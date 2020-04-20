Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Clubcard Prices
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Halloween Treats
Halloween Chocolates & Sweets
Halloween Sweets
Halloween Sweets
Showing
1-23
of
23 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(9)
1 Category
Filter by
Halloween
Sweets
(23)
6 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(9)
Filter by
Swizzels
(5)
Filter by
Haribo
(3)
Filter by
Maynards
Bassetts
(3)
Filter by
Maoam
(2)
Filter by
Gummi Zone
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
No egg
(23)
Filter by
Low salt
(21)
Filter by
No soya
(20)
Filter by
No lactose
(19)
Filter by
No milk
(19)
Filter by
No gluten
(16)
Filter by
Low fat
(15)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(15)
Filter by
Halal
(4)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(4)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(4)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(4)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(4)
Filter by
Vegan
(2)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(23)
Tesco Strawberry Pencils 75G
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 20/04/2020 until 20/04/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Bags of Kids Sweets
shelf
£
0.40
£
0.53
/100g
Add Tesco Strawberry Pencils 75G
Add
add Tesco Strawberry Pencils 75G to basket
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 20/04/2020 until 20/04/2021
Offer
Tesco Strawberry Laces 75G
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 20/04/2020 until 20/04/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Bags of Kids Sweets
shelf
£
0.40
£
0.53
/100g
Add Tesco Strawberry Laces 75G
Add
add Tesco Strawberry Laces 75G to basket
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 20/04/2020 until 20/04/2021
Offer
Tesco Dolly Mixtures 85G
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 20/04/2020 until 20/04/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Bags of Kids Sweets
shelf
£
0.40
£
0.47
/100g
Add Tesco Dolly Mixtures 85G
Add
add Tesco Dolly Mixtures 85G to basket
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 20/04/2020 until 20/04/2021
Offer
Tesco Shrimps And Bananas 80G
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 20/04/2020 until 20/04/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Bags of Kids Sweets
shelf
£
0.40
£
0.50
/100g
Add Tesco Shrimps And Bananas 80G
Add
add Tesco Shrimps And Bananas 80G to basket
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 20/04/2020 until 20/04/2021
Offer
Tesco Fizzy Multicolour Sweet Belt 75G
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 20/04/2020 until 20/04/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Bags of Kids Sweets
shelf
£
0.40
£
0.53
/100g
Add Tesco Fizzy Multicolour Sweet Belt 75G
Add
add Tesco Fizzy Multicolour Sweet Belt 75G to basket
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 20/04/2020 until 20/04/2021
Offer
Tesco Milk Bottles 75G
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 20/04/2020 until 20/04/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Bags of Kids Sweets
shelf
£
0.40
£
0.53
/100g
Add Tesco Milk Bottles 75G
Add
add Tesco Milk Bottles 75G to basket
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 20/04/2020 until 20/04/2021
Offer
Tesco Jelly Cherries 75G
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 20/04/2020 until 20/04/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Bags of Kids Sweets
shelf
£
0.40
£
0.53
/100g
Add Tesco Jelly Cherries 75G
Add
add Tesco Jelly Cherries 75G to basket
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 20/04/2020 until 20/04/2021
Offer
Tesco Teeth & Lips 75G
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 20/04/2020 until 20/04/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Bags of Kids Sweets
shelf
£
0.40
£
0.53
/100g
Add Tesco Teeth & Lips 75G
Add
add Tesco Teeth & Lips 75G to basket
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 20/04/2020 until 20/04/2021
Offer
Tesco Strawberry Flavour Lances 75G
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 20/04/2020 until 20/04/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Bags of Kids Sweets
shelf
£
0.40
£
0.53
/100g
Add Tesco Strawberry Flavour Lances 75G
Add
add Tesco Strawberry Flavour Lances 75G to basket
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 20/04/2020 until 20/04/2021
Offer
Haribo Starmix Multi Pack 352G
Write a review
Rest of
Sweet Party Packs
shelf
£
2.50
£
0.71
/100g
Add Haribo Starmix Multi Pack 352G
Add
add Haribo Starmix Multi Pack 352G to basket
Maynards Bassetts Jelly Babies 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Bags of Jelly & Soft Sweets
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.50
/100g
Add Maynards Bassetts Jelly Babies 400G
Add
add Maynards Bassetts Jelly Babies 400G to basket
Maynards Bassetts Wine Gums 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Bags of Jelly & Soft Sweets
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.50
/100g
Add Maynards Bassetts Wine Gums 400G
Add
add Maynards Bassetts Wine Gums 400G to basket
Haribo Maoam Party Mix 350G
Write a review
Rest of
Sweet Party Packs
shelf
£
2.50
£
0.71
/100g
Add Haribo Maoam Party Mix 350G
Add
add Haribo Maoam Party Mix 350G to basket
Swizzels Bumper Bag 180G
Write a review
Rest of
Sweet Party Packs
shelf
£
0.89
£
0.49
/100g
Add Swizzels Bumper Bag 180G
Add
add Swizzels Bumper Bag 180G to basket
Haribo Super Party Multi 352G
Write a review
Rest of
Sweet Party Packs
shelf
£
2.50
£
0.71
/100g
Add Haribo Super Party Multi 352G
Add
add Haribo Super Party Multi 352G to basket
Swizzels Lots Of Lollies Bag 180G
Write a review
Rest of
Sweet Party Packs
shelf
Aldi Price Match
£
0.89
£
0.49
/100g
Add Swizzels Lots Of Lollies Bag 180G
Add
add Swizzels Lots Of Lollies Bag 180G to basket
Aldi Price Match
Maynards Bassetts Allsort Liquorice 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Bags of Jelly & Soft Sweets
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.50
/100g
Add Maynards Bassetts Allsort Liquorice 400G
Add
add Maynards Bassetts Allsort Liquorice 400G to basket
Swizzels Chew Crew 180G
Write a review
Rest of
Bags of Chewy Sweets
shelf
£
0.89
£
0.49
/100g
Add Swizzels Chew Crew 180G
Add
add Swizzels Chew Crew 180G to basket
Squashies Drumstick Minis 280G
Write a review
Rest of
Lollipops and Hard Candy
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.71
/100g
Add Squashies Drumstick Minis 280G
Add
add Squashies Drumstick Minis 280G to basket
Maoam Stripes 170G Bag
Write a review
Rest of
Bags of Jelly & Soft Sweets
shelf
£
1.29
£
0.76
/100g
Add Maoam Stripes 170G Bag
Add
add Maoam Stripes 170G Bag to basket
Maoam Joystixx 170G Bag
Write a review
Rest of
Bags of Jelly & Soft Sweets
shelf
£
1.29
£
0.76
/100g
Add Maoam Joystixx 170G Bag
Add
add Maoam Joystixx 170G Bag to basket
Swizzels Sweet Shop Favourite Tub 750G
Write a review
Rest of
Chewy Kids Sweets
shelf
£
4.00
£
0.53
/100g
Add Swizzels Sweet Shop Favourite Tub 750G
Add
add Swizzels Sweet Shop Favourite Tub 750G to basket
Gummi Zone Fast Food Mix Multibag 202G
Write a review
Rest of
Sweet Party Packs
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.99
/100g
Add Gummi Zone Fast Food Mix Multibag 202G
Add
add Gummi Zone Fast Food Mix Multibag 202G to basket
Showing
1-23
of
23 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(9)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(23)
Halloween Treats
(23)
Halloween Chocolates & Sweets
(23)
Halloween Sweets
(23)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(9)
Swizzels
(5)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
No egg
(23)
Low salt
(21)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Clubcard Prices
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close