We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Summer
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Table Sauces, Olives, Pickles & Chutneys
Salad Dressings, Toppers & Croutons
Vegan Salad Dressing
Vegan Salad Dressing
Showing
1-20
of
20 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(4)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Vegan Salad
Dressing
(20)
9 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(6)
Filter by
Wicked Kitchen
(3)
Filter by
Dr Wills
(2)
Filter by
Mary Berry
(2)
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(2)
Filter by
Tesco Plant
Chef
(2)
Filter by
Hellmann's
(1)
Filter by
Newmans Own
(1)
Filter by
Pizza Express
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(20)
Filter by
No egg
(20)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(20)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(20)
Filter by
Vegan
(20)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(20)
Filter by
No lactose
(19)
Filter by
No milk
(19)
Filter by
No soya
(19)
Filter by
No gluten
(18)
Filter by
Halal
(7)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(6)
Filter by
Low fat
(5)
Filter by
Low sugar
(3)
Filter by
Low salt
(1)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(20)
Mary Berrys Light Salad Dressing 235Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Light Salad Dressing
shelf
£
3.15
£
1.35
/100ml
Add Mary Berrys Light Salad Dressing 235Ml
Add
add Mary Berrys Light Salad Dressing 235Ml to basket
Mary Berrys Salad Dressing 235Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Flavoured Salad Dressing
shelf
£
3.15
£
1.35
/100ml
Add Mary Berrys Salad Dressing 235Ml
Add
add Mary Berrys Salad Dressing 235Ml to basket
Dr. Will's Vegan Caesar Dressing 250G
Write a review
£
2.30
£
0.92
/100g
Add Dr. Will's Vegan Caesar Dressing 250G
Add
add Dr. Will's Vegan Caesar Dressing 250G to basket
Dr. Will's Miso Tahini Dressing 250G
Write a review
£
2.30
£
0.92
/100g
Add Dr. Will's Miso Tahini Dressing 250G
Add
add Dr. Will's Miso Tahini Dressing 250G to basket
Hellmann's Fat Free Dressing 210Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Fat Free Salad Dressing
shelf
£
1.25
£
0.60
/100ml
Add Hellmann's Fat Free Dressing 210Ml
Add
add Hellmann's Fat Free Dressing 210Ml to basket
Pizza Express Vegan House Light Dressing 235Ml
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.85
/100ml
Add Pizza Express Vegan House Light Dressing 235Ml
Add
add Pizza Express Vegan House Light Dressing 235Ml to basket
Wicked Kitchen Dreamy Beetroot Dressing 250Ml
Write a review
Low Everyday Price
£
1.20
£
0.48
/100ml
Add Wicked Kitchen Dreamy Beetroot Dressing 250Ml
Add
add Wicked Kitchen Dreamy Beetroot Dressing 250Ml to basket
Low Everyday Price
Newmans Own Italian Dressing 250Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Flavoured Salad Dressing
shelf
Low Everyday Price
£
1.60
£
0.64
/100ml
Add Newmans Own Italian Dressing 250Ml
Add
add Newmans Own Italian Dressing 250Ml to basket
Low Everyday Price
Tesco Finest Balsamic Dressing Of Modena 225Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Balsamic Dressing
shelf
£
1.75
£
0.78
/100ml
Add Tesco Finest Balsamic Dressing Of Modena 225Ml
Add
add Tesco Finest Balsamic Dressing Of Modena 225Ml to basket
Tesco Finest French Dressing 225Ml
Write a review
Rest of
French Style Dressing
shelf
£
1.75
£
0.78
/100ml
Add Tesco Finest French Dressing 225Ml
Add
add Tesco Finest French Dressing 225Ml to basket
Wicked Kitchen Magic Maple & Bac-No Dressing 250Ml
Write a review
£
1.20
£
0.48
/100ml
Add Wicked Kitchen Magic Maple & Bac-No Dressing 250Ml
Add
add Wicked Kitchen Magic Maple & Bac-No Dressing 250Ml to basket
New
Wicked Kitchen Cool Cucumber & Dill Dressing 250Ml
Write a review
£
1.20
£
0.48
/100ml
Add Wicked Kitchen Cool Cucumber & Dill Dressing 250Ml
Add
add Wicked Kitchen Cool Cucumber & Dill Dressing 250Ml to basket
New
Tesco Plant Chef Agave & Mustard Dressing 250Ml
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.40
/100ml
Add Tesco Plant Chef Agave & Mustard Dressing 250Ml
Add
add Tesco Plant Chef Agave & Mustard Dressing 250Ml to basket
New
Tesco Plant Chef Garlic & Herb Dressing 250Ml
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.40
/100ml
Add Tesco Plant Chef Garlic & Herb Dressing 250Ml
Add
add Tesco Plant Chef Garlic & Herb Dressing 250Ml to basket
New
Tesco Fat Free Vinaigrette Salad Dressing 250Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Fat Free Salad Dressing
shelf
£
0.85
£
0.34
/100ml
Add Tesco Fat Free Vinaigrette Salad Dressing 250Ml
Add
add Tesco Fat Free Vinaigrette Salad Dressing 250Ml to basket
Tesco French Style Dressing 250Ml
Write a review
Rest of
French Style Dressing
shelf
£
0.85
£
0.34
/100ml
Add Tesco French Style Dressing 250Ml
Add
add Tesco French Style Dressing 250Ml to basket
Tesco Reduced Fat French Dressing 250Ml
Write a review
Rest of
French Style Dressing
shelf
£
0.85
£
0.34
/100ml
Add Tesco Reduced Fat French Dressing 250Ml
Add
add Tesco Reduced Fat French Dressing 250Ml to basket
Tesco Fat Free Lemon And Pepper Dressing 250Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Fat Free Salad Dressing
shelf
£
0.85
£
0.34
/100ml
Add Tesco Fat Free Lemon And Pepper Dressing 250Ml
Add
add Tesco Fat Free Lemon And Pepper Dressing 250Ml to basket
Tesco Low Fat Balsamic Dressing 250Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Balsamic Dressing
shelf
£
0.85
£
0.34
/100ml
Add Tesco Low Fat Balsamic Dressing 250Ml
Add
add Tesco Low Fat Balsamic Dressing 250Ml to basket
Tesco Balsamic Dressing 175Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Balsamic Dressing
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.57
/100ml
Add Tesco Balsamic Dressing 175Ml
Add
add Tesco Balsamic Dressing 175Ml to basket
Showing
1-20
of
20 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(4)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(20)
Table Sauces, Olives, Pickles & Chutneys
(20)
Salad Dressings, Toppers & Croutons
(20)
Vegan Salad Dressing
(20)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(6)
Wicked Kitchen
(3)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Lacto-vegetarian
(20)
No egg
(20)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Summer
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close