Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Clubcard Prices
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Crisps, Snacks & Popcorn
Multipack Crisps & Snacks
Meaty Multipack Crisps & Snacks
Meaty Multipack Crisps & Snacks
Showing
1-18
of
18 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(5)
1 Category
Filter by
Meaty Multipack
Crisps & Snacks
(18)
9 Brands
Filter by
Walkers
(6)
Filter by
Tesco
(4)
Filter by
Mccoys
(2)
Filter by
Hula Hoops
(1)
Filter by
Kp Hula Hoops
(1)
Filter by
Roysters
(1)
Filter by
Smiths
(1)
Filter by
Space Raiders
(1)
Filter by
Wheat
Crunchies
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(18)
Filter by
Low sugar
(18)
Filter by
No egg
(17)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(17)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(17)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(13)
Filter by
No soya
(5)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(4)
Filter by
No gluten
(3)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(2)
Filter by
Vegan
(2)
Filter by
No lactose
(1)
Filter by
No milk
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(18)
Kp Hula Hoops Bbq Beef 6X24g
£1.25 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
£
1.70
£
1.19
/100g
Add Kp Hula Hoops Bbq Beef 6X24g
Add
add Kp Hula Hoops Bbq Beef 6X24g to basket
£1.25 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Mccoy's Flame Grilled Steak Crisps 6X25g
Write a review
£
1.70
£
1.14
/100g
Add Mccoy's Flame Grilled Steak Crisps 6X25g
Add
add Mccoy's Flame Grilled Steak Crisps 6X25g to basket
Smiths Frazzles Bacon Snacks 8 X 18 G
Write a review
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Wheat Crunchies Crispy Bacon 6 X 20G
Write a review
£
0.99
£
0.82
/100g
Add Wheat Crunchies Crispy Bacon 6 X 20G
Add
add Wheat Crunchies Crispy Bacon 6 X 20G to basket
Mccoy's Mighty Meaty Variety Crisps 6X25g
Write a review
£
1.70
£
1.14
/100g
Add Mccoy's Mighty Meaty Variety Crisps 6X25g
Add
add Mccoy's Mighty Meaty Variety Crisps 6X25g to basket
Hula Hoops Puft Beef Crisps 6 X 15 G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 01/01/2021 until 24/01/2021
Write a review
£
1.70
£
1.89
/100g
Add Hula Hoops Puft Beef Crisps 6 X 15 G
Add
add Hula Hoops Puft Beef Crisps 6 X 15 G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 01/01/2021 until 24/01/2021
Clubcard Price
Mega Monster Munch Roast Beef Snacks 6 X 22 G
Write a review
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Walkers Meaty Variety Multipack Crisps 24 X 25G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
0.50
/100g
Add Walkers Meaty Variety Multipack Crisps 24 X 25G
Add
add Walkers Meaty Variety Multipack Crisps 24 X 25G to basket
Walkers Smoky Bacon Crisps 6 X 25 G
Write a review
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Walkers Roast Chicken Crisps 6 X 25 G
Write a review
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Tesco Ridge Cut Crisp Meaty Variety 6X30g
Write a review
£
0.85
£
0.47
/100g
Add Tesco Ridge Cut Crisp Meaty Variety 6X30g
Add
add Tesco Ridge Cut Crisp Meaty Variety 6X30g to basket
Space Raiders Beef 8 Pack X 11.8G
Write a review
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Tesco Meaty Variety Crisps 30 X 25 G
Write a review
£
2.85
£
0.38
/100g
Add Tesco Meaty Variety Crisps 30 X 25 G
Add
add Tesco Meaty Variety Crisps 30 X 25 G to basket
Roysters Steak Flavoured Bubbled Chips 21Gx6
Write a review
£
0.99
£
0.79
/100g
Add Roysters Steak Flavoured Bubbled Chips 21Gx6
Add
add Roysters Steak Flavoured Bubbled Chips 21Gx6 to basket
Tesco Meaty Variety Crisps 6 X 25 G
Write a review
£
0.77
£
0.51
/100g
Add Tesco Meaty Variety Crisps 6 X 25 G
Add
add Tesco Meaty Variety Crisps 6 X 25 G to basket
Tesco Bacon Rashers 10 Pack 190G
Write a review
£
0.99
£
0.52
/100g
Add Tesco Bacon Rashers 10 Pack 190G
Add
add Tesco Bacon Rashers 10 Pack 190G to basket
Walkers Meaty Variety Crisps 12X25g
Write a review
£
2.95
£
0.98
/100g
Add Walkers Meaty Variety Crisps 12X25g
Add
add Walkers Meaty Variety Crisps 12X25g to basket
Walkers Max Double Crunch Bbq Ribs Crisps 6 X 27G
£1.25 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
£
1.70
£
1.05
/100g
Add Walkers Max Double Crunch Bbq Ribs Crisps 6 X 27G
Add
add Walkers Max Double Crunch Bbq Ribs Crisps 6 X 27G to basket
£1.25 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Showing
1-18
of
18 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(5)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(18)
Crisps, Snacks & Popcorn
(18)
Multipack Crisps & Snacks
(18)
Meaty Multipack Crisps & Snacks
(18)
Filter by
BRAND
Walkers
(6)
Tesco
(4)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(18)
Low sugar
(18)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Clubcard Prices
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close