Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Clubcard Prices
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Crisps, Snacks & Popcorn
Multipack Crisps & Snacks
Salt & Vinegar Multipack Crisps & Snacks
Salt & Vinegar Multipack Crisps & Snacks
Showing
1-10
of
10 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(5)
1 Category
Filter by
Salt & Vinegar
Multipack Crisps & Snacks
(10)
7 Brands
Filter by
Walkers
(4)
Filter by
Kettle
(1)
Filter by
Kp
(1)
Filter by
Kp Hula Hoops
(1)
Filter by
Mccoys
(1)
Filter by
Snack A Jacks
(1)
Filter by
Tesco
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
No egg
(10)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(10)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(10)
Filter by
Halal
(9)
Filter by
Low sugar
(8)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(6)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(6)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(5)
Filter by
Vegan
(5)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(3)
Filter by
No soya
(3)
Filter by
No gluten
(2)
Filter by
No lactose
(2)
Filter by
No milk
(2)
Filter by
High fibre
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(10)
Walkers Salt & Vinegar Crisps 6 X 25 G
£1.25 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
£
1.50
£
1.00
/100g
Add Walkers Salt & Vinegar Crisps 6 X 25 G
Add
add Walkers Salt & Vinegar Crisps 6 X 25 G to basket
£1.25 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Mccoy's Salt & Malt Vinegar Crisps 6X25g
Write a review
£
1.70
£
1.14
/100g
Add Mccoy's Salt & Malt Vinegar Crisps 6X25g
Add
add Mccoy's Salt & Malt Vinegar Crisps 6X25g to basket
Walkers Squares Salt & Vinegar Snacks 6 X 22 G
Write a review
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Tesco Salt & Vinegar Crisps 6 X 25 G
Write a review
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Snack A Jacks Salt & Vinegar 4 Pack 88G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
£
1.65
£
1.88
/100g
Add Snack A Jacks Salt & Vinegar 4 Pack 88G
Add
add Snack A Jacks Salt & Vinegar 4 Pack 88G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Walkers Baked Salt & Vinegar Crisps 6 X 25 G
Write a review
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Kp Hula Hoops Salt & Vinegar 6X24g
£1.25 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
£
1.70
£
1.19
/100g
Add Kp Hula Hoops Salt & Vinegar 6X24g
Add
add Kp Hula Hoops Salt & Vinegar 6X24g to basket
£1.25 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Hula Hoops Puft Salt & Vinegar Crisps 6 X 15 G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 01/01/2021 until 24/01/2021
Write a review
£
1.70
£
1.89
/100g
Add Hula Hoops Puft Salt & Vinegar Crisps 6 X 15 G
Add
add Hula Hoops Puft Salt & Vinegar Crisps 6 X 15 G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 01/01/2021 until 24/01/2021
Clubcard Price
Kettle Sea Salt & Balsamic Vinegar Crisps 5 X 30G
Write a review
£
1.25
£
0.83
/100g
Add Kettle Sea Salt & Balsamic Vinegar Crisps 5 X 30G
Add
add Kettle Sea Salt & Balsamic Vinegar Crisps 5 X 30G to basket
Walkers Chipsticks Salt & Vinegar Snacks 8 X17g
Write a review
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Showing
1-10
of
10 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(5)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(10)
Crisps, Snacks & Popcorn
(10)
Multipack Crisps & Snacks
(10)
Salt & Vinegar Multipack Crisps & Snacks
(10)
Filter by
BRAND
Walkers
(4)
Kettle
(1)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
No egg
(10)
Pescetarian
(10)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Clubcard Prices
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close