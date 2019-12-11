Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Dried Pasta, Rice, Noodles & Cous Cous
Microwave Rice
Microwave Lentils & Grains
Microwave Lentils & Grains
Showing
1-24
of
45 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(4)
1 Category
Filter by
Microwave Lentils
& Grains
(45)
10 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(21)
Filter by
Merchant
Gourmet
(7)
Filter by
Other
(4)
Filter by
Tesco
Wholefoods
(3)
Filter by
Tilda
(3)
Filter by
Heinz
(2)
Filter by
Jamie Oliver
(2)
Filter by
Great Scot
(1)
Filter by
Twistd
(1)
Filter by
Whitworths
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Low sugar
(45)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(45)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(45)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(44)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(43)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(43)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(43)
Filter by
Vegan
(41)
Filter by
Low fat
(35)
Filter by
No egg
(35)
Filter by
Halal
(33)
Filter by
Low salt
(33)
Filter by
No lactose
(33)
Filter by
No milk
(33)
Filter by
No soya
(33)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(45)
Tesco Bulgur Wheat & Quinoa Mix 300G
Write a review
Rest of
Pulses & Lentils
shelf
£
2.00
£
6.67
/kg
Add Tesco Bulgur Wheat & Quinoa Mix 300G
Add
add Tesco Bulgur Wheat & Quinoa Mix 300G to basket
Whitworths Popcorn Kernels 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Pulses & Lentils
shelf
£
2.00
£
4.00
/kg
Add Whitworths Popcorn Kernels 500G
Add
add Whitworths Popcorn Kernels 500G to basket
Tesco Buckwheat 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Pulses & Lentils
shelf
£
2.00
£
4.00
/kg
Add Tesco Buckwheat 500G
Add
add Tesco Buckwheat 500G to basket
Jamie Oliver Tomato & Olive Quinoa 250G
Write a review
£
2.29
£
9.16
/kg
Add Jamie Oliver Tomato & Olive Quinoa 250G
Add
add Jamie Oliver Tomato & Olive Quinoa 250G to basket
Tesco Black Turtle Beans 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Tinned Beans
shelf
£
1.80
£
3.60
/kg
Add Tesco Black Turtle Beans 500G
Add
add Tesco Black Turtle Beans 500G to basket
Merchant Gourmet Whole Wheat Giant Couscous 300G
Write a review
Rest of
Pulses & Lentils
shelf
£
2.30
£
7.67
/kg
Add Merchant Gourmet Whole Wheat Giant Couscous 300G
Add
add Merchant Gourmet Whole Wheat Giant Couscous 300G to basket
Jamie Oliver Curried Chickpeas 250G
Write a review
£
2.29
£
9.16
/kg
Add Jamie Oliver Curried Chickpeas 250G
Add
add Jamie Oliver Curried Chickpeas 250G to basket
Tesco Bulgur Green Lentils & Barley 250G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
0.60
/100g
Add Tesco Bulgur Green Lentils & Barley 250G
Add
add Tesco Bulgur Green Lentils & Barley 250G to basket
Tesco Red Split Lentils 1Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Pulses & Lentils
shelf
£
1.80
£
1.80
/kg
Add Tesco Red Split Lentils 1Kg
Add
add Tesco Red Split Lentils 1Kg to basket
Tesco Red & White Quinoa & Bulgar Wheat 250G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
0.60
/100g
Add Tesco Red & White Quinoa & Bulgar Wheat 250G
Add
add Tesco Red & White Quinoa & Bulgar Wheat 250G to basket
Tesco Wholefoods Quick Cook Seven Grains 250G
Write a review
Rest of
Pulses & Lentils
shelf
£
2.00
£
8.00
/kg
Add Tesco Wholefoods Quick Cook Seven Grains 250G
Add
add Tesco Wholefoods Quick Cook Seven Grains 250G to basket
Merchant Gourmet Red & White Quinoa 250G
Write a review
Rest of
Pulses & Lentils
shelf
£
2.00
£
8.00
/kg
Add Merchant Gourmet Red & White Quinoa 250G
Add
add Merchant Gourmet Red & White Quinoa 250G to basket
Merchant Gourmet Spanish-Style Grains/Rice 250G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.80
/100g
Add Merchant Gourmet Spanish-Style Grains/Rice 250G
Add
add Merchant Gourmet Spanish-Style Grains/Rice 250G to basket
Merchant Gourmet Mexican Grains 250G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.80
/100g
Add Merchant Gourmet Mexican Grains 250G
Add
add Merchant Gourmet Mexican Grains 250G to basket
Merchant Gourmet Tomatoey French 250G
Write a review
Rest of
Pulses & Lentils
shelf
£
2.00
£
8.00
/kg
Add Merchant Gourmet Tomatoey French 250G
Add
add Merchant Gourmet Tomatoey French 250G to basket
Merchant Gourmet Puy Lentils 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Pulses & Lentils
shelf
£
3.60
£
0.72
/100g
Add Merchant Gourmet Puy Lentils 500G
Add
add Merchant Gourmet Puy Lentils 500G to basket
Tesco Quinoa Mung Bean & Wheat Berry 250G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
0.60
/100g
Add Tesco Quinoa Mung Bean & Wheat Berry 250G
Add
add Tesco Quinoa Mung Bean & Wheat Berry 250G to basket
Merchant Gourmet Puy Lentils Ready To Eat 250G
Write a review
Rest of
Pulses & Lentils
shelf
£
2.00
£
8.00
/kg
Add Merchant Gourmet Puy Lentils Ready To Eat 250G
Add
add Merchant Gourmet Puy Lentils Ready To Eat 250G to basket
Tesco Soup & Broth Mix 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Broth & Casserole Mixes
shelf
£
1.15
£
2.30
/kg
Add Tesco Soup & Broth Mix 500G
Add
add Tesco Soup & Broth Mix 500G to basket
Tesco Wholefoods Bulgar Wheat 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Pulses & Lentils
shelf
£
1.15
£
2.30
/kg
Add Tesco Wholefoods Bulgar Wheat 500G
Add
add Tesco Wholefoods Bulgar Wheat 500G to basket
Tesco Red Split Lentils 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Pulses & Lentils
shelf
£
1.15
£
2.30
/kg
Add Tesco Red Split Lentils 500G
Add
add Tesco Red Split Lentils 500G to basket
Tesco Wholefoods Chick Peas 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Chick Peas
shelf
£
1.15
£
2.30
/kg
Add Tesco Wholefoods Chick Peas 500G
Add
add Tesco Wholefoods Chick Peas 500G to basket
Tilda Super Grains Sweet Potato Coconut 220G
Save 99p Was £1.99 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.46
/100g
Add Tilda Super Grains Sweet Potato Coconut 220G
Add
add Tilda Super Grains Sweet Potato Coconut 220G to basket
Save 99p Was £1.99 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Tilda Super Grains Lime & Herb 220G
Save 99p Was £1.99 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.46
/100g
Add Tilda Super Grains Lime & Herb 220G
Add
add Tilda Super Grains Lime & Herb 220G to basket
Save 99p Was £1.99 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Showing
1-24
of
45 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 21 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(4)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(45)
Dried Pasta, Rice, Noodles & Cous Cous
(45)
Microwave Rice
(45)
Microwave Lentils & Grains
(45)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(21)
Merchant Gourmet
(7)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Low sugar
(45)
Pescetarian
(45)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close