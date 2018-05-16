We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Wines
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Dried Pasta, Rice, Noodles & Cous Cous
Lentils, Grains & Pulses
Microwave Lentils, Grains & Quinoa
Microwave Lentils, Grains & Quinoa
Showing
1 to 15
of
15 items
sorted by Relevance
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Microwave Lentils,
Grains & Quinoa
(15)
5 Brands
Filter by
Merchant
Gourmet
(6)
Filter by
Jamie Oliver
(3)
Filter by
Whitworths
(3)
Filter by
Tilda
(2)
Filter by
Ben's Original
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Low sugar
(15)
Filter by
No egg
(15)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(15)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(15)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(14)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(14)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(14)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(14)
Filter by
No lactose
(12)
Filter by
No milk
(12)
Filter by
Vegan
(12)
Filter by
Halal
(10)
Filter by
No soya
(9)
Filter by
Low fat
(8)
Filter by
Low salt
(8)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(15)
Jamie Oliver Tomato & Olive Quinoa 250G
Write a review
£2.30
£9.20/kg
Quantity controls
add Jamie Oliver Tomato & Olive Quinoa 250G to basket
Add
Jamie Oliver Curried Chickpeas 250G
Write a review
£2.30
£9.20/kg
Quantity controls
add Jamie Oliver Curried Chickpeas 250G to basket
Add
Jamie Oliver Lovely Lentils 250
Write a review
£2.30
£9.20/kg
Quantity controls
add Jamie Oliver Lovely Lentils 250 to basket
Add
Tilda Super Grains Coconut 220G
Write a review
Rest of
Coconut Microwave Rice
shelf
£2.00
£9.10/kg
Quantity controls
add Tilda Super Grains Coconut 220G to basket
Add
Merchant Gourmet Red & White Quinoa 250G
Write a review
£2.00
£8.00/kg
Quantity controls
add Merchant Gourmet Red & White Quinoa 250G to basket
Add
Whitworths Protein Mexican Spicy Grains 250G
Write a review
£2.00
£8.00/kg
Quantity controls
add Whitworths Protein Mexican Spicy Grains 250G to basket
Add
Merchant Gourmet Puy Lentils Ready To Eat 250G
Write a review
£2.00
£8.00/kg
Quantity controls
add Merchant Gourmet Puy Lentils Ready To Eat 250G to basket
Add
Whitworths Protein By Nature Indian Lentil Dhal 250G
Write a review
£2.00
£8.00/kg
Quantity controls
add Whitworths Protein By Nature Indian Lentil Dhal 250G to basket
Add
Whitworths Protein Brazilian Smoky Beans 250G
Write a review
£2.00
£8.00/kg
Quantity controls
add Whitworths Protein Brazilian Smoky Beans 250G to basket
Add
Merchant Gourmet Mediterranean Grains Tomato & Olive 250G
Write a review
£2.00
£8.00/kg
Quantity controls
add Merchant Gourmet Mediterranean Grains Tomato & Olive 250G to basket
Add
Merchant Gourmet Persian Quinoa & Lentils 250G
Write a review
£2.00
£8.00/kg
Quantity controls
add Merchant Gourmet Persian Quinoa & Lentils 250G to basket
Add
Merchant Gourmet Glorious Grains 250G
Write a review
£2.00
£8.00/kg
Quantity controls
add Merchant Gourmet Glorious Grains 250G to basket
Add
Merchant Gourmet Spanish-Style Grains/Rice 250G
Write a review
£2.00
£8.00/kg
Quantity controls
add Merchant Gourmet Spanish-Style Grains/Rice 250G to basket
Add
Ben's Original Wholegrain Spicy Mexican Rice 250G
Write a review
Rest of
Spicy Microwave Rice
shelf
£1.25
£5.00/kg
Quantity controls
add Ben's Original Wholegrain Spicy Mexican Rice 250G to basket
Add
Tilda Steamed Brown Basmati & Quinoa 250G
Write a review
Rest of
Basmati Microwave Rice
shelf
£1.00
£4.00/kg
Quantity controls
add Tilda Steamed Brown Basmati & Quinoa 250G to basket
Add
Showing
1 to 15
of
15 items
sorted by Relevance
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(15)
Dried Pasta, Rice, Noodles & Cous Cous
(15)
Lentils, Grains & Pulses
(15)
Microwave Lentils, Grains & Quinoa
(15)
Filter by
BRAND
Merchant Gourmet
(6)
Jamie Oliver
(3)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Low sugar
(15)
No egg
(15)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Wines
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close