Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Olives, Antipasti, Pickles & Chutneys
Olives
Green Olives
Green Olives
Showing
1-24
of
27 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(5)
1 Category
Filter by
Green Olives
(27)
6 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(10)
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(8)
Filter by
Crespo
(6)
Filter by
Fragata
(1)
Filter by
Jamie Oliver
(1)
Filter by
Peppadew
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
No egg
(27)
Filter by
No gluten
(27)
Filter by
No lactose
(27)
Filter by
No milk
(27)
Filter by
No soya
(27)
Filter by
Low sugar
(25)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(21)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(21)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(21)
Filter by
Vegan
(21)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(21)
Filter by
Sugar free
(19)
Filter by
Halal
(16)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(14)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(4)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(27)
Tesco Finest Borettane Onions In Balsamic Vinegar 300G
Write a review
£
2.50
£
1.39
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Borettane Onions In Balsamic Vinegar 300G
Add
add Tesco Finest Borettane Onions In Balsamic Vinegar 300G to basket
Peppadew Sweet Piquante Peppers Hot Slices 400G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
1.50
/100g
Add Peppadew Sweet Piquante Peppers Hot Slices 400G
Add
add Peppadew Sweet Piquante Peppers Hot Slices 400G to basket
Crespo Pitted Dry Black Olives 110G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.82
/100g
Add Crespo Pitted Dry Black Olives 110G
Add
add Crespo Pitted Dry Black Olives 110G to basket
Crespo Pitted Black Olives 820G
Write a review
£
2.50
£
6.58
/kg
Add Crespo Pitted Black Olives 820G
Add
add Crespo Pitted Black Olives 820G to basket
Crespo Pitted Green Olives In Brine 820G
Write a review
£
2.50
£
0.66
/100g
Add Crespo Pitted Green Olives In Brine 820G
Add
add Crespo Pitted Green Olives In Brine 820G to basket
Tesco Finest Greek Olive Selection 210G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.60
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Greek Olive Selection 210G
Add
add Tesco Finest Greek Olive Selection 210G to basket
Tesco Finest Jalapeno Stuffed Olives 210G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.91
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Jalapeno Stuffed Olives 210G
Add
add Tesco Finest Jalapeno Stuffed Olives 210G to basket
Tesco Finest Kalamata Olives 210G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.60
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Kalamata Olives 210G
Add
add Tesco Finest Kalamata Olives 210G to basket
Tesco Finest Pitted Halkidiki Olives 210G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
2.11
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Pitted Halkidiki Olives 210G
Add
add Tesco Finest Pitted Halkidiki Olives 210G to basket
Tesco Finest Garlic Stuffed Olives 210G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.91
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Garlic Stuffed Olives 210G
Add
add Tesco Finest Garlic Stuffed Olives 210G to basket
Crespo Dry Black Olives Pouch 150G
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.34
/100g
Add Crespo Dry Black Olives Pouch 150G
Add
add Crespo Dry Black Olives Pouch 150G to basket
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Crespo Pitted Green Olives Tomato Parsley 150G
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.34
/100g
Add Crespo Pitted Green Olives Tomato Parsley 150G
Add
add Crespo Pitted Green Olives Tomato Parsley 150G to basket
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Tesco Pitted Kalamata Olives 290G
Write a review
£
1.90
£
1.32
/100g
Add Tesco Pitted Kalamata Olives 290G
Add
add Tesco Pitted Kalamata Olives 290G to basket
Jamie Oliver Mixed Italian Olives 180G
Save 50p Was £2.00 Now £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.50
£
0.83
/100g
Add Jamie Oliver Mixed Italian Olives 180G
Add
add Jamie Oliver Mixed Italian Olives 180G to basket
Save 50p Was £2.00 Now £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Fragataselection Anchovy Stuffed Olives 350G
Save 25p Was £1.50 Now £1.25
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.25
£
0.83
/100g
Add Fragataselection Anchovy Stuffed Olives 350G
Add
add Fragataselection Anchovy Stuffed Olives 350G to basket
Save 25p Was £1.50 Now £1.25
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Tesco Finest Nocellara Olives 200G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.67
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Nocellara Olives 200G
Add
add Tesco Finest Nocellara Olives 200G to basket
Crespo Pitted Green Olives 354G
Save 25p Was £1.50 Now £1.25
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.25
£
0.78
/100g
Add Crespo Pitted Green Olives 354G
Add
add Crespo Pitted Green Olives 354G to basket
Save 25p Was £1.50 Now £1.25
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Tesco Pitted Green Olives In Brine 935G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.44
/100g
Add Tesco Pitted Green Olives In Brine 935G
Add
add Tesco Pitted Green Olives In Brine 935G to basket
Tesco Finest Italian Olive Selection 200G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.67
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Italian Olive Selection 200G
Add
add Tesco Finest Italian Olive Selection 200G to basket
Tesco Pitted Black Olives & Sea Salt 70G
Write a review
£
0.80
£
1.15
/100g
Add Tesco Pitted Black Olives & Sea Salt 70G
Add
add Tesco Pitted Black Olives & Sea Salt 70G to basket
Tesco Pitted Queen Olives 340G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.61
/100g
Add Tesco Pitted Queen Olives 340G
Add
add Tesco Pitted Queen Olives 340G to basket
Tesco Pitted Green Olives With Chilli 70G
Write a review
£
0.80
£
1.15
/100g
Add Tesco Pitted Green Olives With Chilli 70G
Add
add Tesco Pitted Green Olives With Chilli 70G to basket
Tesco Pitted Green Olives Basil&Garlic 70G
Write a review
Rest of
Antipasti - Olives
shelf
£
0.80
£
1.15
/100g
Add Tesco Pitted Green Olives Basil&Garlic 70G
Add
add Tesco Pitted Green Olives Basil&Garlic 70G to basket
Tesco Pitted Green Olives With Red Peppers
Write a review
£
0.80
£
1.15
/100g
Add Tesco Pitted Green Olives With Red Peppers
Add
add Tesco Pitted Green Olives With Red Peppers to basket
Showing
1-24
of
27 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 3 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(5)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(27)
Olives, Antipasti, Pickles & Chutneys
(27)
Olives
(27)
Green Olives
(27)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(10)
Tesco Finest
(8)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
No egg
(27)
No gluten
(27)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close