Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Clubcard Prices
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Crackers & Crispbreads
Rice Cakes
Chocolate & Sweet Rice Cakes
Chocolate & Sweet Rice Cakes
Showing
1-8
of
8 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
1 Category
Filter by
Chocolate & Sweet
Rice Cakes
(8)
3 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(4)
Filter by
Kallo
(2)
Filter by
Snack A Jacks
(2)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(8)
Filter by
No egg
(8)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(8)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(8)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(7)
Filter by
Low salt
(6)
Filter by
No gluten
(5)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(4)
Filter by
High fibre
(2)
Filter by
Organic
(2)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(2)
Filter by
Vegan
(2)
Filter by
Low fat
(1)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(8)
Snack A Jacks Jumbo Caramel Rice Cakes 159G
£1.35 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
£
1.79
£
1.13
/100g
Add Snack A Jacks Jumbo Caramel Rice Cakes 159G
Add
add Snack A Jacks Jumbo Caramel Rice Cakes 159G to basket
£1.35 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Snack A Jacks Jumbo Chocolate Chip Rice Cakes 180G
Write a review
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Kallo Organic Dark Chocolate Ricecakes 90G
Write a review
£
1.49
£
1.66
/100g
Add Kallo Organic Dark Chocolate Ricecakes 90G
Add
add Kallo Organic Dark Chocolate Ricecakes 90G to basket
Kallo Organic Milk Chocolate Thin Rice Cakes 90G
Write a review
£
1.49
£
1.66
/100g
Add Kallo Organic Milk Chocolate Thin Rice Cakes 90G
Add
add Kallo Organic Milk Chocolate Thin Rice Cakes 90G to basket
Tesco Chocolate & Salted Caramel Rice Cakes 123G
Write a review
£
1.10
£
0.90
/100g
Add Tesco Chocolate & Salted Caramel Rice Cakes 123G
Add
add Tesco Chocolate & Salted Caramel Rice Cakes 123G to basket
Tesco Rice Cakes Milk Chocolate 105G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
9.53
/kg
Add Tesco Rice Cakes Milk Chocolate 105G
Add
add Tesco Rice Cakes Milk Chocolate 105G to basket
Tesco Chocolate Orange Rice Cakes 129G
Write a review
£
1.10
£
0.85
/100g
Add Tesco Chocolate Orange Rice Cakes 129G
Add
add Tesco Chocolate Orange Rice Cakes 129G to basket
Tesco Yogurt Coated Rice Cakes 105G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.95
/100g
Add Tesco Yogurt Coated Rice Cakes 105G
Add
add Tesco Yogurt Coated Rice Cakes 105G to basket
Showing
1-8
of
8 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(8)
Crackers & Crispbreads
(8)
Rice Cakes
(8)
Chocolate & Sweet Rice Cakes
(8)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(4)
Kallo
(2)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(8)
No egg
(8)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Clubcard Prices
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close