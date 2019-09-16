Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Sweets, Mints & Chewing Gum
Chewy Sweets
Bags of Chewy Sweets
Bags of Chewy Sweets
Showing
1-14
of
14 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
1 Category
Filter by
Bags of Chewy
Sweets
(14)
10 Brands
Filter by
Mike & Ike
(2)
Filter by
Tesco
(2)
Filter by
Warninks
(2)
Filter by
Wonka
(2)
Filter by
Fruittella
(1)
Filter by
Haribo
(1)
Filter by
Jelly Belly
(1)
Filter by
Maxilin
(1)
Filter by
Swizzels
(1)
Filter by
Werther's
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Low salt
(11)
Filter by
No gluten
(10)
Filter by
No egg
(9)
Filter by
Low fat
(8)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(8)
Filter by
No lactose
(7)
Filter by
No milk
(7)
Filter by
No soya
(7)
Filter by
Halal
(2)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(2)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(2)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(2)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(1)
Filter by
Vegan
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(14)
Wonka Rainbow Nerds Theatre Box 141.7G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate & Sweets
shelf
£
2.50
£
1.77
/100g
Add Wonka Rainbow Nerds Theatre Box 141.7G
Add
add Wonka Rainbow Nerds Theatre Box 141.7G to basket
Tesco Orange And Lemon Slices 120G
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Sweets
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
£
2.00
£
1.67
/100g
Add Tesco Orange And Lemon Slices 120G
Add
add Tesco Orange And Lemon Slices 120G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
Mike & Ike Tropical Typhoon Candies 141G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate & Sweets
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.42
/100g
Add Mike & Ike Tropical Typhoon Candies 141G
Add
add Mike & Ike Tropical Typhoon Candies 141G to basket
Mike & Ike Mega Mix Fruit Candies 10 Flavours 141G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate & Sweets
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.42
/100g
Add Mike & Ike Mega Mix Fruit Candies 10 Flavours 141G
Add
add Mike & Ike Mega Mix Fruit Candies 10 Flavours 141G to basket
Warheads Sour Jelly Beans Assorted Flavours 113G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate & Sweets
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.77
/100g
Add Warheads Sour Jelly Beans Assorted Flavours 113G
Add
add Warheads Sour Jelly Beans Assorted Flavours 113G to basket
Warheads Sour Chewy Cubes Assorted Flavours 113G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate & Sweets
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.77
/100g
Add Warheads Sour Chewy Cubes Assorted Flavours 113G
Add
add Warheads Sour Chewy Cubes Assorted Flavours 113G to basket
Jelly Belly Bean Boozled Jelly Beans 45G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate & Sweets
shelf
£
2.10
£
4.67
/100g
Add Jelly Belly Bean Boozled Jelly Beans 45G
Add
add Jelly Belly Bean Boozled Jelly Beans 45G to basket
Werther's Cream Filling 125G
Write a review
£
1.25
£
1.00
/100g
Add Werther's Cream Filling 125G
Add
add Werther's Cream Filling 125G to basket
Wonka Nerds Strawberry & Grape 46.7G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate & Sweets
shelf
£
1.00
£
2.15
/100g
Add Wonka Nerds Strawberry & Grape 46.7G
Add
add Wonka Nerds Strawberry & Grape 46.7G to basket
Haribo Chamallows 160G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
6.25
/kg
Add Haribo Chamallows 160G
Add
add Haribo Chamallows 160G to basket
Flyers Liquorice Crystal Centres
Write a review
Rest of
Liquorice
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.82
/100g
Add Flyers Liquorice Crystal Centres
Add
add Flyers Liquorice Crystal Centres to basket
Swizzels Chew Crew 180G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.56
/100g
Add Swizzels Chew Crew 180G
Add
add Swizzels Chew Crew 180G to basket
Fruitella Reduced Sugar Strawberry 120G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.83
/100g
Add Fruitella Reduced Sugar Strawberry 120G
Add
add Fruitella Reduced Sugar Strawberry 120G to basket
Tesco Sweet Shop Strawberry Bon Bons 200G
Any 2 for £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 16/09/2019 until 31/03/2020
Write a review
£
0.89
£
0.45
/100g
Add Tesco Sweet Shop Strawberry Bon Bons 200G
Add
add Tesco Sweet Shop Strawberry Bon Bons 200G to basket
Any 2 for £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 16/09/2019 until 31/03/2020
Offer
Showing
1-14
of
14 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(14)
Sweets, Mints & Chewing Gum
(14)
Chewy Sweets
(14)
Bags of Chewy Sweets
(14)
Filter by
BRAND
Mike & Ike
(2)
Tesco
(2)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Low salt
(11)
No gluten
(10)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close