(3)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(2)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(2)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(11)
Dolmio Pasta Vita Bolognese 300G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
5.00
/kg
Add Dolmio Pasta Vita Bolognese 300G
Add
add Dolmio Pasta Vita Bolognese 300G to basket
Dolmio Pasta Vita Tomato & Basil 300G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
5.00
/kg
Add Dolmio Pasta Vita Tomato & Basil 300G
Add
add Dolmio Pasta Vita Tomato & Basil 300G to basket
Dolmio Pasta Vita Carbonara 270G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
5.56
/kg
Add Dolmio Pasta Vita Carbonara 270G
Add
add Dolmio Pasta Vita Carbonara 270G to basket
Tesco Minced Beef And Onion Stew 300G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
5.00
/kg
Add Tesco Minced Beef And Onion Stew 300G
Add
add Tesco Minced Beef And Onion Stew 300G to basket
Tesco Irish Stew With Vegetable 300G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
5.00
/kg
Add Tesco Irish Stew With Vegetable 300G
Add
add Tesco Irish Stew With Vegetable 300G to basket
Tesco Sausage Casserole 300G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
5.00
/kg
Add Tesco Sausage Casserole 300G
Add
add Tesco Sausage Casserole 300G to basket
Tesco Beef Casserole & Dumplings 300G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
5.00
/kg
Add Tesco Beef Casserole & Dumplings 300G
Add
add Tesco Beef Casserole & Dumplings 300G to basket
Tesco Chicken Casserole & Dumplings 300G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
5.00
/kg
Add Tesco Chicken Casserole & Dumplings 300G
Add
add Tesco Chicken Casserole & Dumplings 300G to basket
Batchelors Pasta & Sauce Pot Cheese & Broccoli 65G
Any 3 for £1.80
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.10
£
0.17
/10g
Add Batchelors Pasta & Sauce Pot Cheese & Broccoli 65G
Add
add Batchelors Pasta & Sauce Pot Cheese & Broccoli 65G to basket
Any 3 for £1.80
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Batchelors Pasta & Sauce Chicken & Mushroom 65G
Any 3 for £1.80
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.10
£
0.17
/10g
Add Batchelors Pasta & Sauce Chicken & Mushroom 65G
Add
add Batchelors Pasta & Sauce Chicken & Mushroom 65G to basket
Any 3 for £1.80
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Batchelors Pasta & Sauce Macaroni & Cheese 65G
Any 3 for £1.80
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.10
£
1.70
/100g
Add Batchelors Pasta & Sauce Macaroni & Cheese 65G
Add
add Batchelors Pasta & Sauce Macaroni & Cheese 65G to basket
Any 3 for £1.80
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Showing
1-11
of
11 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(3)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(11)
Tins, Cans & Packets
(11)
Packet & Pot Ready Meals
(11)
Microwave Casserole & Pasta Pots
(11)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(5)
Batchelors
(3)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Low sugar
(11)
Low fat
(10)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close