Cooking Chocolate Blocks, Chips, Chunks & Cocoa Powder
Cooking Chocolate Blocks, Chips, Chunks & Cocoa Powder
Filter by
Cocoa Powder & Hot
Chocolate
(9)
Filter by
Dark & Plain
Cooking Chocolate
(10)
Filter by
Milk Cooking
Chocolate
(10)
Filter by
White Cooking
Chocolate
(5)
Green & Black Organic Cooking Chocolate 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Milk Cooking Chocolate
shelf
£
2.50
£
1.67
/100g
Add Green & Black Organic Cooking Chocolate 150G
Add
add Green & Black Organic Cooking Chocolate 150G to basket
Dr Oetker Cooks Chocolate Extra Dark 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Dark & Plain Cooking Chocolate
shelf
£
1.70
£
1.14
/100g
Add Dr Oetker Cooks Chocolate Extra Dark 150G
Add
add Dr Oetker Cooks Chocolate Extra Dark 150G to basket
Dr Oetker Fine Cooks Chocolate Milk 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Milk Cooking Chocolate
shelf
£
1.70
£
1.14
/100g
Add Dr Oetker Fine Cooks Chocolate Milk 150G
Add
add Dr Oetker Fine Cooks Chocolate Milk 150G to basket
Dr Oetker Fine Cooks Dark Chocolate 54% 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Dark & Plain Cooking Chocolate
shelf
£
1.70
£
1.14
/100g
Add Dr Oetker Fine Cooks Dark Chocolate 54% 150G
Add
add Dr Oetker Fine Cooks Dark Chocolate 54% 150G to basket
Dr Oetker Fine Cooks Chocolate White 150G
Write a review
Rest of
White Cooking Chocolate
shelf
£
1.70
£
1.14
/100g
Add Dr Oetker Fine Cooks Chocolate White 150G
Add
add Dr Oetker Fine Cooks Chocolate White 150G to basket
Cadbury Bournville Baking Cocoa Powder 250G
Write a review
Rest of
Cocoa Powder & Hot Chocolate
shelf
Low Everyday Price
£
2.99
£
1.20
/100g
Add Cadbury Bournville Baking Cocoa Powder 250G
Add
add Cadbury Bournville Baking Cocoa Powder 250G to basket
Low Everyday Price
Tesco Cocoa Powder 250G
Write a review
Rest of
Cocoa Powder & Hot Chocolate
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.80
/100g
Add Tesco Cocoa Powder 250G
Add
add Tesco Cocoa Powder 250G to basket
Green & Blacks Organic Cocoa Fair Trade 125G
Write a review
Rest of
Cocoa Powder & Hot Chocolate
shelf
£
2.20
£
1.76
/100g
Add Green & Blacks Organic Cocoa Fair Trade 125G
Add
add Green & Blacks Organic Cocoa Fair Trade 125G to basket
Dr Oetker Jumbo Milk Chocolate Chips 125G
Write a review
Rest of
Milk Cooking Chocolate
shelf
£
1.60
£
1.28
/100g
Add Dr Oetker Jumbo Milk Chocolate Chips 125G
Add
add Dr Oetker Jumbo Milk Chocolate Chips 125G to basket
Dr Oetker Dark Jumbo Chocolate Chips 125G
Write a review
Rest of
Dark & Plain Cooking Chocolate
shelf
£
1.60
£
1.28
/100g
Add Dr Oetker Dark Jumbo Chocolate Chips 125G
Add
add Dr Oetker Dark Jumbo Chocolate Chips 125G to basket
Tesco Cocoa Powder 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Cocoa Powder & Hot Chocolate
shelf
£
1.80
£
9.00
/kg
Add Tesco Cocoa Powder 200G
Add
add Tesco Cocoa Powder 200G to basket
Menier Milk Chocolate Patissier 100G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Milk Cooking Chocolate
shelf
£
1.45
£
1.45
/100g
Add Menier Milk Chocolate Patissier 100G
Add
add Menier Milk Chocolate Patissier 100G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Tesco Finest Baking Chocolate Milk 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Dark & Plain Cooking Chocolate
shelf
£
1.30
£
1.30
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Baking Chocolate Milk 100G
Add
add Tesco Finest Baking Chocolate Milk 100G to basket
Menier White Chocolate Patissier 100G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
White Cooking Chocolate
shelf
£
1.45
£
1.45
/100g
Add Menier White Chocolate Patissier 100G
Add
add Menier White Chocolate Patissier 100G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Tesco Finest Dark Cooking Chocolate 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Dark & Plain Cooking Chocolate
shelf
£
1.30
£
1.30
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Dark Cooking Chocolate 100G
Add
add Tesco Finest Dark Cooking Chocolate 100G to basket
Tesco Milk Cooking Chocolate 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Milk Cooking Chocolate
shelf
£
0.80
£
0.53
/100g
Add Tesco Milk Cooking Chocolate 150G
Add
add Tesco Milk Cooking Chocolate 150G to basket
Tesco Dark Cooking Chocolate 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Dark & Plain Cooking Chocolate
shelf
£
0.80
£
0.53
/100g
Add Tesco Dark Cooking Chocolate 150G
Add
add Tesco Dark Cooking Chocolate 150G to basket
Tesco Milk Chocolate Chips 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Milk Cooking Chocolate
shelf
£
0.80
£
0.80
/100g
Add Tesco Milk Chocolate Chips 100G
Add
add Tesco Milk Chocolate Chips 100G to basket
Tesco Dark Chocolate Chips 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Dark & Plain Cooking Chocolate
shelf
£
0.80
£
0.80
/100g
Add Tesco Dark Chocolate Chips 100G
Add
add Tesco Dark Chocolate Chips 100G to basket
Cadbury Hot Chocolate Cocoa Powder 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Cocoa Powder & Hot Chocolate
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.60
/100g
Add Cadbury Hot Chocolate Cocoa Powder 500G
Add
add Cadbury Hot Chocolate Cocoa Powder 500G to basket
Tesco White Chocolate Chips 100G
Write a review
Rest of
White Cooking Chocolate
shelf
£
0.80
£
0.80
/100g
Add Tesco White Chocolate Chips 100G
Add
add Tesco White Chocolate Chips 100G to basket
Cadbury Instant Hot Chocolate Cocoa Powder 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Cocoa Powder & Hot Chocolate
shelf
£
2.50
£
0.62
/100g
Add Cadbury Instant Hot Chocolate Cocoa Powder 400G
Add
add Cadbury Instant Hot Chocolate Cocoa Powder 400G to basket
Tesco White Cooking Chocolate 150G
Write a review
Rest of
White Cooking Chocolate
shelf
£
0.80
£
0.53
/100g
Add Tesco White Cooking Chocolate 150G
Add
add Tesco White Cooking Chocolate 150G to basket
Tesco Milk Chocolate Chunks 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Milk Cooking Chocolate
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.00
/100g
Add Tesco Milk Chocolate Chunks 100G
Add
add Tesco Milk Chocolate Chunks 100G to basket
