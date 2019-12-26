Search
Food Cupboard
Easter Eggs & Easter Chocolates
Easter Chocolate Gifts
Easter Chocolates
Easter Chocolates
Showing
1-21
of
21 items
Lindt Lindor Filled Egg 31G
Write a review
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Malteaster Bunny Milk Chocolate Bar 29G
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 26/12/2019 until 13/04/2020
Write a review
£
0.50
£
1.73
/100g
Add Malteaster Bunny Milk Chocolate Bar 29G
Add
add Malteaster Bunny Milk Chocolate Bar 29G to basket
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 26/12/2019 until 13/04/2020
Offer
Maynards Jelly Babies Chick 165G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.61
/100g
Add Maynards Jelly Babies Chick 165G
Add
add Maynards Jelly Babies Chick 165G to basket
Malteaser Bunny 5 Pack 145G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.38
/100g
Add Malteaser Bunny 5 Pack 145G
Add
add Malteaser Bunny 5 Pack 145G to basket
Tesco Chocolate Egg Splat With Caramel Pieces 30G
Write a review
£
0.50
£
1.67
/100g
Add Tesco Chocolate Egg Splat With Caramel Pieces 30G
Add
add Tesco Chocolate Egg Splat With Caramel Pieces 30G to basket
Smarties Bunny Milk Chocolate Hollow Figure 18.5G
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 26/12/2019 until 13/04/2020
Write a review
£
0.50
£
2.71
/100g
Add Smarties Bunny Milk Chocolate Hollow Figure 18.5G
Add
add Smarties Bunny Milk Chocolate Hollow Figure 18.5G to basket
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 26/12/2019 until 13/04/2020
Offer
Nestle Kit Kat Bunny Milk Chocolate Bar 29G
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 26/12/2019 until 13/04/2020
Write a review
£
0.50
£
1.73
/100g
Add Nestle Kit Kat Bunny Milk Chocolate Bar 29G
Add
add Nestle Kit Kat Bunny Milk Chocolate Bar 29G to basket
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 26/12/2019 until 13/04/2020
Offer
Kinder Chocolate Mini Milk Chocolate Bar & Lamb Toy 73G
Write a review
£
5.00
£
6.85
/100g
Add Kinder Chocolate Mini Milk Chocolate Bar & Lamb Toy 73G
Add
add Kinder Chocolate Mini Milk Chocolate Bar & Lamb Toy 73G to basket
Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Egg With Toy 100G
Write a review
£
10.00
£
10.00
/100g
Add Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Egg With Toy 100G
Add
add Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Egg With Toy 100G to basket
Tesco Easter Milk Chocolate Bunny 100G
Write a review
£
0.89
£
0.89
/100g
Add Tesco Easter Milk Chocolate Bunny 100G
Add
add Tesco Easter Milk Chocolate Bunny 100G to basket
Lindt Chick Chocolate Egg 18G
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 26/12/2019 until 13/04/2020
Write a review
£
0.50
£
2.78
/100g
Add Lindt Chick Chocolate Egg 18G
Add
add Lindt Chick Chocolate Egg 18G to basket
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 26/12/2019 until 13/04/2020
Offer
Milkybar Easter Animals 19.5G
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 26/12/2019 until 13/04/2020
Write a review
£
0.50
£
2.57
/100g
Add Milkybar Easter Animals 19.5G
Add
add Milkybar Easter Animals 19.5G to basket
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 26/12/2019 until 13/04/2020
Offer
Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 200G
Write a review
£
4.00
£
2.00
/100g
Add Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 200G
Add
add Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 200G to basket
Lindt Gold Bunny White Chocolate 10G
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 26/12/2019 until 13/04/2020
Write a review
£
0.50
£
5.00
/100g
Add Lindt Gold Bunny White Chocolate 10G
Add
add Lindt Gold Bunny White Chocolate 10G to basket
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 26/12/2019 until 13/04/2020
Offer
Lindt Gold Bunny White Chocolate 100G
Write a review
£
2.50
£
2.50
/100g
Add Lindt Gold Bunny White Chocolate 100G
Add
add Lindt Gold Bunny White Chocolate 100G to basket
Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 100G
Write a review
£
2.50
£
2.50
/100g
Add Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 100G
Add
add Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 100G to basket
Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 50G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
3.00
/100g
Add Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 50G
Add
add Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 50G to basket
Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 10G
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 26/12/2019 until 13/04/2020
Write a review
£
0.50
£
5.00
/100g
Add Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 10G
Add
add Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 10G to basket
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 26/12/2019 until 13/04/2020
Offer
Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 200G
Write a review
£
4.00
£
2.00
/100g
Add Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 200G
Add
add Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 200G to basket
Lindt Gold Milk Chocolate Easter Bunny Paw 20G
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 26/12/2019 until 13/04/2020
Write a review
£
0.50
£
2.50
/100g
Add Lindt Gold Milk Chocolate Easter Bunny Paw 20G
Add
add Lindt Gold Milk Chocolate Easter Bunny Paw 20G to basket
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 26/12/2019 until 13/04/2020
Offer
Lindt Dark Chocolate Easter Bunny 200G
Write a review
£
4.00
£
2.00
/100g
Add Lindt Dark Chocolate Easter Bunny 200G
Add
add Lindt Dark Chocolate Easter Bunny 200G to basket
