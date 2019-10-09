Search
Food Cupboard
Cooking Sauces & Meal Kits
Pasta Sauce & Kits
Pasta Bake Sauce
Pasta Bake Sauce
Showing
1-14
of
14 items
Homepride All American Classic Mac & Cheese 350G
£
1.80
£
0.51
/100g
Homepride All American Smoky Mac & Cheese 350G
£
1.80
£
0.51
/100g
Homepride Pasta Bake Spicy Tomato & Pepperoni 485G
£
1.60
£
0.33
/100g
Homepride Pasta Bake Tomato Garlic & Chilli 485G
£
1.60
£
0.33
/100g
Homepride Pasta Bake Cheese & Bacon 485G
£
1.60
£
0.33
/100g
Homepride Pasta Bake Creamy Tuna 485G
£
1.60
£
0.33
/100g
Homepride Pasta Bake Creamy Tomato & Bacon 485G
£
1.60
£
0.33
/100g
Homepride Pasta Bake Creamy Tomato & Herb 485G
£
1.60
£
0.33
/100g
Dolmio Pasta Bake Carbonara Pasta Sauce 480G
Any 2 for £2.50
Offer valid for delivery from 09/10/2019 until 31/01/2020
Rest of
Carbonara & White Pasta Sauce
shelf
£
1.75
£
0.37
/100g
Any 2 for £2.50
Offer valid for delivery from 09/10/2019 until 31/01/2020
Offer
Dolmio Pasta Bake Creamy Tomato Pasta Sauce 500G
Any 2 for £2.50
Offer valid for delivery from 09/10/2019 until 31/01/2020
£
1.75
£
0.35
/100g
Any 2 for £2.50
Offer valid for delivery from 09/10/2019 until 31/01/2020
Offer
Dolmio Tomato & Cheese Pasta Bake 500G
Any 2 for £2.50
Offer valid for delivery from 09/10/2019 until 31/01/2020
£
1.75
£
0.35
/100g
Any 2 for £2.50
Offer valid for delivery from 09/10/2019 until 31/01/2020
Offer
Homepride Chilli Cooking Sauce 485G
Any 2 for £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 21/01/2020
£
1.60
£
0.33
/100g
Any 2 for £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 21/01/2020
Offer
Homepride Beef In Ale Cooking Sauce 485G
Any 2 for £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 21/01/2020
£
1.60
£
0.33
/100g
Any 2 for £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 21/01/2020
Offer
Tesco Pasta Bake Creamy Tomato & Herb 500G
Rest of
Tomato Pasta Sauce
shelf
£
0.75
£
0.15
/100g
