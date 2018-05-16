We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Get match-ready
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Home Baking
Flour
Flour
Showing
1-24
of
52 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
10 Categories
Filter by
Bread Mix
(5)
Filter by
Chapatti Flour
(6)
Filter by
Cornflour
(1)
Filter by
Gluten Free
Flour
(4)
Filter by
Organic Flour
(8)
Filter by
Plain Flour
(13)
Filter by
Self Raising
Flour
(7)
Filter by
Speciality
Flour
(13)
Filter by
Strong & Bread
Flour
(9)
Filter by
Wholemeal
Flour
(5)
15 Brands
Filter by
Doves Farm
(11)
Filter by
Tesco
(9)
Filter by
Allinson
(7)
Filter by
Homepride
(4)
Filter by
Matthews Flour
(4)
Filter by
Elephant Atta
(3)
Filter by
Tesco Organic
(3)
Filter by
Mcdougalls
(2)
Filter by
Stockwell Co
(2)
Filter by
Wrights
(2)
Filter by
Hovis
(1)
Filter by
Molino Pasini
(1)
Filter by
Taylor &
Colledg
(1)
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(1)
Filter by
The Groovy
Food
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(51)
Filter by
Low sugar
(50)
Filter by
Low fat
(49)
Filter by
No egg
(48)
Filter by
No lactose
(47)
Filter by
No milk
(47)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(42)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(41)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(41)
Filter by
Halal
(39)
Filter by
Low salt
(38)
Filter by
No soya
(37)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(35)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(35)
Filter by
Vegan
(35)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(52)
Groovy Food Organic Coconut Flour 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Speciality Flour
shelf
£
3.75
£
0.75
/100g
Add Groovy Food Organic Coconut Flour 500G
Add
add Groovy Food Organic Coconut Flour 500G to basket
Allinson Wholemeal Plain Flour 1Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Wholemeal Flour
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.00
/kg
Add Allinson Wholemeal Plain Flour 1Kg
Add
add Allinson Wholemeal Plain Flour 1Kg to basket
Allinson Wholemeal Self Raising Flour 1Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Wholemeal Flour
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.00
/kg
Add Allinson Wholemeal Self Raising Flour 1Kg
Add
add Allinson Wholemeal Self Raising Flour 1Kg to basket
Doves Farm Organic Spelt Wholemeal Flour 1Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Wholemeal Flour
shelf
Low Everyday Price
£
2.50
£
2.50
/kg
Add Doves Farm Organic Spelt Wholemeal Flour 1Kg
Add
add Doves Farm Organic Spelt Wholemeal Flour 1Kg to basket
Low Everyday Price
Allinson Bakers Grade Very Strong White Flour 1.5Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Strong Bread & Speciality Flour
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.34
/kg
Add Allinson Bakers Grade Very Strong White Flour 1.5Kg
Add
add Allinson Bakers Grade Very Strong White Flour 1.5Kg to basket
Mcdougalls Self Raising Flour 1.1Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Self Raising Flour
shelf
£
1.50
£
1.37
/kg
Add Mcdougalls Self Raising Flour 1.1Kg
Add
add Mcdougalls Self Raising Flour 1.1Kg to basket
Doves Farm Organic White Self Raising Flour 1Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Self Raising Flour
shelf
£
1.80
£
1.80
/kg
Add Doves Farm Organic White Self Raising Flour 1Kg
Add
add Doves Farm Organic White Self Raising Flour 1Kg to basket
Doves Farm Organic Plain White Flour 1Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Plain Flour
shelf
£
1.80
£
1.80
/kg
Add Doves Farm Organic Plain White Flour 1Kg
Add
add Doves Farm Organic Plain White Flour 1Kg to basket
Mcdougalls Plain Flour 1.1Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Plain Flour
shelf
£
1.50
£
1.37
/kg
Add Mcdougalls Plain Flour 1.1Kg
Add
add Mcdougalls Plain Flour 1.1Kg to basket
Tesco Very Strong Canadian Bread Flour 1Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Strong Bread & Speciality Flour
shelf
£
1.35
£
1.35
/kg
Add Tesco Very Strong Canadian Bread Flour 1Kg
Add
add Tesco Very Strong Canadian Bread Flour 1Kg to basket
Doves Farm Gluten Free Plain Flour 1Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Free From Baking Ingredients
shelf
£
1.70
£
1.70
/kg
Add Doves Farm Gluten Free Plain Flour 1Kg
Add
add Doves Farm Gluten Free Plain Flour 1Kg to basket
Doves Farm Gluten & Wheat Free White Self Raising Flour Blend 1Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Free From Baking Ingredients
shelf
£
1.70
£
1.70
/kg
Add Doves Farm Gluten & Wheat Free White Self Raising Flour Blend 1Kg
Add
add Doves Farm Gluten & Wheat Free White Self Raising Flour Blend 1Kg to basket
Tesco Organic Strong White Flour 1Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Organic Flour
shelf
£
1.40
£
1.40
/kg
Add Tesco Organic Strong White Flour 1Kg
Add
add Tesco Organic Strong White Flour 1Kg to basket
Elephant Atta Medium Chapatti Flour 10Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Speciality Flour
shelf
£
8.25
£
0.82
/kg
Add Elephant Atta Medium Chapatti Flour 10Kg
Add
add Elephant Atta Medium Chapatti Flour 10Kg to basket
Homepride Plain Flour 1Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Plain Flour
shelf
£
1.50
£
1.50
/kg
Add Homepride Plain Flour 1Kg
Add
add Homepride Plain Flour 1Kg to basket
Homepride Self Raising Flour 1Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Self Raising Flour
shelf
£
1.50
£
1.50
/kg
Add Homepride Self Raising Flour 1Kg
Add
add Homepride Self Raising Flour 1Kg to basket
Tesco Crusty White Farmhouse Bread Mix 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Bread Mix
shelf
£
0.85
£
1.70
/kg
Add Tesco Crusty White Farmhouse Bread Mix 500G
Add
add Tesco Crusty White Farmhouse Bread Mix 500G to basket
Stockwell & Co. Plain Flour 1.5Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Plain Flour
shelf
Aldi Price Match
£
0.45
£
0.30
/kg
Add Stockwell & Co. Plain Flour 1.5Kg
Add
add Stockwell & Co. Plain Flour 1.5Kg to basket
Aldi Price Match
Stockwell & Co. Self Raising Flour 1.5Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Self Raising Flour
shelf
Aldi Price Match
£
0.45
£
0.30
/kg
Add Stockwell & Co. Self Raising Flour 1.5Kg
Add
add Stockwell & Co. Self Raising Flour 1.5Kg to basket
Aldi Price Match
Elephant Atta Medium Chapatti Flour Multigrain 10Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Speciality Flour
shelf
£
11.00
£
1.10
/kg
Add Elephant Atta Medium Chapatti Flour Multigrain 10Kg
Add
add Elephant Atta Medium Chapatti Flour Multigrain 10Kg to basket
Elephant Atta Chapatti Flour Wholemeal 10Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Speciality Flour
shelf
£
8.25
£
0.82
/kg
Add Elephant Atta Chapatti Flour Wholemeal 10Kg
Add
add Elephant Atta Chapatti Flour Wholemeal 10Kg to basket
Doves Farm Organic White Spelt Flour 1Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Speciality Flour
shelf
£
3.00
£
3.00
/kg
Add Doves Farm Organic White Spelt Flour 1Kg
Add
add Doves Farm Organic White Spelt Flour 1Kg to basket
Doves Farm Organic Rye Flour 1Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Speciality Flour
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.00
/kg
Add Doves Farm Organic Rye Flour 1Kg
Add
add Doves Farm Organic Rye Flour 1Kg to basket
Homepride Premium Milled Superior Sponge Flour 1Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Plain Flour
shelf
Low Everyday Price
£
2.00
£
2.00
/kg
Add Homepride Premium Milled Superior Sponge Flour 1Kg
Add
add Homepride Premium Milled Superior Sponge Flour 1Kg to basket
Low Everyday Price
Showing
1-24
of
52 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
3
Loading more items...
Show 24 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(71)
Home Baking
(71)
Flour
(71)
Bread Mix
(5)
Chapatti Flour
(6)
Cornflour
(1)
Gluten Free Flour
(4)
Organic Flour
(8)
Plain Flour
(13)
Self Raising Flour
(7)
Speciality Flour
(13)
Strong & Bread Flour
(9)
Wholemeal Flour
(5)
Filter by
BRAND
Doves Farm
(11)
Tesco
(9)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Low saturated fat
(51)
Low sugar
(50)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Get match-ready
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close