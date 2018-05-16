We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Value
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Easter Chocolate & Eggs
Small & Medium Easter Eggs
Small & Medium Easter Eggs
Small & Medium Easter Eggs
Showing
1 to 8
of
8 items
sorted by Relevance
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(8)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Small & Medium
Easter Eggs
(8)
4 Brands
Filter by
Cadbury
(5)
Filter by
Kinder
(1)
Filter by
Maltesers
(1)
Filter by
Smarties
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(6)
Filter by
No egg
(6)
Filter by
No gluten
(6)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(6)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(6)
Filter by
Low salt
(5)
Filter by
No soya
(5)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(8)
New
Ferrero Kinder Surprise Special Edition Egg 100G
Write a review
£4.00
£4.00/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Ferrero Kinder Surprise Special Edition Egg 100G
Add
New
Smarties Milk Chocolate Easter Egg 119G
Write a review
£1.25
£1.06/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Smarties Milk Chocolate Easter Egg 119G
Add
New
Maltesers Chocolate Egg 127G
Write a review
£1.25
£0.98/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Maltesers Chocolate Egg 127G
Add
New
Cadbury Easter Egg White Chocolate & Buttons 98G
Write a review
£1.25
£1.28/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Cadbury Easter Egg White Chocolate & Buttons 98G
Add
New
Cadbury Dairy Milk Milk Buttons Easter Egg 96G
Write a review
£1.25
£1.31/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Cadbury Dairy Milk Milk Buttons Easter Egg 96G
Add
New
Cadbury Mini Easter Eggs 97G
Write a review
£1.25
£1.29/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Cadbury Mini Easter Eggs 97G
Add
New
Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo Faces Easter Egg 96G
Write a review
£1.25
£1.31/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo Faces Easter Egg 96G
Add
New
Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Nibbles Easter Egg 96G
Write a review
£1.25
£1.31/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Nibbles Easter Egg 96G
Add
Showing
1 to 8
of
8 items
sorted by Relevance
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(8)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(8)
Easter Chocolate & Eggs
(8)
Small & Medium Easter Eggs
(8)
Small & Medium Easter Eggs
(8)
Filter by
BRAND
Cadbury
(5)
Kinder
(1)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(6)
No egg
(6)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
£0.00 Guide price
£0.00
Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Value
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close