Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Clubcard Prices
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Crackers & Crispbreads
Cheese Crackers, Breadsticks & Dipping
Flatbreads
Flatbreads
Showing
1-7
of
7 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Flatbreads
(7)
4 Brands
Filter by
Ryvita
(4)
Filter by
Doria
(1)
Filter by
Jacob's
(1)
Filter by
Thomas J.
Fudge'
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Pescetarian
(7)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(7)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(7)
Filter by
Halal
(6)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(6)
Filter by
Low sugar
(6)
Filter by
No egg
(6)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(4)
Filter by
Vegan
(3)
Filter by
High fibre
(1)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(1)
Filter by
No lactose
(1)
Filter by
No milk
(1)
Filter by
No soya
(1)
Filter by
Sugar free
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(7)
Marmite Flatbreads 140G
Write a review
£
2.45
£
1.75
/100g
Add Marmite Flatbreads 140G
Add
add Marmite Flatbreads 140G to basket
Ryvita 3 Cheese Thins 125G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.60
/100g
Add Ryvita 3 Cheese Thins 125G
Add
add Ryvita 3 Cheese Thins 125G to basket
Ryvita Multiseed Thins 125G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.60
/100g
Add Ryvita Multiseed Thins 125G
Add
add Ryvita Multiseed Thins 125G to basket
Ryvita Cheddar & Crack Black Pepper Thins 125G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.60
/100g
Add Ryvita Cheddar & Crack Black Pepper Thins 125G
Add
add Ryvita Cheddar & Crack Black Pepper Thins 125G to basket
Ryvita Thins Sweet Chilli 125G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.60
/100g
Add Ryvita Thins Sweet Chilli 125G
Add
add Ryvita Thins Sweet Chilli 125G to basket
Jacobs Flatbread Salt & Cracked Black Pepper 150G
Write a review
£
1.79
£
1.20
/100g
Add Jacobs Flatbread Salt & Cracked Black Pepper 150G
Add
add Jacobs Flatbread Salt & Cracked Black Pepper 150G to basket
Doria Doriano Cracker 240G
Write a review
£
1.19
£
0.50
/100g
Add Doria Doriano Cracker 240G
Add
add Doria Doriano Cracker 240G to basket
Showing
1-7
of
7 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(7)
Crackers & Crispbreads
(7)
Cheese Crackers, Breadsticks & Dipping
(7)
Flatbreads
(7)
Filter by
BRAND
Ryvita
(4)
Doria
(1)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Pescetarian
(7)
Source of fibre
(7)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Clubcard Prices
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close