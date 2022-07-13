We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Wines
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Noodle Pots & Instant Snack Meals
Instant Noodles
Authentic & Asian Inspired Instant Noodles
Authentic & Asian Inspired Instant Noodles
Showing
1 to 6
of
6 items
sorted by Relevance
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(3)
1 Category
Filter by
Authentic & Asian
Inspired Instant Noodles
(6)
2 Brands
Filter by
Naked Noodles
(3)
Filter by
Nissin
(3)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(3)
Filter by
No egg
(3)
Filter by
No lactose
(3)
Filter by
No milk
(3)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(3)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(3)
Filter by
No soya
(1)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(6)
Naked Singapore Style Curry Noodles 100G
Write a review
Clubcard Price
75p Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2022 until 02/08/2022
£1.00
£10.00/kg
Quantity controls
add Naked Singapore Style Curry Noodles 100G to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
75p Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2022 until 02/08/2022
Naked Chicken Yakisoba Noodles 100G
Write a review
Clubcard Price
75p Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2022 until 02/08/2022
£1.00
£10.00/kg
Quantity controls
add Naked Chicken Yakisoba Noodles 100G to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
75p Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2022 until 02/08/2022
Naked Korean Style Bbq Beef Noodles 100G
Write a review
Clubcard Price
75p Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2022 until 02/08/2022
£1.00
£10.00/kg
Quantity controls
add Naked Korean Style Bbq Beef Noodles 100G to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
75p Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2022 until 02/08/2022
Nissin Wok Style Soba Noodles Teriyaki 110G
Write a review
£0.90
£8.19/kg
Quantity controls
add Nissin Wok Style Soba Noodles Teriyaki 110G to basket
Add
Nissin Wok Style Soba Noodles Chilli 111G
Write a review
£0.90
£8.11/kg
Quantity controls
add Nissin Wok Style Soba Noodles Chilli 111G to basket
Add
Nissin Wok Style Soba Noodles Classic 109G
Write a review
£0.90
£8.26/kg
Quantity controls
add Nissin Wok Style Soba Noodles Classic 109G to basket
Add
Showing
1 to 6
of
6 items
sorted by Relevance
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(3)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(6)
Noodle Pots & Instant Snack Meals
(6)
Instant Noodles
(6)
Authentic & Asian Inspired Instant Noodles
(6)
Filter by
BRAND
Naked Noodles
(3)
Nissin
(3)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(3)
No egg
(3)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Wines
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close