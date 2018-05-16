We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Get match-ready
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Home Baking
Dried Fruit & Mixed Fruit
Dried Fruit & Mixed Fruit
Showing
1-24
of
25 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
6 Categories
Filter by
Apricots &
Prunes
(1)
Filter by
Currants
(3)
Filter by
Glace Cherries,
Candied Fruit & Stem Ginger
(6)
Filter by
Mixed & Single
Dried Fruit
(25)
Filter by
Raisins
(3)
Filter by
Sultanas
(5)
5 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(12)
Filter by
Whitworths
(9)
Filter by
Opies
(2)
Filter by
Crazy Jack
(1)
Filter by
Growers
Harvest
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(25)
Filter by
Low fat
(25)
Filter by
Low salt
(25)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(25)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(25)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(25)
Filter by
Vegan
(25)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(25)
Filter by
Halal
(24)
Filter by
No egg
(24)
Filter by
No gluten
(24)
Filter by
No lactose
(24)
Filter by
No milk
(24)
Filter by
No soya
(24)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(17)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(25)
Opies Stem Ginger 350G
Write a review
Rest of
Glace Cherries, Candied Fruit & Stem Ginger
shelf
£
2.60
£
7.43
/kg
Add Opies Stem Ginger 350G
Add
add Opies Stem Ginger 350G to basket
Crazy Jack Organic Dried Sultanas 375G
Write a review
Rest of
Sultanas
shelf
£
2.00
£
5.34
/kg
Add Crazy Jack Organic Dried Sultanas 375G
Add
add Crazy Jack Organic Dried Sultanas 375G to basket
Whitworths Extra Juicy Mixed Fruit 350G
Write a review
Rest of
Mixed & Single Dried Fruit
shelf
£
2.00
£
5.72
/kg
Add Whitworths Extra Juicy Mixed Fruit 350G
Add
add Whitworths Extra Juicy Mixed Fruit 350G to basket
Whitworths Extra Juicy Currants 350G
Write a review
Rest of
Currants
shelf
£
2.00
£
5.72
/kg
Add Whitworths Extra Juicy Currants 350G
Add
add Whitworths Extra Juicy Currants 350G to basket
Whitworths Extra Juicy Raisins 325G
Write a review
Rest of
Raisins
shelf
£
2.00
£
6.16
/kg
Add Whitworths Extra Juicy Raisins 325G
Add
add Whitworths Extra Juicy Raisins 325G to basket
Tesco Glace Cherry Halves 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Glace Cherries, Candied Fruit & Stem Ginger
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.75
/100g
Add Tesco Glace Cherry Halves 200G
Add
add Tesco Glace Cherry Halves 200G to basket
Whitworths Extra Juicy Sultanas 325G
Write a review
Rest of
Sultanas
shelf
£
2.00
£
6.16
/kg
Add Whitworths Extra Juicy Sultanas 325G
Add
add Whitworths Extra Juicy Sultanas 325G to basket
Tesco Mixed Fruit With Cranberry And Apricots 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Mixed & Single Dried Fruit
shelf
£
1.80
£
0.36
/100g
Add Tesco Mixed Fruit With Cranberry And Apricots 500G
Add
add Tesco Mixed Fruit With Cranberry And Apricots 500G to basket
Grower's Harvest Sultanas 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Sultanas
shelf
Aldi Price Match
£
0.99
£
1.98
/kg
Add Grower's Harvest Sultanas 500G
Add
add Grower's Harvest Sultanas 500G to basket
Aldi Price Match
Tesco Seedless Raisins 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Raisins
shelf
£
1.80
£
3.60
/kg
Add Tesco Seedless Raisins 500G
Add
add Tesco Seedless Raisins 500G to basket
Tesco Seedless Raisins 1Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Raisins
shelf
£
3.30
£
3.30
/kg
Add Tesco Seedless Raisins 1Kg
Add
add Tesco Seedless Raisins 1Kg to basket
Tesco Sultanas 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Sultanas
shelf
£
1.80
£
3.60
/kg
Add Tesco Sultanas 500G
Add
add Tesco Sultanas 500G to basket
Tesco Sultanas 1Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Sultanas
shelf
£
3.30
£
3.30
/kg
Add Tesco Sultanas 1Kg
Add
add Tesco Sultanas 1Kg to basket
Tesco Dried Mixed Fruit 1Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Mixed & Single Dried Fruit
shelf
£
2.80
£
2.80
/kg
Add Tesco Dried Mixed Fruit 1Kg
Add
add Tesco Dried Mixed Fruit 1Kg to basket
Tesco Glace Cherries 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Glace Cherries, Candied Fruit & Stem Ginger
shelf
£
1.50
£
7.50
/kg
Add Tesco Glace Cherries 200G
Add
add Tesco Glace Cherries 200G to basket
Tesco Dried Mixed Fruit 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Mixed & Single Dried Fruit
shelf
£
1.70
£
3.40
/kg
Add Tesco Dried Mixed Fruit 500G
Add
add Tesco Dried Mixed Fruit 500G to basket
Whitworths Chopped Dates 250G
Write a review
Rest of
Mixed & Single Dried Fruit
shelf
£
2.00
£
8.00
/kg
Add Whitworths Chopped Dates 250G
Add
add Whitworths Chopped Dates 250G to basket
Tesco Currants 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Currants
shelf
£
1.80
£
3.60
/kg
Add Tesco Currants 500G
Add
add Tesco Currants 500G to basket
Whitworths Chopped Apricots 140G
Write a review
Rest of
Apricots & Prunes
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.43
/100g
Add Whitworths Chopped Apricots 140G
Add
add Whitworths Chopped Apricots 140G to basket
Whitworths Cranberries 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Glace Cherries, Candied Fruit & Stem Ginger
shelf
£
2.00
£
13.34
/kg
Add Whitworths Cranberries 150G
Add
add Whitworths Cranberries 150G to basket
Opies Crystallised Ginger 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Glace Cherries, Candied Fruit & Stem Ginger
shelf
Low Everyday Price
£
2.45
£
12.25
/kg
Add Opies Crystallised Ginger 200G
Add
add Opies Crystallised Ginger 200G to basket
Low Everyday Price
Tesco Currants 1Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Currants
shelf
Low Everyday Price
£
3.40
£
3.40
/kg
Add Tesco Currants 1Kg
Add
add Tesco Currants 1Kg to basket
Low Everyday Price
Tesco Italian Mixed Peel 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Mixed & Single Dried Fruit
shelf
£
0.80
£
4.00
/kg
Add Tesco Italian Mixed Peel 200G
Add
add Tesco Italian Mixed Peel 200G to basket
Whitworths Stoned Dates 350G
Write a review
Rest of
Mixed & Single Dried Fruit
shelf
£
2.00
£
5.72
/kg
Add Whitworths Stoned Dates 350G
Add
add Whitworths Stoned Dates 350G to basket
Showing
1-24
of
25 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 1 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(43)
Home Baking
(43)
Dried Fruit & Mixed Fruit
(43)
Apricots & Prunes
(1)
Currants
(3)
Glace Cherries, Candied Fruit & Stem Ginger
(6)
Mixed & Single Dried Fruit
(25)
Raisins
(3)
Sultanas
(5)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(12)
Whitworths
(9)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Lacto-vegetarian
(25)
Low fat
(25)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Get match-ready
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close