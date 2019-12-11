Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Crackers & Crispbreads
On the Go Crackers
On the Go Crackers
On the Go Crackers
Showing
1-5
of
5 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
1 Category
Filter by
On the Go
Crackers
(5)
3 Brands
Filter by
Jacob's
(3)
Filter by
Doria
(1)
Filter by
Tesco
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(5)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(5)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(5)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(5)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(5)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(4)
Filter by
Low sugar
(3)
Filter by
No soya
(3)
Filter by
No egg
(2)
Filter by
Kosher
(1)
Filter by
No lactose
(1)
Filter by
No milk
(1)
Filter by
Vegan
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(5)
Tesco 6 Pack Mini Breadsticks 120G
Write a review
Rest of
Breadsticks
shelf
£
1.30
£
1.09
/100g
Add Tesco 6 Pack Mini Breadsticks 120G
Add
add Tesco 6 Pack Mini Breadsticks 120G to basket
Jacobs Cream Cracker Snackpack 8Pk
Write a review
Rest of
Plain & Cream Crackers
shelf
£
1.49
£
0.78
/100g
Add Jacobs Cream Cracker Snackpack 8Pk
Add
add Jacobs Cream Cracker Snackpack 8Pk to basket
Doria Doriano Cracker 240G
Write a review
Rest of
Plain & Cream Crackers
shelf
£
1.19
£
0.50
/100g
Add Doria Doriano Cracker 240G
Add
add Doria Doriano Cracker 240G to basket
Jacobs Chive Crisp Bread 190G
Save 49p Was £1.49 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Crispbreads
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.53
/100g
Add Jacobs Chive Crisp Bread 190G
Add
add Jacobs Chive Crisp Bread 190G to basket
Save 49p Was £1.49 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Jacobs Mixed Grain Crisp Bread 190G
Save 49p Was £1.49 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Crispbreads
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.53
/100g
Add Jacobs Mixed Grain Crisp Bread 190G
Add
add Jacobs Mixed Grain Crisp Bread 190G to basket
Save 49p Was £1.49 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Showing
1-5
of
5 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(5)
Crackers & Crispbreads
(5)
On the Go Crackers
(5)
On the Go Crackers
(5)
Filter by
BRAND
Jacob's
(3)
Doria
(1)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(5)
Lacto-vegetarian
(5)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close