By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity.
Food Cupboard
Crisps, Snacks & Popcorn
Small Multipack Crisps (2-12 Packs)
Meaty Small Multipack Crisps
Meaty Small Multipack Crisps
Showing
1-24
of
42 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(12)
1 Category
Filter by
Meaty Small
Multipack Crisps
(42)
15 Brands
Filter by
Walkers
(7)
Filter by
Tesco
(6)
Filter by
Hula Hoops
(5)
Filter by
Kp Hula Hoops
(4)
Filter by
Jacobs
(3)
Filter by
Kp
(3)
Filter by
Pom Bear
(3)
Filter by
Jacob's
(2)
Filter by
Mccoys
(2)
Filter by
Space Raiders
(2)
Filter by
Cathedral City
(1)
Filter by
Mini Cheddars
(1)
Filter by
Nik Naks
(1)
Filter by
Smiths
(1)
Filter by
Wheat
Crunchies
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(35)
Filter by
No egg
(35)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(34)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(34)
Filter by
Low sugar
(33)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(16)
Filter by
No soya
(15)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(10)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(9)
Filter by
No gluten
(5)
Filter by
No lactose
(4)
Filter by
No milk
(4)
Filter by
Vegan
(4)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Jacobs Mini Cheddars Original 6X25g
£1.79
£1.20/100g
Write a review
Rest of
Cheese Small Multipack Crisps
shelf
£
1.79
£
1.20
/100g
Add Jacobs Mini Cheddars Original 6X25g
Add
add Jacobs Mini Cheddars Original 6X25g to basket
Jacobs Mini Cheddars Red Leicester 6X25g
£1.79
£1.20/100g
Write a review
Rest of
Cheese Small Multipack Crisps
shelf
£
1.79
£
1.20
/100g
Add Jacobs Mini Cheddars Red Leicester 6X25g
Add
add Jacobs Mini Cheddars Red Leicester 6X25g to basket
Jacobs Mini Cheddars 6 Pack Blue Cheese 150G
£1.79
£1.20/100g
Write a review
£
1.79
£
1.20
/100g
Add Jacobs Mini Cheddars 6 Pack Blue Cheese 150G
Add
add Jacobs Mini Cheddars 6 Pack Blue Cheese 150G to basket
Walkers Quavers Cheese Snacks 24 X 16G
£4.00
£1.05/100g
Write a review
Rest of
Cheese Large Multipack Crisps
shelf
£
4.00
£
1.05
/100g
Add Walkers Quavers Cheese Snacks 24 X 16G
Add
add Walkers Quavers Cheese Snacks 24 X 16G to basket
Walkers Wotsits Cheese Snacks 24 X 16.5G
£4.00
£1.02/100g
Write a review
Rest of
Cheese Large Multipack Crisps
shelf
£
4.00
£
1.02
/100g
Add Walkers Wotsits Cheese Snacks 24 X 16.5G
Add
add Walkers Wotsits Cheese Snacks 24 X 16.5G to basket
Hula Hoops Original Crisps 18X24g
Write a review
Rest of
Variety & Meaty Large Multipack Crisps
shelf
£
4.00
£
0.93
/100g
Add Hula Hoops Original Crisps 18X24g
Add
add Hula Hoops Original Crisps 18X24g to basket
Hula Hoops Variety Crisps 18X24g
Write a review
Rest of
Variety & Meaty Large Multipack Crisps
shelf
£
4.00
£
0.93
/100g
Add Hula Hoops Variety Crisps 18X24g
Add
add Hula Hoops Variety Crisps 18X24g to basket
Pom Bear Original Crisps 18 Pack 18 X 13G
£3.00
£1.29/100g
Write a review
£
3.00
£
1.29
/100g
Add Pom Bear Original Crisps 18 Pack 18 X 13G
Add
add Pom Bear Original Crisps 18 Pack 18 X 13G to basket
Tesco Mixed Snacks 30 Pack 530G
Write a review
£
2.99
£
0.56
/100g
Add Tesco Mixed Snacks 30 Pack 530G
Add
add Tesco Mixed Snacks 30 Pack 530G to basket
Hula Hoops Puft Beef Crisps 6 X 15 G
£1.70
£1.89/100g
Write a review
£
1.70
£
1.89
/100g
Add Hula Hoops Puft Beef Crisps 6 X 15 G
Add
add Hula Hoops Puft Beef Crisps 6 X 15 G to basket
Jacobs Mini Cheddars Red Leicester 12X25g
Half Price Was £3.00 Now £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Cheese Small Multipack Crisps
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.50
/100g
Add Jacobs Mini Cheddars Red Leicester 12X25g
Add
add Jacobs Mini Cheddars Red Leicester 12X25g to basket
Half Price Was £3.00 Now £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Hula Hoops Variety Pack 12X24g
Save £1.00 Was £3.00 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Variety & Meaty Large Multipack Crisps
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.69
/100g
Add Hula Hoops Variety Pack 12X24g
Add
add Hula Hoops Variety Pack 12X24g to basket
Save £1.00 Was £3.00 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Jacobs Mini Chedders Monteryjack6x25g
£1.79
£1.20/100g
Write a review
Rest of
Mini Baked Biscuits
shelf
£
1.79
£
1.20
/100g
Add Jacobs Mini Chedders Monteryjack6x25g
Add
add Jacobs Mini Chedders Monteryjack6x25g to basket
Jacobs Mini Chedders Pepper Jack6x25g
£1.79
£1.20/100g
Write a review
Rest of
Mini Baked Biscuits
shelf
£
1.79
£
1.20
/100g
Add Jacobs Mini Chedders Pepper Jack6x25g
Add
add Jacobs Mini Chedders Pepper Jack6x25g to basket
Hula Hoops Original Crisps Mutlipack 12X24g
Save £1.00 Was £3.00 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Variety & Meaty Large Multipack Crisps
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.69
/100g
Add Hula Hoops Original Crisps Mutlipack 12X24g
Add
add Hula Hoops Original Crisps Mutlipack 12X24g to basket
Save £1.00 Was £3.00 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Kp Hula Hoops Bbq Beef 6X24g
Write a review
£
1.70
£
1.19
/100g
Add Kp Hula Hoops Bbq Beef 6X24g
Add
add Kp Hula Hoops Bbq Beef 6X24g to basket
Kp Hula Hoops Salt & Vinegar 6X24g
£1.70
£1.19/100g
Write a review
£
1.70
£
1.19
/100g
Add Kp Hula Hoops Salt & Vinegar 6X24g
Add
add Kp Hula Hoops Salt & Vinegar 6X24g to basket
Kp Hula Hoops Original 6X24g
Write a review
£
1.70
£
1.19
/100g
Add Kp Hula Hoops Original 6X24g
Add
add Kp Hula Hoops Original 6X24g to basket
Kp Hula Hoops Family 6X24g
Write a review
£
1.70
£
1.19
/100g
Add Kp Hula Hoops Family 6X24g
Add
add Kp Hula Hoops Family 6X24g to basket
Hula Hoops Meaty 6X24g
Write a review
£
1.70
£
1.19
/100g
Add Hula Hoops Meaty 6X24g
Add
add Hula Hoops Meaty 6X24g to basket
Mega Monster Munch Roast Beef Snacks 6 X 22 G
Write a review
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Wheat Crunchies Crispy Bacon 6 X 20G
£1.00
£0.83/100g
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.83
/100g
Add Wheat Crunchies Crispy Bacon 6 X 20G
Add
add Wheat Crunchies Crispy Bacon 6 X 20G to basket
Mccoy's Mighty Meaty Variety Crisps 6X25g
Save 45p Was £1.70 Now £1.25
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.25
£
0.83
/100g
Add Mccoy's Mighty Meaty Variety Crisps 6X25g
Add
add Mccoy's Mighty Meaty Variety Crisps 6X25g to basket
Save 45p Was £1.70 Now £1.25
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Mccoy's Flame Grilled Steak Crisps 6X25g
Save 45p Was £1.70 Now £1.25
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.25
£
0.83
/100g
Add Mccoy's Flame Grilled Steak Crisps 6X25g
Add
add Mccoy's Flame Grilled Steak Crisps 6X25g to basket
Save 45p Was £1.70 Now £1.25
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(12)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(42)
Crisps, Snacks & Popcorn
(42)
Small Multipack Crisps (2-12 Packs)
(42)
Meaty Small Multipack Crisps
(42)
Filter by
BRAND
Walkers
(7)
Tesco
(6)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(35)
No egg
(35)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
