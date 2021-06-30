We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Summer
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Table Sauces, Olives, Pickles & Chutneys
BBQ, Burger, Pizza Sauces & Marinades
Marinades & Rubs
Marinades & Rubs
Showing
1-10
of
10 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by
Special Offers
(4)
1 Category
Filter by
Marinades &
Rubs
(10)
1 Brand
Filter by
Nando's
(10)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(10)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(10)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(10)
Filter by
No egg
(10)
Filter by
No gluten
(10)
Filter by
No lactose
(10)
Filter by
No milk
(10)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(10)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(10)
Filter by
Vegan
(10)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(10)
Filter by
No soya
(9)
Filter by
Kosher
(5)
Filter by
Low fat
(3)
Filter by
Low sugar
(2)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(10)
Nandos Peri Peri Quick Marinade Garlic 265G
£1.75 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Peri Peri Sauce & Rub
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.76
/100g
Add Nandos Peri Peri Quick Marinade Garlic 265G
Add
add Nandos Peri Peri Quick Marinade Garlic 265G to basket
£1.75 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Nandos Piri Peri Marinade Lemon & Herb 260G
£1.75 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Peri Peri Sauce & Rub
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.77
/100g
Add Nandos Piri Peri Marinade Lemon & Herb 260G
Add
add Nandos Piri Peri Marinade Lemon & Herb 260G to basket
£1.75 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Nandos Peri Peri Quick Marinade Hot 260G
£1.75 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Peri Peri Sauce & Rub
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.77
/100g
Add Nandos Peri Peri Quick Marinade Hot 260G
Add
add Nandos Peri Peri Quick Marinade Hot 260G to basket
£1.75 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Nandos Peri Peri Quick Marinade Medium 262G
£1.75 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Peri Peri Sauce & Rub
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.76
/100g
Add Nandos Peri Peri Quick Marinade Medium 262G
Add
add Nandos Peri Peri Quick Marinade Medium 262G to basket
£1.75 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Nando's Coat & Cook Hot 120G
Write a review
Rest of
Peri Peri Sauce & Rub
shelf
Low Everyday Price
£
1.00
£
0.83
/100g
Add Nando's Coat & Cook Hot 120G
Add
add Nando's Coat & Cook Hot 120G to basket
Low Everyday Price
Nando's Peri Peri Rub Hot 25G
Write a review
Rest of
Peri Peri Sauce & Rub
shelf
£
0.95
£
0.38
/10g
Add Nando's Peri Peri Rub Hot 25G
Add
add Nando's Peri Peri Rub Hot 25G to basket
Nando's Peri Peri Rub Medium 25G
Write a review
Rest of
Peri Peri Sauce & Rub
shelf
£
0.95
£
0.38
/10g
Add Nando's Peri Peri Rub Medium 25G
Add
add Nando's Peri Peri Rub Medium 25G to basket
Nando's Peri Peri Rub Bbq 25G
Write a review
Rest of
Peri Peri Sauce & Rub
shelf
£
0.95
£
0.38
/10g
Add Nando's Peri Peri Rub Bbq 25G
Add
add Nando's Peri Peri Rub Bbq 25G to basket
Nando's Peri Peri Rub Lemon & Herb 25G
Write a review
Rest of
Peri Peri Sauce & Rub
shelf
£
0.95
£
0.38
/10g
Add Nando's Peri Peri Rub Lemon & Herb 25G
Add
add Nando's Peri Peri Rub Lemon & Herb 25G to basket
Nando's Peri Peri Rub Garlic 25G
Write a review
Rest of
Peri Peri Sauce & Rub
shelf
£
0.95
£
0.38
/10g
Add Nando's Peri Peri Rub Garlic 25G
Add
add Nando's Peri Peri Rub Garlic 25G to basket
Showing
1-10
of
10 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(4)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(10)
Table Sauces, Olives, Pickles & Chutneys
(10)
BBQ, Burger, Pizza Sauces & Marinades
(10)
Marinades & Rubs
(10)
Filter by
BRAND
Nando's
(10)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(10)
Lacto-vegetarian
(10)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Summer
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close