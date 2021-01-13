Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Clubcard Prices
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Crisps, Snacks, Nuts & Popcorn
Sharing Crisps & Snacks
Baked & Healthier Sharing Crisps & Snacks
Baked & Healthier Sharing Crisps & Snacks
Showing
1-23
of
23 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(5)
1 Category
Filter by
Baked & Healthier
Sharing Crisps & Snacks
(23)
9 Brands
Filter by
Popchips
(5)
Filter by
Jacob's
(4)
Filter by
Graze
(3)
Filter by
Proper
(3)
Filter by
Jacobs
(2)
Filter by
Off The Eatn
Pth
(2)
Filter by
Penn State
(2)
Filter by
Tesco
(1)
Filter by
Walkers
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Pescetarian
(22)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(22)
Filter by
Halal
(19)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(15)
Filter by
Low sugar
(15)
Filter by
No egg
(15)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(15)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(10)
Filter by
Vegan
(9)
Filter by
No gluten
(8)
Filter by
No soya
(8)
Filter by
High fibre
(7)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(6)
Filter by
No lactose
(6)
Filter by
No milk
(6)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(23)
Graze Bbq Crunch 104G
Write a review
Rest of
Snack Mixes
shelf
£
2.99
£
28.75
/kg
Add Graze Bbq Crunch 104G
Add
add Graze Bbq Crunch 104G to basket
Graze Punchy Nut Punchy Protein Sharing Bag 118G
Write a review
Rest of
Snack Mixes
shelf
£
2.99
£
25.34
/kg
Add Graze Punchy Nut Punchy Protein Sharing Bag 118G
Add
add Graze Punchy Nut Punchy Protein Sharing Bag 118G to basket
Jacobs Cracker Sour Cream & Chive 150 G
Write a review
Rest of
Sharing Party Snacks & Crisps
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.34
/100g
Add Jacobs Cracker Sour Cream & Chive 150 G
Add
add Jacobs Cracker Sour Cream & Chive 150 G to basket
Jacobs Cracker Sea Salt & Balsamic Vinegar 150 G
Write a review
Rest of
Sharing Party Snacks & Crisps
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.34
/100g
Add Jacobs Cracker Sea Salt & Balsamic Vinegar 150 G
Add
add Jacobs Cracker Sea Salt & Balsamic Vinegar 150 G to basket
Jacobs Twiglets Snacks 150 G
Write a review
Rest of
Sharing Party Snacks & Crisps
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.34
/100g
Add Jacobs Twiglets Snacks 150 G
Add
add Jacobs Twiglets Snacks 150 G to basket
Off The Eaten Path Pea&Bean Stick Caramelised Onion 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Sharing Party Snacks & Crisps
shelf
£
2.25
£
2.25
/100g
Add Off The Eaten Path Pea&Bean Stick Caramelised Onion 100G
Add
add Off The Eaten Path Pea&Bean Stick Caramelised Onion 100G to basket
Off The Eaten Path Black Pepper Pea & Bean Stick 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Sharing Party Snacks & Crisps
shelf
£
2.25
£
2.25
/100g
Add Off The Eaten Path Black Pepper Pea & Bean Stick 100G
Add
add Off The Eaten Path Black Pepper Pea & Bean Stick 100G to basket
Graze Sea Salt & Pepper Veggie Protein Power 128G
Write a review
Rest of
Snack Mixes
shelf
£
2.99
£
23.36
/kg
Add Graze Sea Salt & Pepper Veggie Protein Power 128G
Add
add Graze Sea Salt & Pepper Veggie Protein Power 128G to basket
Properchips Salt & Vinegar Lentil Chips 85G
Write a review
Rest of
Sharing Party Snacks & Crisps
shelf
£
1.99
£
2.35
/100g
Add Properchips Salt & Vinegar Lentil Chips 85G
Add
add Properchips Salt & Vinegar Lentil Chips 85G to basket
Proper Chips 85G Sea Salt
Write a review
Rest of
Sharing Party Snacks & Crisps
shelf
£
1.99
£
2.35
/100g
Add Proper Chips 85G Sea Salt
Add
add Proper Chips 85G Sea Salt to basket
Proper Chips 85G Bbq
Write a review
Rest of
Sharing Party Snacks & Crisps
shelf
£
1.99
£
2.35
/100g
Add Proper Chips 85G Bbq
Add
add Proper Chips 85G Bbq to basket
Popchips Popped Potato Chips Thai Sweet Chili 85G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Sharing Party Snacks & Crisps
shelf
£
1.79
£
2.11
/100g
Add Popchips Popped Potato Chips Thai Sweet Chili 85G
Add
add Popchips Popped Potato Chips Thai Sweet Chili 85G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Sunbites Grain Waves Sweet Chilli 150G
Write a review
£
1.99
£
1.33
/100g
Add Sunbites Grain Waves Sweet Chilli 150G
Add
add Sunbites Grain Waves Sweet Chilli 150G to basket
Popchips Original Popped Chips 85G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Sharing Party Snacks & Crisps
shelf
£
1.79
£
2.11
/100g
Add Popchips Original Popped Chips 85G
Add
add Popchips Original Popped Chips 85G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Popchips Sour Cream & Onion Chips 85G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Sharing Party Snacks & Crisps
shelf
£
1.79
£
2.11
/100g
Add Popchips Sour Cream & Onion Chips 85G
Add
add Popchips Sour Cream & Onion Chips 85G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Popchips Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips 85G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Sharing Party Snacks & Crisps
shelf
£
1.79
£
2.11
/100g
Add Popchips Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips 85G
Add
add Popchips Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips 85G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Popchips Bbq Popped Chips 85G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Sharing Party Snacks & Crisps
shelf
£
1.79
£
2.11
/100g
Add Popchips Bbq Popped Chips 85G
Add
add Popchips Bbq Popped Chips 85G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Jacobs Cheeselets Snacks 125 G
Write a review
Rest of
Sharing Party Snacks & Crisps
shelf
£
1.10
£
0.88
/100g
Add Jacobs Cheeselets Snacks 125 G
Add
add Jacobs Cheeselets Snacks 125 G to basket
Jacob's Mini Chedders Sticks Cheddar 150G
Save 99p Was £1.99 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Sharing Party Snacks & Crisps
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.67
/100g
Add Jacob's Mini Chedders Sticks Cheddar 150G
Add
add Jacob's Mini Chedders Sticks Cheddar 150G to basket
Save 99p Was £1.99 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Offer
Jacobs Mini Cheddars, Cheddar & Steak 150G
Save 99p Was £1.99 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Sharing Party Snacks & Crisps
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.67
/100g
Add Jacobs Mini Cheddars, Cheddar & Steak 150G
Add
add Jacobs Mini Cheddars, Cheddar & Steak 150G to basket
Save 99p Was £1.99 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Offer
Penn State Sour Cream & Chive Pretzels 175G
Write a review
Rest of
Sharing Party Snacks & Crisps
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.57
/100g
Add Penn State Sour Cream & Chive Pretzels 175G
Add
add Penn State Sour Cream & Chive Pretzels 175G to basket
Penn State Salted Pretzels 175G
Write a review
Rest of
Sharing Party Snacks & Crisps
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.57
/100g
Add Penn State Salted Pretzels 175G
Add
add Penn State Salted Pretzels 175G to basket
Tesco Cheese Savouries Snacks 250 G
Write a review
Rest of
Sharing Party Snacks & Crisps
shelf
£
0.85
£
0.34
/100g
Add Tesco Cheese Savouries Snacks 250 G
Add
add Tesco Cheese Savouries Snacks 250 G to basket
Showing
1-23
of
23 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(5)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(23)
Crisps, Snacks, Nuts & Popcorn
(23)
Sharing Crisps & Snacks
(23)
Baked & Healthier Sharing Crisps & Snacks
(23)
Filter by
BRAND
Popchips
(5)
Jacob's
(4)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Pescetarian
(22)
Vegetarian
(22)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Clubcard Prices
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close