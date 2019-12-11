Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Crisps, Snacks & Popcorn
Large Multipack Crisps (13+ Packs)
Large Multipack Crisps (13+ Packs)
Showing
1-16
of
16 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
2 Categories
Filter by
Variety & Meaty
Large Multipack Crisps
(14)
Filter by
Cheese Large
Multipack Crisps
(2)
4 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(6)
Filter by
Hula Hoops
(4)
Filter by
Walkers
(4)
Filter by
Stockwell Co
(2)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(16)
Filter by
No egg
(16)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(16)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(16)
Filter by
Low sugar
(13)
Filter by
No soya
(11)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(8)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(5)
Filter by
No gluten
(4)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(4)
Filter by
No lactose
(3)
Filter by
No milk
(3)
Filter by
Vegan
(3)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(16)
Walkers Quavers Cheese Snacks 24 X 16G
Write a review
Rest of
Cheese Large Multipack Crisps
shelf
£
4.00
£
1.05
/100g
Add Walkers Quavers Cheese Snacks 24 X 16G
Add
add Walkers Quavers Cheese Snacks 24 X 16G to basket
Walkers Classic Variety Multipack Crisps 24 X 25G
Write a review
Rest of
Variety & Meaty Large Multipack Crisps
shelf
£
4.00
£
0.67
/100g
Add Walkers Classic Variety Multipack Crisps 24 X 25G
Add
add Walkers Classic Variety Multipack Crisps 24 X 25G to basket
Walkers Wotsits Cheese Snacks 24 X 16.5G
Write a review
Rest of
Cheese Large Multipack Crisps
shelf
£
4.00
£
1.02
/100g
Add Walkers Wotsits Cheese Snacks 24 X 16.5G
Add
add Walkers Wotsits Cheese Snacks 24 X 16.5G to basket
Hula Hoops Original Crisps 18X24g
Write a review
Rest of
Variety & Meaty Large Multipack Crisps
shelf
£
4.00
£
0.93
/100g
Add Hula Hoops Original Crisps 18X24g
Add
add Hula Hoops Original Crisps 18X24g to basket
Hula Hoops Variety Crisps 18X24g
Write a review
Rest of
Variety & Meaty Large Multipack Crisps
shelf
£
4.00
£
0.93
/100g
Add Hula Hoops Variety Crisps 18X24g
Add
add Hula Hoops Variety Crisps 18X24g to basket
Walkers Meaty Variety Multipack Crisps 24 X 25G
Write a review
Rest of
Variety & Meaty Large Multipack Crisps
shelf
£
4.00
£
0.67
/100g
Add Walkers Meaty Variety Multipack Crisps 24 X 25G
Add
add Walkers Meaty Variety Multipack Crisps 24 X 25G to basket
Hula Hoops Variety Pack 12X24g
Save £1.00 Was £3.00 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Variety & Meaty Large Multipack Crisps
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.69
/100g
Add Hula Hoops Variety Pack 12X24g
Add
add Hula Hoops Variety Pack 12X24g to basket
Save £1.00 Was £3.00 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Hula Hoops Original Crisps Mutlipack 12X24g
Save £1.00 Was £3.00 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Variety & Meaty Large Multipack Crisps
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.69
/100g
Add Hula Hoops Original Crisps Mutlipack 12X24g
Add
add Hula Hoops Original Crisps Mutlipack 12X24g to basket
Save £1.00 Was £3.00 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Tesco Cheese Puffs 10 Pack 170G
Write a review
Rest of
Variety & Meaty Large Multipack Crisps
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.59
/100g
Add Tesco Cheese Puffs 10 Pack 170G
Add
add Tesco Cheese Puffs 10 Pack 170G to basket
Tesco Bacon Rashers 10 Pack 190G
Write a review
Rest of
Variety & Meaty Large Multipack Crisps
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.53
/100g
Add Tesco Bacon Rashers 10 Pack 190G
Add
add Tesco Bacon Rashers 10 Pack 190G to basket
Tesco Onion Rings 10 Pack 170G
Write a review
Rest of
Variety & Meaty Large Multipack Crisps
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.59
/100g
Add Tesco Onion Rings 10 Pack 170G
Add
add Tesco Onion Rings 10 Pack 170G to basket
Tesco Variety Crisps 30 X 25 G
Write a review
Rest of
Variety & Meaty Large Multipack Crisps
shelf
£
2.99
£
0.40
/100g
Add Tesco Variety Crisps 30 X 25 G
Add
add Tesco Variety Crisps 30 X 25 G to basket
Stockwell & Co Ready Salted Crisps 10X25g
Write a review
Rest of
Variety & Meaty Large Multipack Crisps
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.40
/100g
Add Stockwell & Co Ready Salted Crisps 10X25g
Add
add Stockwell & Co Ready Salted Crisps 10X25g to basket
Tesco Meaty Variety Crisps 30 X 25 G
Write a review
Rest of
Variety & Meaty Large Multipack Crisps
shelf
£
2.99
£
0.40
/100g
Add Tesco Meaty Variety Crisps 30 X 25 G
Add
add Tesco Meaty Variety Crisps 30 X 25 G to basket
Stockwell & Co Variety Crisps 10X 25G
Write a review
Rest of
Variety & Meaty Large Multipack Crisps
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.40
/100g
Add Stockwell & Co Variety Crisps 10X 25G
Add
add Stockwell & Co Variety Crisps 10X 25G to basket
Tesco Cheese Curls 10 Pack 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Variety & Meaty Large Multipack Crisps
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.67
/100g
Add Tesco Cheese Curls 10 Pack 150G
Add
add Tesco Cheese Curls 10 Pack 150G to basket
Showing
1-16
of
16 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(16)
Crisps, Snacks & Popcorn
(16)
Large Multipack Crisps (13+ Packs)
(16)
Variety & Meaty Large Multipack Crisps
(14)
Cheese Large Multipack Crisps
(2)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(6)
Hula Hoops
(4)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(16)
No egg
(16)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close