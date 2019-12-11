Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Crisps, Snacks & Popcorn
Cracker Crisps, Vegetable Crisps and Baked Snacks
Vegetable Crisps
Vegetable Crisps
Showing
1-7
of
7 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(3)
1 Category
Filter by
Vegetable
Crisps
(7)
6 Brands
Filter by
Tyrrells
(2)
Filter by
Eat Real
(1)
Filter by
Graze
(1)
Filter by
Kettle
(1)
Filter by
Tesco
(1)
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(7)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(7)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(7)
Filter by
Halal
(6)
Filter by
No egg
(6)
Filter by
No gluten
(6)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(6)
Filter by
No lactose
(5)
Filter by
No milk
(5)
Filter by
No soya
(5)
Filter by
Vegan
(5)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(4)
Filter by
High fibre
(3)
Filter by
Low sugar
(2)
Filter by
Kosher
(1)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(7)
Tyrrells Mixed Root Vegetable Crisps 125G
Save £1.01 Was £2.50 Now £1.49
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 31/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.49
£
1.20
/100g
Add Tyrrells Mixed Root Vegetable Crisps 125G
Add
add Tyrrells Mixed Root Vegetable Crisps 125G to basket
Save £1.01 Was £2.50 Now £1.49
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 31/12/2019
Offer
Eat Real Veggie Straws Kids Multi-Pack 5X20g
Write a review
Rest of
Free From Savoury Snacks
shelf
£
2.00
£
20.00
/kg
Add Eat Real Veggie Straws Kids Multi-Pack 5X20g
Add
add Eat Real Veggie Straws Kids Multi-Pack 5X20g to basket
Tesco Finest Root Vegetable Crisps Sea Salt 125G
Write a review
£
1.30
£
1.04
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Root Vegetable Crisps Sea Salt 125G
Add
add Tesco Finest Root Vegetable Crisps Sea Salt 125G to basket
Tyrrells Mixed Root Vegetable Crisps 40 G
£3 Sandwich Meal Deal - 1 Sandwich, Sub, Pasty or Salad + 1 Snack + 1 Drink For £3
Offer valid for delivery from 28/10/2019 until 05/01/2020
Write a review
£
0.85
£
2.13
/100g
Add Tyrrells Mixed Root Vegetable Crisps 40 G
Add
add Tyrrells Mixed Root Vegetable Crisps 40 G to basket
£3 Sandwich Meal Deal - 1 Sandwich, Sub, Pasty or Salad + 1 Snack + 1 Drink For £3
Offer valid for delivery from 28/10/2019 until 05/01/2020
Offer
Tesco Bombay Mix Snacks 200 G
Write a review
Rest of
Mixed Nuts & Raisins
shelf
£
1.00
£
5.00
/kg
Add Tesco Bombay Mix Snacks 200 G
Add
add Tesco Bombay Mix Snacks 200 G to basket
Kettle & Beetroot Slices Goat Cheese & Caramelised Onion 100G
Half Price Was £2.25 Now £1.12
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 31/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Cheese Sharing Crisps
shelf
£
1.12
£
1.12
/100g
Add Kettle & Beetroot Slices Goat Cheese & Caramelised Onion 100G
Add
add Kettle & Beetroot Slices Goat Cheese & Caramelised Onion 100G to basket
Half Price Was £2.25 Now £1.12
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 31/12/2019
Offer
Graze Punchy Nut 41G
Write a review
£
1.19
£
2.91
/100g
Add Graze Punchy Nut 41G
Add
add Graze Punchy Nut 41G to basket
Showing
1-7
of
7 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(3)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(7)
Crisps, Snacks & Popcorn
(7)
Cracker Crisps, Vegetable Crisps and Baked Snacks
(7)
Vegetable Crisps
(7)
Filter by
BRAND
Tyrrells
(2)
Eat Real
(1)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Lacto-vegetarian
(7)
Pescetarian
(7)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close